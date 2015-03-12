Name Description

Pradip Shah Mr. Pradip P. Shah serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sonata Software Limited. A qualified Cost Accountant and a Chartered Accountant, Pradip holds an MBA from Harvard University and a commerce degree from the University of Mumbai. In a professional career spanning about four decades, Pradip has played a pivotal role in the development of financial services sector in India with varied roles including as a project officer with ICICI, also assisting during the formation of Housing Development Finance Corporation and as the Founder Managing Director of CRISIL. Currently, he is the Chairman of IndAsia and co-founder of Grow-Trees.com and Universal Trustees Private Limited. Besides Sonata, he also serves the board of several eminent Indian companies. Pradip is the current Co-Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Indian Merchants' Chamber and a jury member for EarthCare Awards. In the past, he had served on many reputed industry forums. He is also associated with several non-profit organizations as Trustee/Governing Council Member, and co-founded Harvard Business School Association of India. He is a regular contributor as a writer and a speaker to numerous international forums and media on credit rating, housing finance, capital markets and venture capital.

P. Srikar Reddy Mr. P. Srikar Reddy is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Sonata Software Limited. Mr. Srikar holds an engineering degree from REC, Tiruchirapalli and is a Post Graduate in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has been with Sonata since 1986 and has been pivotal in building Sonata as a trusted and reliable IT services partner. His vision for Sonata is based on building the Organisation with empowered people and providing a differentiated value proposition to its clients. His philosophy of driving business growth through a single minded focus on customer and investment in people and technology has enabled Sonata to be recognized as a high value solutions driven company. He is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Sonata Information Technology Limited.

Mukund Dalal Mr. Mukund Dharmdas Dalal is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sonata Software Limited. Mr. Dalal holds a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from Salford University, UK and Master of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA. He is a member of World Presidents Organisation. Besides being a Promoter Director of Sonata, he is also on the Board of Futura Polyesters Ltd as its Joint Managing Director.

Shyam Ghia Mr. Shyam Bhupatirai Ghia serves as Non-Executive Director of Sonata Software Limited. An MBA from Bowling Green University, USA, Shyam also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University. As a seasoned industrialist, his varied interests span across industries like Chemicals, Fibres, Polymers and Software. He is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of Futura Polyesters Limited and Innovassynth Investments Limited besides holding the position of the Chairman of Innovassynth Technologies (India) Limited. Besides Sonata Software, he is also serving the board of Alkyl Amines Limited and FPL Property Developers Private Limited.

Viren Raheja Mr. Viren Rajan Raheja is Non-Executive Director of Sonata Software Limited. He is a commerce graduate from the University of Mumbai, he holds an MBA from London Business School. He has completed all 3 levels to the CFA charter. Besides Sonata, he serves the Board of several Indian companies including Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd, Innovassynth Technologies (India) Ltd and Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd. as a Director.

Radhika Rajan Ms. Radhika Rajan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Radhika holds an MBA from IIM, Ahmedabad and an MSc (Physics) from IIT, Mumbai. A US Citizen, she has focused on India as an investment destination for one and a half decades prior to her relocation to India in 2011. She heads DSP Investments, the umbrella company of the Kothari Family Office. Radhika brings along a rich investment advisory experience from her previous engagements with TCG Advisory, Mphasis, Chemical Bank, UBS, Bank of America and Bank of Montreal among others. An authority on proposed investments in the US-India corridor, Radhika's expertise spans currencies, cash, options, interest rate, commodity futures and derivatives. Radhika is an invited author of 'The Global Internet Economy', a book published by MIT Press in 2003. A charter member of TIE, she has also served as an Executive Board Member of TIE Tristate for over 5 years.

Brijendra Syngal Mr. Brijendra K. Syngal is a Non-Executive Independent Director of SONATA SOFTWARE LIMITED. He holds an M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, India. As Senior Principal with Dua Consulting, he Heads its telecom consulting and advisory function. He is also a member of London Court of International Arbitration. A highly active professional, Brijendra is also serving as the Governor of the International Council for Computer Communications, Washington D.C., a Member on the Advisory Committee of G. S. Sanyal School of Telecommunications and Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Besides Sonata Software, he also serves on the Board of Zee Telefilms. Previously, he has been a Member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Allahabad. Brijendra's top management stint with telecom companies include Chairman and Managing Director of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (VSNL), Chairman, Reliance Telecom and Vice-Chairman of BPL Communications Limited. Over the years, he also shouldered onerous responsibilities such as Chairman, Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), London; Councillor for India INMARSAT Council, London; Vice Chairman, ICO Board; Chairman of Governance Committee ICO; and Director, ICO Global Communications (Holdings), Cayman Islands and; Governor, INTELSAT Board, Washington DC. His immense contributions to the development of telecommunication sector has been recognised in the form of many prestigious awards including 'Telecom Man of the Decade', awarded by the Wisitex Foundation, India; 'Partners in Progress' awarded by the Govt. of Maharashtra and 'International Excellence Award – 1994'. He has also been bestowed with 'Life Fellow of IIT Kharagpur' and 'Sir John Ambrose Fleming Medal'.