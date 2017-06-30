Name Description

Mandla Sizwe Gantsho Dr. Mandla Sizwe Vulindlela Gantsho Ph.D., is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sasol Limited effective November 22, 2013. He is the Chairman of Africa Rising Capital, the Chairman and member of the Audit Committee of Ithala Development Finance Corporation and the Chairman of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. He was the Vice President Operations: Infrastructure, Private Sector and Regional Integration of the African Development Bank from 2006 to 2009, and before that the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Development Bank of Southern Africa. He served as a Director of the South African Reserve Bank from 2011 to 2013. In 1997, he was appointed as a Commissioner of the Finance and Fiscal Commission, a body set up in terms of the South African Constitution to advise the South African parliament on intergovernmental fiscal transfers. In 2002, he was appointed as a Member of the Myburgh Commission of Enquiry into the rapid depreciation of the rand during 2001.

Stephen Cornell Mr. Stephen Cornell is a Joint President and Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2016. He became our Joint President and CEO on 1 July 2016. He joined Sasol as Executive Vice President, International Operations on 1 February 2014, and was responsible for all Sasol’s operational activities outside Africa. Prior to that, he held senior positions at BP North America. He was Chief Operating Officer for US Fuels, responsible for production, sales, marketing and logistics of BP fuel products in the US. He was also BP’s Global Head of major downstream projects, providing oversight to all large capital projects in the petrochemicals and fuels businesses. He was also responsible for the development of BP’s fuels business in China. Before these positions he was Regional Vice President for Refining, responsible for BP’s refining business in the United States.

Bongani Nqwababa Mr. Bongani Nqwababa is a Joint President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He became our Joint President and CEO on 1 July 2016. He was previously Group Chief Financial Officer, having been appointed to the Group Executive Committee on 1 March 2015. Before joining Sasol, he was Finance Director at Anglo American Platinum Limited. He is also a previous Finance Director of Eskom Holdings and Chief Financial Officer of Shell Southern Africa, and served as a non-executive director of Old Mutual plc and as Chairman of the South African Revenue Services Audit Committee. In his previous roles, he has worked in many countries across the world including The Netherlands and United Kingdom. From December 2013 to September 2014, he served as an independent nonexecutive director of Sasol.

Paul Victor Mr. Paul Victor is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Victor became our Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 1 July 2016. He was previously Senior Vice President: Financial Control Services at Sasol, and served as Acting CFO from 10 September 2013 to 28 February 2015. Prior to this, Mr Victor gained invaluable experience during his 10 years as Chief Financial Officer of Sasol Synfuels – a position he held until 2011.

Vuyo Kahla Mr. Vuyo Dominic Kahla is Company Secretary, Executive Vice President - Advisory and Assurance and Supply Chain of Sasol Limited. From June 2004 to November 2010, Mr Kahla held executive positions in Transnet SOC Limited, with responsibility for legal services, risk management, compliance, company secretarial services, strategy and business modelling, corporate and public affairs and public policy and regulation. The World Economic Forum recognised him as a Young Global Leader and he is an alumnus of the Prince of Wales University of Cambridge Programme on Sustainability Leadership. He is the Chairman of the Council of Rhodes University.

Fleetwood Grobler Mr. Fleetwood Grobler is Executive Vice President - Chemicals Business of Sasol Limited. Prior to his appointment to the GEC, he was the Managing Director of Sasol Olefins & Surfactants. Mr Grobler joined Sasol in 1984 and has served in most of our South African operating facilities and has extensive experience in our international businesses.

Bernard Klingenberg Mr. Bernard Ekhard Klingenberg is Executive Vice President - Operations of Sasol Limited. Since joining the Sasol Group in 1986, he has held various positions in maintenance, technical and general management fields in some of the South African Energy and the global chemical businesses of the Group. Mr Klingenberg was the Managing Director of Sasol Polymers from April 2007 to March 2009 responsible for Group human resources for two years from 2009 and before that the Managing Director of Sasol Nitro.

Maurice Radebe Mr. Maurice Radebe is Executive Vice President - Energy Business Sustainability of Sasol Limited. Mr Radebe joined Sasol Oil in January 2004, when Sasol Oil purchased Exel Petroleum, where he was the Managing Director. He served as the Managing Director of Sasol Oil from December 2006 until October 2010. He was chairman of the South African Petroleum Industry Association for the 2015 and 2016 calendar years. Prior to his current role, Mr Radebe was our Group Executive responsible for global corporate affairs, government relations and enterprise development.

Stephan Schoeman Mr. Stephan Schoeman is Executive Vice President - Technology of the Company. Prior to his current role Mr Schoeman was the Managing Director of Sasol Synfuels from May 2011 to March 2014. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director of Sasol Infrachem. Mr Schoeman has served in most of our South African operating facilities and has extensive international experience.

Hendrik Dijkgraaf Mr. Hendrik George Dijkgraaf is an Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Sasol Limited. He is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Dutch natural gas companies, GasTerra, Gasunie and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij. He held various positions in the Royal Dutch Shell group in a number of countries between 1972 and 2003 including the positions of President, Shell Nederland BV, Director, Shell Exploration and Production and Chief Executive, Gas, Power and Coal. He is Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Eneco Holding NV, a major sustainable energy company in Western Europe, a member of the Board of the Southern African-Netherlands Chamber of Commerce and Deputy Chairman and Treasurer of the Netherlands Institute for the Near East. He attended the Senior Executive Programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States in 1987.

Colin Beggs Mr. Colin Beggs is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sasol Limited. He was the Chief Executive Officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers until the end of June 2009. He is a former Chairman of the Board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA). He served as Chairman of the Accounting Practices Committee and was a Member of the Accounting Practices Board. He is also a Director of the Ethics Institute of South Africa. He is a Director and Audit Committee Chairman of Absa Bank Limited, Barclays Africa Group Limited and SAB Zenzele Holdings Limited.

Manuel Cuambe Mr. Manuel Joao Cuambe is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 June 2016. He is the Managing Director of MC Investimentos & Consultoria (MCICO). He served as the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) from November 2005 to March 2012. Mr Cuambe is the Chairman of Companhia Eléctrica do Zambeze (CEZA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDM. He was a non-executive director of Companhia de Transmissão de Moçambique (MOTRACO), a joint venture between EDM, the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) and Eskom, from 1998 to 2002 and served as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Southern Africa Power Pool from November 2005 to April 2008. He has a post-graduate certificate in management studies from the Management College of Southern Africa.

Gesina Kennealy Ms. Gesina Maria Beatrix Kennealy is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 1 March 2017. She holds BComm (Accountancy) and BComm (Accountancy) Honours degrees and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1982. She served as the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Revenue Service from January 2009 until her retirement in December 2013. Before that she served as the Chief Operating Officer of Absa Capital from 2006 to 2009. Her previous senior financial management positions were at Absa Bank, BHP Billiton South Africa and Samancor Chrome. Trix also serves on the Board of Standard Bank Group Limited and chairs the Accounting Standards Board.

Nomgando Matyumza Ms. Nomgando Angelina Nomalungelo Matyumza is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the Lead Independent Director of Wilson Bayly Homes-Ovcon Limited and Chairman of its Audit and Risk Committee. She is a Non-Executive Director of Hulamin Limited and a member of its Audit Committee. She is also a non-executive director of Ithala Development Finance Corporation Limited. She has held senior financial management and executive positions in various organisations, including South African Breweries, Transnet and Eskom. Gando is a chartered accountant and also holds an LLB degree. She is an ordained minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. She attended the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business Executive Management Programme in 2000.

Imogen Mkhize Ms. Imogen Nonhlanhla Mkhize is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of Sasol Limited., effective 17 November 2017. She is the former Chairman of The Richards Bay Coal Terminal Company Proprietary Limited. She was the Chief Executive Officer of the 18th World Petroleum Congress from 2003 to 2006 and before that, the Managing Director of Lucent Technologies South Africa. She is a former member of the Financial Markets Advisory Board and previous directorships include Mondi Plc and Mondi Limited, MTN SA, Murray & Roberts, Illovo, Allan Gray, Datacentrix and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in South Africa. She is a director of NPC-Cimphor and Imbewu Capital Partners. She is the Chairman of Rhodes Business School and an emeritus member of the Harvard Business School Global Alumni Board. She is also a member of the Accenture South Africa Advisory Board and a Director of the Ethics Institute of South Africa. Imogen is a chartered director with the Institute of Directors South Africa.

Moses Mkhize Mr. Moses Zamani Mkhize is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sasol Limited., since November 29, 2011. Moses Mkhize became our director on 29 November 2011. Mr Mkhize is Executive Director: Manufacturing, Rolled Products of Hulamin Limited and also serves as director of a number of subsidiaries of Hulamin. He holds a Higher Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the Durban University of Technology and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of South. He is the Executive Director: Manufacturing, Rolled Products of Hulamin Limited and also serves as director of a number of subsidiaries of Hulamin.

Mfundiso Njeke Mr. Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sasol Limited. He is a past Chairman of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He was the Managing Director of Kagiso Trust Investments from 1994 to 2010. He previously served as a member of the Katz Commission of Inquiry into Taxation in South Africa, the General Committee of the JSE Securities Exchange, the Audit Commission – Supervisory Body of the Office of Auditor General and the Audit Committee of National Treasury. He is the chairman of Adcorp Holdings Limited, MMI Holdings Limited and serves on the boards of Resilient Property Income Fund and the Council of the University of Johannesburg.

Mpho Nkeli Ms. Nkeli Elizabeth Kolekile Nkeli is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the company effect from 1 March 2017. holds BSc (Environmental Science) and MBA degrees. She served Vodacom Group Limited as the Chief HR Officer responsible for Health, Safety, Environment and Facilities and was an executive director of Vodacom South Africa (Pty) Limited from 2011 to 2014, having previously served as an executive director of Alexander Forbes from 2005 until 2010. She also served as a non-executive director on the Boards of Ellerine Holdings Limited and African Bank Investments Limited. Mpho is a member of the Boards of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited and Life Healthcare Group Limited. She previously chaired the Commission for Employment Equity.

Peter Robertson Mr. Peter James Robertson is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Sasol Limited., since July 1, 2012. He held various positions ranging from management to executive leadership for Chevron Corporation in the United Kingdom and the United States between 1973 and 2009. These executive positions include Vice President: Finance, Chevron USA, President: exploration and production company, and President: ChevronTexaco Overseas Petroleum. He served as Vice- Chairman of the Chevron Corporation Board of Directors from 2002 to 2009. He has served as the Chairman of the US Energy Association and as a Non-Executive Director of Sasol Chevron Holdings Limited. Mr PJ Robertson is a director and member of the Audit Committee of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Campbell Lutyens and is Chairman of the World Affairs Council and the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council.