Name Description

Gauthier Louette Mr. Gauthier Louette is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of SPIE SA. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure (Advanced Technologies). He joined the Group in 1986. He is Chief Executive Officer of SPIE Operations.

Denis Chene Mr. Denis Chene is Director, Administrative and Financial Director of SPIE SA. He is a graduate of EM Lyon and obtained an MBA from INSEAD. He joined the Group in 1992 and held various posts in the SPIE Group. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Group in 2007.

Michel Bleitrach Mr. Michel Bleitrach is Board Member of SPIE SA. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and holds a degree in economics and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career in the engineering group Bechtel, then joined the Ministry of Public Works where he led several major development programs.

Daniel Boscari Mr. Daniel Boscari is Board Member of SPIE SA. He is a graduate of ICG Paris. He began his career with the Group in 1984 and exercises the functions of financing projects and development.

Dominique Gaillard Mr. Dominique Gaillard is Board Member of SPIE SA. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, IAE in Paris and holds an MSc degree in Ocean Engineering from the University of Berkeley. He started his career in a subsidiary of Pechiney. From 1990 to 1997 he worked for Charterhouse and joined AXA Private Equity in 1997.

Peter Mason Sir Peter Mason is Board Member of SPIE SA. He graduated from the University of Glasgow. He was CEO of Balfour Beatty Limited and Managing Director of AMEC, before being appointed Chairman of Thames Water Utilities Limited in December 2006.

Nathalie Palladitcheff Mrs. Nathalie Palladitcheff was appointed Director of Spie SA as of May 25, 2016. She graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon. She holds a DECF degree and DESCF degree. She started her career at Coopers & Lybrand Audit (1991 to 1997). She then joined the Banque Francaise Commerciale Ocean Indien (1997-2000) as Director of financial matters and of management control. In 2000, she was appointed as Financial Director of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise, of which she later became Deputy General Manager. As from May 2006, she was General Manager of Dolmea Real Estate. She then joined Icade in September 2007, as member of the Executive Committee, in charge of finance, legal and IT, and, as from August 2010, of the Services to Real Estate department. In April 2015 and effective as of August 3, 2015, she was appointed as Executive Vice-President and Chief of Finance of Ivanhoe Cambridge, a subsidiary of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec. Nathalie Palladitcheff was Director of Silic and Qualium and Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Credit Agricole CIB. She received the honor of chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite.

Roberto Quarta Mr. Roberto Quarta is Board Member of SPIE SA. He is Chairman of WPP plc and Chairman of Smith and Nephew plc. He retired as Chairman of IMI plc. He is also member of the investment committee of Fondo Italiano Strategico. He graduated from College of the Holy Cross with a BA degree.

Christian Rochat Mr. Christian Rochat is Board Member of SPIE SA. He graduated from University of Lausanne and obtained an MBA degree from Stanford University. He is partner of Clayton, Dubilier and Rice since 2004 and was CEO of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners from 1997 to 2004.

Eric Rouzier Mr. Eric Rouzier is Board Member of SPIE SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Arts et Metiers and from ESSEC. He previously worked in the investment banking division of JPMorgan.

Sophie Stabile Ms. Sophie Isabelle Stabile is Board Member of SPIE SA. She graduated from ESG Paris. She began her career at Deloitte before joining Accor in 1999 to head the consolidation group and the information system. In 2006, she was appointed Comptroller General of the group and then the group CFO in May 2010.

Regine Stachelhaus Ms. Regine Stachelhaus is Board Member of SPIE SA. She graduated from Eberhard Karls-University of Tubingen. She began her career as a lawyer specializing in labor law and licensing software before joining Hewlett-Packard GmbH in 1984, where she became Director General from 2000 to 2009. In May 2002, she was also appointed Vice President of Imaging and Printing Group (Hewlett-Packard GmbH). She was then appointed Director of Human Resources and member of the Board of Directors of E.ON SE.