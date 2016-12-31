Name Description

Michael Stark Mr. Michael J. Stark is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is an independent businessman and was previously a certified financial planner.Mr. Stark was the Chairman of the board of directors of Spartan Oil Corp. from March 2011 to January 2013, and the Chairman of the board of directors of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to June 2011. Mr. Stark was the Chairman of the board of directors of Titan Exploration Ltd. from August 2004 until December 2007.

Richard McHardy Mr. Richard F. McHardy is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in all aspects of securities and M&A transactions and the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. McHardy wasmost recently a founder and the President and CEO of Spartan Oil Corp. before its sale to Bonterra Energy Corp. in January 2013. Prior thereto, Mr. McHardy was a founder and the President and CEO of Spartan Exploration Ltd. before being acquired by Penn West Petroleum Ltd. in June 2011. Prior thereto, Mr. McHardy was a founder and President of Titan Exploration Ltd. (“Titan”), which began as a blind pool in mid-2004 and grew to over 2,000 Boe/d in 2007 when it was acquired by Canetic Energy Trust. Prior to founding Titan, Mr. McHardy was a partner in the Calgary office of the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

Adam MacDonald Mr. Adam MacDonald is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to that Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since August 14, 2014 and Controller of the Corporation since April 1, 2014. Prior to that, Controller of Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from October 2013 to April 2014 and Manager, Financial Reporting of Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from February 2011 to October 2013.

Fotis Kalantzis Dr. Fotis Kalantzis is Senior Vice President - Exploration of the Company. He was Vice-President, Exploration of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering and Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to September 2010.

Albert Stark Mr. Albert J. Stark is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. He is Senior Vice President, Operations of the Corporation since March 9, 2016 and Vice President, Operations of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Operations of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that Vice President, Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering and Operations of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from January 2008 to September 2010.

Eddie Wong Mr. Eddie Wong is Senior Vice President - Engineering of the Company. He was Vice President, Engineering of the Corporation from December 10, 2013 to March 9, 2016. Prior to that, Vice President, Engineering of Spartan Oil Corp. from June 2011 to January 2013. Prior to that Vice President, Engineering of Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2010 to June 2011. Prior to that Engineering Manager with Spartan Exploration Ltd. from September 2008 to September 2010.

Randy Berg Mr. Randy Berg is Vice President - Land of the Company. Prior to that Land Manager of the Corporation since April 1, 2014. Prior to that Vice President, Land and Business Development at Renegade Petroleum Ltd. from July 2012 to April 2014. Prior to that Conventional Business Unit Manager at Petrobakken Energy Ltd. from November 2010 to July 2012.

Sanjib Gill Mr. Sanjib Gill is Corporate Secretary of the Company. He is a Partner at the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault LLP since January 2008, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions.

Donald Archibald Mr. Donald Foster Archibald is Independent Director of the Company. He has over 18 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. From March 2008 to present, Mr. Archibald has been an independent businessman, currently the President of Cypress Energy Corp., a private investment company. Mr. Archibald is also currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cequence Energy Ltd., a public oil and gas company listed on the TSX. Prior thereto, from June 2004 to March 2008, Mr. Archibald was the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer of Cyries Energy Inc. Prior thereto, from January 2002 to June 2004, Mr. Archibald was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cequel Energy Ltd.

Grant Greenslade Mr. Grant W. Greenslade is an Independent Director of the Company. He is an independent businessman with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Greenslade continues to be the President of Greenslade Consulting Ltd., an oil and gas consulting business in Saskatchewan.