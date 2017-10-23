Spicejet Ltd (SPJT.BO)
SPJT.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
148.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ajay Singh
|49
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kiran Koteshwar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjiv Kapoor
|62
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Chandan Sand
|2012
|General Manager - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
S. Natrajhen
|56
|2015
|Managing Director
|
Shiwani Singh
|2015
|Director
|
Anurag Bhargava
|50
|2016
|Independent Director
|
R. Sasiprabhu
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Harsha Singh
|60
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ajay Singh
|Mr. Ajay Singh is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Spicejet Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi having a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi. He has experience in the information technology. Mr. Singh is also a director on the board of Cranes Software International Limited, Crosslinks Finlease Pvt. Ltd and Intel Construction and the Chairman ofAudit Committee of Cranes Software International Limited.
|
Kiran Koteshwar
|
Sanjiv Kapoor
|Mr. Sanjiv Kapoor is Chief Operating Officer of the Spicejet Limited. London-based Kapoor has more than 17 years of experience in the airline industry, having worked with airlines in Asia, Europe and the US as a part of management, as a management consultant, and as an investment adviser in the aviation space, including at Northwest Airlines, Bain and Co., Temasek Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Boston Consulting Group.
|
Chandan Sand
|
S. Natrajhen
|Mr. S. Natrajhen is Managing Director of Spicejet Limited. He has resigned from the position of Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30 January 2015. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Madras with distinction. He has been Chief Operating Officer of the Company from November 2010 upto November 2011. Prior to joining SpiceJet Limited, Mr. Natrajhen was the Chief Financial Officer of Sun TV Network Limited and was responsible for the accounting and financial functions as well as execution of strategic initiatives of Sun TV Network Ltd. Mr. Natrajhen brings with him over 32 years of experience in Finance, Governmental liaison and General Management. He holds one share in SpiceJet Limited. Mr. Natrajhen also holds directorship in Sun Distribution Services Pvt. Ltd. and Kal Airways Pvt. Ltd.
|
Shiwani Singh
|
Anurag Bhargava
|
R. Sasiprabhu
|
Harsha Singh
As Of
