Sintex Industries Ltd (SNTX.NS)

SNTX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

26.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs27.65
Open
Rs27.80
Day's High
Rs27.80
Day's Low
Rs26.85
Volume
4,348,853
Avg. Vol
17,753,561
52-wk High
Rs121.40
52-wk Low
Rs16.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dinesh Patel

80 2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Arun Patel

81 2012 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Hitesh Mehta

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S Dangayach

62 Managing Director, Executive Director

Amit Patel

48 Group Managing Director, Executive Director

Rahul Patel

54 Group Managing Director, Executive Director

Ramnikbhai Ambani

89 1994 Independent Non-Executive Director

Narendra Bansal

69 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Indira Parikh

72 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rajesh Parikh

60 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ashwin Shah

77 2002 Independent Non-Executive Director

Lavkumar Shah

57 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Dinesh Patel

Shri. Dinesh B. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Ltd., effective October 12, 2012. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.

Arun Patel

Shri. Arun P. Patel has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sintex Industries Limited effective October 12, 2012. His other directorships includes Sintex International Limited and tandrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance Ltd. He holds B.Sc From Bombay University. He has More than 5 Decades of experience.

Hitesh Mehta

S Dangayach

Shri. S. B. Dangayach is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Hons)., P.G.D.B.A from IIM Ahmedabad. He has 3 decades of experience in plastics.

Amit Patel

Shri. Amit D. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MT (USA). His other directorships includes Star Line Leasings Ltd,Zep Infratech Limited, Sintex Infra projects Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd., Sintex Oil and Gas Ltd., Bright AutoPlast Ltd.

Rahul Patel

Shri. Rahul A. Patel is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience in general. He holds B. Com., MBA (USA). His other Directorships includes Sintex Infra Projects Limited, Bright AutoPlast Limited.

Ramnikbhai Ambani

Shri. Ramnikbhai H. Ambani is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist. His directorships in other public limited companies includedes Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Narendra Bansal

Indira Parikh

Smt. Professor Dr. Indira J. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. She is Professor and specialization in Organisation development design and institution building . Her other directorships includes Mahindra Gujarat Tractors Ltd, Anil Products Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation.

Rajesh Parikh

Dr. Rajesh B. Parikh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. He is a Consultant Physician since last 26 years.

Ashwin Shah

Shri. Ashwin Lalbhai Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Limited. His other directoships includes The Ahmedabad Victoria Iron Works Ltd.

Lavkumar Shah

Dr. Lavkumar Kantilal Shah is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Sintex Industries Ltd.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Dinesh Patel

28,474,200

Arun Patel

28,187,600

Hitesh Mehta

--

S Dangayach

18,557,100

Amit Patel

45,846,900

Rahul Patel

45,325,100

Ramnikbhai Ambani

--

Narendra Bansal

--

Indira Parikh

--

Rajesh Parikh

--

Ashwin Shah

--

Lavkumar Shah

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

