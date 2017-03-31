Name Description

Peter Gyenes Mr. Peter Gyenes serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Peter joined the Sophos Board in 2006, bringing experience with corporate growth and value creation to the Group’s vision for integrated threat management leadership. He has four decades of experience in technical, sales, marketing and general management positions within the computer systems and software industry globally, and was most recently the Chairman and CEO of Ascential Software Corporation. He has also served on the boards of Applix Inc., BladeLogic Software, Epicor Software Corporation, Lawson Software, EnerNoc, Cimpress NV, Intralinks Holdings, Inc. and webMethods. He holds BA in Mathematics and an MBA, Columbia University, New York. He is a Director of Carbonite Inc., Pegasystems Inc., RealPage, Inc. and is trustee emeritus of the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council.

Kristof Hagerman Mr. Kristof Hagerman serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. Kris joined Sophos in 2012 as Chief Executive Officer. Kris was most recently CEO of Corel Corporation, and prior to that group president, data centre management at Symantec, where he led a business of more than $1.5 billion that represented nearly 30 percent of Symantec’s global revenue. Prior to Symantec, Kris was EVP and GM, storage and server management at Veritas Software where, during his tenure, the company’s revenue more than doubled, before its acquisition by Symantec. Earlier in his career, Kris was founder and CEO of BigBook and prior to that, Affinia. Kris also held positions at Silicon Graphics and McKinsey & Company. He holds BA in Russian and Economics, Dartmouth College, an M.Phil. in International Relations, Cambridge University, and an MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Nick Bray Mr. Nick Bray serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Nick joined Sophos in 2010 as Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the technology sector, extensive international operational skills and significant public company experience on both the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Nick was most recently CFO at Micro Focus International plc, where he was instrumental in the company tripling revenue and increasing market capitalisation from circa £200 million to in excess of £1 billion. He has also held Group CFO roles at Fibernet Group plc and Gentia Software plc, as well as senior financial positions at Comshare Inc. and Lotus Software. He is a Non-executive director of De La Rue plc. He holds First class BA in Civil Engineering, Aston University, UK and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Eleanor Lacey Ms. Eleanor B. Lacey serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Eleanor joined Sophos in 2016 as SVP General Counsel and Company Secretary. Most recently, Eleanor had been SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at SurveyMonkey Inc. Prior to SurveyMonkey she has held the roles of General Counsel and VP of Business Development at Corel Corporation, VP of Corporate Development at SupportSoft, Inc. and VP and General Counsel at Niku Corporation, prior to its acquisition by Computer Associates. She holds J.D., Yale Law School and BA in History and English, University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Roy Mackenzie Mr. Roy Mackenzie serves as Non-Executive Director of the company. Roy joined the Sophos Board in 2010. He is a partner of Apax Partners’ technology and telecoms team. He joined Apax Partners in 2003 and has been involved in a variety of technology focussed investments including Epicor Software Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, and King Digital Entertainment. Previously, Roy worked at McKinsey & Company, Inc., focusing on consulting clients in the high technology sector and also held product management positions at Psion Computers. He holds MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business and an MA in Engineering, Imperial College, London. He is Director of Duck Creek Software, Inc. and Exact Holdings NV.

Steve Munford Mr. Steve Munford serves as Non-Executive Director of the company. Steve served as Sophos’ CEO from 2006 to 2012 prior to which he had been COO, as well as president of Sophos, North America. Steve led the company through a period of dramatic growth, more than tripling billings. Previously, he was President of ActiveState before its acquisition by Sophos. He is Chairman of Carbonite, Inc. and Elastic Path Software, Inc., and also serves on the boards of Actenum Corporation, Alert Logic, Inc., Apica, Inc., NetMotion, Inc, QuickMobile Inc. and Teradici Corporation. He holds BA in Economics, University of Western Ontario and MBA from Queen’s University, Ontario.

Salim Nathoo Mr. Salim Nathoo serves as Non-Executive Director of the company. Salim joined the Sophos Board in 2010. He is a partner and co-head of Apax Partners’ technology and telecoms team. He joined Apax Partners in 1999 and has been involved in a variety of technology-focussed investments including EVRY, Global Logic, Orange Switzerland, iGATE, Weather Investments, Tim Hellas and SMART Technologies. Previously, Salim worked at McKinsey & Company, Inc. where he focused extensively on telecommunications. Salim also held sales, marketing and technical positions at NYNEX CableComms Ltd. and IBM. He is Non-executive chairman of Evry ASA, and a director of Global Logic. He holds MA in Mathematics, St. John’s College, Cambridge and an MBA, INSEAD.

Sandra Bergeron Ms. Sandra E. Bergeron serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Sandra joined the Sophos Board in 2010. She has more than 20 years security, operations and board advisory expertise having previously served as a director of TraceSecurity Inc., Tipping Point, Netegrity, Nuance Communications, TriCipher Inc., and ArcSight Inc. Earlier in her career Sandra spent 10 years at McAfee, Inc. holding a number of key executive positions. She is Director of F5 Networks, Inc. and Qualys Inc. She holds MBA from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio and a BA in Business Administration (Cum Laude), Georgia State University.

Rick Medlock Mr. Rick Medlock serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Rick joined the Sophos Board in April 2017. Rick has 30 years of experience in the financial management of large international technology companies. Currently the CFO at Worldpay, Rick was CFO of Misys until December 2013 prior to which, he spent nine years as CFO of Inmarsat plc and seven years as CFO and company secretary of NDS Group plc. He was also a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Edwards Vacuum (Edwards Group Ltd). He spent the early part of his career in a variety of roles as CFO of a number of private equity backed technology companies in the UK and the US. He is Chief financial officer at Worldpay Group plc. He holds MA in Economics, University of Cambridge and a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Vinodka Murria Ms. Vinodka Murria serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective 3 January 2017. Vin joined the Sophos Board in January 2017. She was founder and CEO at Advanced Computer Software and CEO of Computer Software Group. Previously, Vin was also a non-executive director of Chime Communications, Greenko Group and Concateno. Vin was named Cisco’s Woman of the Year and Tech Entrepreneur of the Year in 2012 and in addition, Advanced Computer Software was named Tech Company of the Year in 2014. She is Independent non-executive director at Softcat plc and Zoopla Property Group plc, Senior Advisor - Rothschild Global Advisory team, and a partner at Elderstreet Investments. She holds BSc (Hons), an MBA, and a Doctorate business administration (Honorary), Edinburgh Napier University.