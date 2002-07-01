Name Description

Giuseppe Vita Dr. Giuseppe Vita is Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE since July 1, 2002. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Personnel Committee, Nominating Committee as well as Audit Committee at the Company. He joined the Supervisory Board as Member in 2001. From 1961 to 1962, he worked as Radiology Specialist in Rome. In 1962, he came do Germany with scholarship and internship at the Institute of Radiology of the Johannes-Gutenberg-University Mainz. In 1964, Dr. Vita joined Schering AG in Berlin as Research Assistant for contrast agent research. In 1965, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Schering S.p.A. In 1987, Dr. Vita was appointed Member of the Board of Directors of Schering AG, where he was active, from 1989 to 2001 as Chairman of the Board and, from 2001 to 2006, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Vita serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Dussmann Verwaltungs AG and of Medical Pork AG. Furthermore, he occupies the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Allianz S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Gruppo Banca Leonardo. He also acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Barilla S.p.A. and Humanitas S.p.A. Dr. Vita studied Medicine at Universita degli Studi di Roma and was conferred his Doctor's degree summa cum laude in 1959.

Mathias Doepfner Dr. Mathias Doepfner is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Subscription Newspapers and International at Axel Springer SE since December 2007. Prior to this he held other positions on the Management Board of the Company. He has been with the Company since 1998, initially as editor-in-chief of Die Welt. Dr. Doepfner became Member of the Management Board responsible for the Multimedia Division in July 2000, and took charge of the Newspapers Division as well in October 2000. He studied Musicology, German and theatrical arts in Frankfurt and Boston. He started his career as Journalist at the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in 1982. Dr. Doepfner was Director of PR agency from 1988 to 1990. In 1992, he worked on the staff of the international director of the Gruner + Jahr publishing company in Paris and later became Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of Gruner + Jahr in Hamburg. He then held further positions in journalism as editor-in-chief of Wochenpost in Berlin, from 1994 to 1996, and Hamburger Morgenpost from 1996 till 1998. Until January 15, 2008, Dr. Doepfner was Member of the Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of B.Z. Ullstein GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of RHJ International S.A., and Member of the Board of Directors of Axel Springer Schweiz AG as well as Time Warner Inc.

Friede Springer Dr. Friede Springer is Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board at Axel Springer SE. In addition, she acts as Vice Chairwoman of the Executive Committee, Personnel Committee, Nominating Committee as well as Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Springer is a Businesswoman. Until December 2010 she was Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank AG. Dr. Springer also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Alba Berlin AG.

Julian Deutz Dr. Julian Deutz is Member of the Management Board at Axel Springer SE since January 1, 2014. He has been designated the Company’s Chief Financial Officer as of mid April 2014. He began his career in 1994 at OC&C Strategy Consultants. In 1996 he became the Head of Finance/Controlling of Steilmann-Gruppe. After stints as head of M&A/Investor Relations at Pixelpark AG and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Venturepark AG, he returned back to Steilmann-Gruppe as CFO in 2001. Dr. Julian Deutz is employed by Axel Springer since 2004. After serving as CFO of Axel Springer International, he became Head of Group Controlling/Corporate Development. He serves at the Supervisory Boards of Amiado Group AG, Aufeminin.com SA, Automotive Exchange Private Limited, Axel Springer Schweiz AG and ITAS Media Private Limited among others. He studied business administration at the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, Koblenz, and at Georgetown University (USA) and in University Aix-en-Provence (France).

Ralph Buechi Mr. Ralph Buechi is Chief Operating Oficer and Deputy to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ringier Group at Axel Springer SE from June 01, 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer Axel Springer Switzerland and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ringier Axel Springer Media AG since April 9, 2014. He previously served as Member of the Management Board and President of the International Division at Axel Springer SE since January 1, 2012 till April 4, 2014. He initially worked in the editorial office of the AG fuer Wirtschaftspublikationen, and the Handelszeitung in Zurich. In 1985 he assumed the Chair of the Executive Board of the Handelszeitung publishing group. From 1992 he acquired the capital majority of the Handelszeitung publishing group with two partners. He sold this to the Axel Springer AG in 1999. Following the takeover of Jean Frey AG, Zurich and its integration with the Handelszeitung publishing group, Mr. Buechi became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Axel Springer Schweiz AG from 2007. His appointment as President of Axel Springer International followed at the beginning of 2008. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ZANOX.de AG, as well as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Amiado Group AG, Amiado Online AG, CompuTel Telefonservice AG and Ringier Axel Springer Media AG, among others. Mr. Buechi holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration obtained from Universitaet Zuerich in 1981.

Jan Bayer Mr. Jan Bayer has been Member of the Management Board, President Paid Models since 2016. He previously served as Member of the Management Board and President of WELT Group and Printing at Axel Springer SE since January 1, 2012 till April 9, 2014. He began his career in 1995 as a trainee at the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in Munich. He worked there from 1996 to 1999 in advertising sales. Following a stint as Publishing Manager of the Volksstimme in Magdeburg, he returned to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in 2002 as Head of Controlling, becoming Publishing Manager in 2004. In 2006 he became the Head of the Executive Office for Newspapers at Axel Springer AG, where he became Publishing Director of the Hamburg Regional Newspaper Group from 2007 and Chairman of the management board of the WELT GROUP / BERLINER MORGENPOST / HAMBURGER ABENDBLATT from 2008. He studied Media Studies and Law, as well as Business administration in Hanover and Madison, Wisconsin. Since October 2012, Mr. Bayer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Allesklar.com AG.

Andreas Wiele Dr. Andreas Wiele has been Member of the Management Board, President Marketing and Classified Ad Models at Axel Springer SE since April 9, 2014. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board and Head of BILD Group and Magazines at Axel Springer SE since January 2008 till Aptil 9, 2014. Prior to this, he held other positions at the Company's Management Board from October 2000. Dr. Wiele was responsible for International Affairs at the Company from October 2000 until November 2000, and was Head of the Magazines and International Affairs Divisions from November 2000 until December 2007. He worked as Editor at Hamburger Morgenpost, before he became assistant to the chairman of the Gruner + Jahr management board in 1988. In 1990, Dr. Wiele took over responsibility for the Capital project at the Prisma Presse publishing company in Paris, where he became publishing manager of Capital and Geo in 1991. In 1994, Dr. Wiele joined Gruner + Jahr USA Publishing, initially as Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Family Circle and McCall's, and from 1997 onwards as Executive Vice-President and chief operating officer for the publishing company as a whole. He studied Law at Universite de Bourgogne, Universitaet Salzburg and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen. Dr. Wiele was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZANOX.de AG until August 2009. Until January 22, 2008, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Bild.T-Online.de Verwaltungs AG. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of Jahr Top Special Verlag GmbH & Co. KG and of B.Z. Ullstein GmbH. Furthermore, Dr. Wiele serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at dpa Deutsche Presse Agentur GmbH, auFeminin.com S.A. as well as SeLoger.com S.A.

William Ford Mr. William Ford is Member of the Supervisory Board at Axel Springer SE effective August 29, 2016. He is Chief Executive Officer of General Atlantic since 2007. He is Member of Board of Directors at IHS Markit Ltd, Oak Hill Advisors and Tory Burch LLC.

Oliver Heine Mr. Oliver Heine has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE since April 20, 2005. Mr. Heine is Lawyer and Partner of the law firm Oliver Heine & Partner. Since December 2010 he also has been on the Board of Directors at YooApplications AG.

Rudolf Knepper Mr. Rudolf Knepper is Member of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE from April 16, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE from January 8, 2013 until April 24, 2013. Prior to that he was Vice Chairman of the Management Board as well as Head of Printing, Logistics and Human Resources (HR) at the Company from January 2002 to December 31, 2011. Mr. Knepper has been with the Company since 1973. His first positions in the Printing Division were as Assistant to Printing Director, Head of the planning staff and Technical Director of the printing plant in Hamburg. He was at the same time assigned to manage the offset printing project in Ahrensburg, in 1980, and the newspaper printing operations in 1985. Mr. Knepper was appointed to the Management Board with responsibility for printing in 1994 and took charge of logistics too in November 2001. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of PRINOVIS Limited. He studied in Berlin and Munich and has a Master degree in Engineering and a Master degree in Business and Engineering.

Lothar Lanz Mr. Lothar Lanz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Axel Springer SE since April 15, 2014, he was Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Axel Springer AG since May 1, 2009 till April 15, 2014. Until June 2008, Mr. Lanz was Chief Financial Officer of ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG. He has been on the Supervisory Board of esmt European School of Management and Technology GmbH since July 2009, as well as of Axel Springer International Finance B.V. since May 2009. Since November 2009 he has served on the Board of Directors at Independent News & Media PLC and also has been on the Board of Directors at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG since June 2010. He holds a Master degree in Business Administration.

Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller Dr. Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE since July 2010. She is President and Chairwoman of the Executive Board of TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Moreover, Dr. Leibinger-Kammueller serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Lufthansa AG, Siemens AG as well as Voith GmbH.

Wolfgang Reitzle Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Reitzle is Member of the Supervisory Board at Axel Springer SE since April 16, 2014. Since August 2014 he serves at Hawesko Holding AG. Since June 2014 he serves as Chairman at Medical Park AG and also Supervisory Board since January 2014. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors at Holcim Limited since April 2014. He served as Chairman at Continental AG.