Name Description

John O'Bryan Mr. John O'Bryan is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. He was Chair of CBRE Limited and was a former member of its Canadian board of directors and Canadian executive management committee. Mr. O’Bryan joined CBRE Limited in 2008. Prior to joining CBRE, he served as Managing Director at TD Securities Inc. from 1998 to 2008. He has over 40 years’ experience in the real estate industry. Mr. O’Bryan holds an honours degree in Estate Management from Reading University, United Kingdom. Mr. O’Bryan’s numerous professional affiliations include board positions with the Urban Land Institute and the Real Property Association of Canada, in addition to being an associate of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is a past president of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties and former member of the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Scott Antoniak Mr. Scott Antoniak is Chief Executive Officer of the Company., since January 22, 2015. Prior to joining Slate, Mr. Antoniak held the position of Executive Director in the real estate investment banking group at CIBC World Markets Inc. where he was responsible for the execution of capital markets transactions which included overseeing underwriting and due diligence activities. Mr. Antoniak joined CIBC World Markets Inc. in 1997 and was involved in real estate transactions across North America totalling over $15 billion including the 2013 disposition of the GE Canada Real Estate Portfolio and the 2011 disposition of the Slate/Blackstone Canadian Office Portfolio. Prior to joining CIBC World Markets Inc., he held various management positions in commercial real estate finance. Mr. Antoniak holds a Masters of Business Administration (Real Property Development) from York University and a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from Western University

Robert Armstrong Mr. Robert Armstrong is Chief Financial Officer of Slate Office REIT., since December 8, 2015. Prior to joining Slate, Mr. Armstrong was a partner in the real estate practice at Deloitte LLP in Toronto where he was responsible for serving a diverse real estate client base with assets across all major asset classes, both in Canada and globally. He was also on the executive committee for the Toronto assurance practice and was Deloitte LLP’s Canadian initial public offering leader. Prior to Deloitte LLP, Mr. Armstrong was at Brookfield Asset Management Inc. in various treasury, finance and financial reporting positions. Mr. Armstrong is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Licensed Public Accountant in Ontario and holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University

Georges Dube Mr. Georges Dube is Independent Trustee of the Company. He has been a Partner at Bennett Jones LLP, a Canadian-based business law firm, since November 1, 2012. From 2003 to 2012, Mr. Dubé practiced law at another large Canadian-based business law and litigation firm. Mr. Dubé is a transactional corporate securities lawyer with 18 years of experience. In 2012, he was listed Lexpert as a leading Corporate Finance and Securities lawyer in Canada. Mr. Dubé is a board member of the Shaw Festival Boxing annual fundraising event. He also served from 2010 to 2012 on the Securities Advisory Committee of the Ontario Securities Commission. Mr. Dubé received a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and an LLB from the Faculty of Law of McGill University.

Nora Duke Ms. Nora M. Duke is Independent Trustee of Slate Office REIT. She is currently Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and Chief Human Resource Officer of Fortis Inc. Prior to this recent appointment, Ms. Duke served as the Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Properties Corporation from 2007 to 2015. Prior to serving as Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Properties Corporation, Ms. Duke spent 16 years at Newfoundland Power Inc., ultimately serving as the company’s Vice President of Customer and Corporate Services. She has been inducted into Atlantic Canada’s Top 50 CEOs Hall of Fame by Atlantic Business Magazine. She was also named one of Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2010 by the Women’s Executive Network. Ms. Duke holds a Bachelor of Commerce (honours) and a Masters of Business Administration from Memorial University.

Aladin Mawani Mr. Aladin W. Mawani is Independent Trustee of Slate Office REIT., since 14 April 2015. He has been President & CEO of Rodenbury Investments Limited, a private owner of industrial real estate since April 2015. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Mawani was President & CEO of Calloway REIT and from 1999 to 2015 was a Principal of Exponent Capital Partners Inc., a private equity investor. He worked at Oxford Properties Group Inc. for 23 years including 10 years as Chief Financial Officer from 1989 to 2000. Mr. Mawani has been a board member of a number of REITs and real estate corporations since 2001. Mr. Mawani is a chartered accountant and has a Master of Business Administration from University of Toronto and a Masters in Law from York University.

Pamela Spackman Ms. Pamela J. Spackman is Independent Trustee of Slate Office REIT. She is currently the Chair of the Mortgage Advisory Committee for Timbercreek Mortgage Strategies Inc., an entity that reviews and approves or declines mortgage loans proposed to be funded by Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation, Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation or Timbercreek Global Real Estate Fund. Ms. Spackman is also a Member of the Advisory Committee of Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Ltd., a part of the Connor, Clark and Lunn group of companies, which owns a portfolio of commercial properties on behalf of its limited partnership investors. She has served on the board of directors of Gazit America Inc., a company focused on entrepreneurial real estate opportunities, and acted as President and Chief Executive Officer of Column Canada Financial Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG. She was previously a Vice-President Mortgage Investment for the Ministry of Finance in the Province of British Columbia and an Investment Manager for the Workers’ Compensation Board Investment Fund in Ontario. Ms. Spackman acquired the ICD.D designation following completion of the Institute of Corporate Directors programme at the University of Toronto.

Blair Welch Mr. Blair Welch is Non-Independent Trustee of FAM Real Estate Investment Trust., since 14 November 2014. He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of the REIT and has over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry in North America and Asia. Prior to co-founding Slate in 2004, Mr. Welch worked with First National Financial Corporation from 2002 until 2005 where he was responsible for developing a successful Canadian commercial mortgage-backed securities program. From 2001 to 2002, Mr. Welch was employed as a consultant by the General Motors Acceptance Corporation Commercial Mortgage to underwrite commercial assets for securitization. Mr. Welch also worked with General Motors Acceptance Corporation Commercial Mortgage to assist with their Canadian commercial mortgage-backed securities program. From 1997 to 2000, Mr. Welch was a Vice President and original member of New York-based Fortress Investment Group, spending time in Tokyo and Toronto, where he was responsible for originating office, retail, industrial and hospitality investment opportunities throughout both the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Welch began his career in the corporate finance group of Bankers Trust in New York and Toronto from 1996 to 1997, where he identified acquisition opportunities, oversaw due diligence, supervised property managers and leasing professionals, analyzed and approved capital expenditures and helped raise debt and equity capital for a variety of U.S. real estate clients. Mr. Welch also worked with Brazos Advisors (now Lonestar), participating in direct investment, securitization and corporate debt transactions in the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Welch holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.