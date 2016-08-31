Name Description

Boon Yang Lee Dr. Lee Boon Yang is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He was appointed a Director of SPH on 1 October 2011. He is the Non-Executive Chairman of Keppel Corporation Limited. He is also Chairman of Singapore Press Holdings Foundation Limited, Keppel Care Foundation Limited, Jilin Food Zone Pte Ltd and Jilin Food Zone Investment Holdings Pte Ltd. He has extensive experience in public service. He served as Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar and Jalan Besar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) from December 1984 to April 2011. He was the Minister for Information, Communications and the Arts before retiring from political office in March 2009. From 1991 to 2003, he served as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister for Defence, Minister for Labour and later Minister for Manpower. Prior to that, he held several public appointments including Senior Minister of State for Defence, National Development and Home Affairs, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministers for Environment, Finance, Home Affairs, and Communications and Information. Before entry into politics, he worked as a veterinarian and R&D Officer in the Primary Production Department. He has also worked as the Assistant Regional Director for the US Feed Grains Council, and as Senior Project Manager for the Primary Industries Enterprise Pte Ltd. Boon Yang holds a B.V.Sc Hon (2A) from the University of Queensland.

Yat Chung Ng Mr. Ng Yat Chung has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from September 1, 2017. He serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, till September 1, 2017. He was appointed a Director on 1 August 2016. He is the Chairman of the Singapore Institute of Technology Board of Trustees. He was the Executive Director of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd, having served as its Group President and CEO. He was Senior Managing Director at Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. Before joining Temasek Holdings, he was the Chief of Defence Force in the Singapore Armed Forces. He has also served as a Director of Fraser & Neave Limited and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Yat Chung holds a Bachelor of Arts (Engineering Tripos) and a Master of Arts from Cambridge University, a Master of Military Art and Science (General Studies) from the US Army Command & General Staff College, USA, and a MBA from Stanford University. He has been conferred several awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal (Military) and the Public Administration Medal (Gold) (Military).

Kang Uei Tan Mr. Tan Kang Uei Anthony is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company, He joined SPH as Executive Vice-President, Chinese Media Group in February 2015. Anthony was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2016. Apart from continuing to head the Chinese Media Group and the Media Strategy & Analytics Division, he oversees the Production, Circulation, Corporate Development, Finance, Human Resources and Administration divisions. Prior to joining SPH, Anthony was Deputy Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Health and concurrently Special Assistant to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew (2011-2014). During his career with the Singapore Public Service spanning more than 15 years, he served in various organisations including the Ministry of Finance, Home Affairs, Manpower as well as the People’s Association. Anthony is currently Chairman of several SPH subsidiaries – SGCM Pte Ltd, Blu Inc Media (HK) Limited and New Beginnings Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co Ltd. He also serves on other SPH subsidiaries and private/non-profit organisations. Anthony graduated from the National University of Singapore in 1997 with a Bachelor of Social Science (Honours) in Political Science. He also has a Master of Science (Management) degree from the Stanford Business School.

Tony Mallek Mr. Tony Mallek is Chief Financial Officer of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. Before this appointment in January 2010, he served as Executive Vice-President, Finance from July 2006 and Senior Vice-President, Finance when he joined in June 2003. Prior to this, he was General Manager, Finance for Intraco Limited from 1999 to 2001. Originally from Hong Kong, he started his career in 1978 in the United Kingdom and has been with various US multinationals until 1991 when he was posted to Singapore. His Singapore experience has mainly been in the healthcare industry, including general manager positions in finance and business development for Parkway Holdings Limited from 1994 to 1997. Tony is a director of SPH REIT Management Pte Ltd, as manager of SPH REIT. Tony holds a Bachelor of Technology (Honours) degree in Operations Management from The University of Bradford. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and Fellow Chartered Accountant Singapore. He has served on the Council of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) since 2014. He was named Best Chief Financial Officer (market capitalisation $1 billion and above) at the Singapore Corporate Awards in 2016.

Chua Boon Ping Mr. Chua Boon Ping is Chief Executive Officer - SPH Media Fund., subsidiary of the company. He has more than 15 years of venture capital and M&A experience in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors. Prior to joining SPH, he was Senior Vice-President of EDBI, the corporate investment arm of Singapore’s Economic Development Board, where he headed the Internet and Digital Media investment team. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) and a Master in Business Administration (Banking & Finance) from Nanyang Technological University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Yew Seng Loh Mr. Loh Yew Seng is Chief Executive Officer of SPH Magazines Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He joined SPH in July 2001 and was Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for the magazines business group before his current appointment. Yew Seng began his career in 1994 with Arthur Andersen and held notable corporate finance and financial analyst positions in Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, Van der Horst Limited and Visa International. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from Nanyang Technological University and has been a CFA charterholder since 1999.

Leng Mee Yin Ms. Leng Mee Yin (Susan) is Chief Executive Officer, SPH REIT Management Pte Ltd., subsidiary of the company. She has 19 years of shopping centre management and property development experience and eight years of accounting and finance experience. Susan began her career as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand and her last appointment was Accounting Manager with Scotts Holdings Limited before she made a career change to shopping centre management in 1992. Since then, she has held various appointments, including General Manager of Scotts Shopping Centre, Director of Retail Management with Far East Organisation and General Manager of Capitol Investment Holdings. She was also the General Manager of Orchard 290 Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPH, from 1997 to 2004. She was a pioneer member of the management team which redeveloped Paragon and The Promenade into one fully integrated high-end premier shopping mall with a prestigious office and medical tower. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (FCCA), UK.

May Ling Lim Ms. Lim May Ling (Ginney) is Executive Vice-President - Corporate Communications & CSR, General Counsel and Group Company Secretary of the company. She is also the General Manager of Singapore Press Holdings Foundation Limited, an Institution of Public Character established in 2003 by SPH. When she joined SPH in 1991, she was tasked to set up the Secretariat/Legal Division. She is responsible for the corporate secretarial, legal, risk management, insurance and corporate communications functions in the SPH Group and sits on several steering and senior management committees. Ginney is a director of Times Development Pte Ltd, Orchard 290 Ltd, SPH Retail Property Management Services Pte Ltd and SPH REIT Management Pte Ltd, all of which are wholly-owned property subsidiaries of SPH. She is also a director of Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd, an alternate director in MediaCorp Press Limited and 701Search Pte Ltd as well as a member of the Temasek Junior College Advisory Committee. Prior to joining SPH, Ginney was heading the Legal & Secretariat department as well as the public relations unit of NTUC Income. Ginney was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore in 1985 and holds a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore. She is also a Fellow in the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Kam Man Chan Ms. Chan Kam Man (Mable) is Executive Vice President - Human Resources & Administration and Times Properties of the company. She has been with SPH since 1997. Before taking over as Head of Human Resources Division in June 2006, she was Senior Vice-President, Customer Service Department, Marketing Division. The Administration Division and Times Properties were added to her portfolio in 2014 and 2015 respectively. Prior to joining SPH, Mable was the Executive Director of the Marketing Institute of Singapore. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the South Australian Institute of Technology and a Masters in Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.

Wee Phong Chua Mr. Chua Wee Phong is Executive Vice President of Circulation of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He has been with SPH for 22 years. He joined Circulation in May 1994 and was appointed Division Head in May 2005. He is currently the Chairman of Sphere Exhibits Pte Ltd. Prior to joining SPH, Wee Phong served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for a period of 13 years. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in 2005. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) (Military) in August 2007. Wee Phong graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Sociology on an SAF scholarship.

Huan Ping Low Mr. Low Huan Ping is Executive Vice President - Technology (IT and Production) at Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He has been with the Group since 1987. Huan Ping is also a director of M1 Limited, iFast Corporation Pte Ltd, MediaCorp Press Ltd and ShareInvestor.com Holdings Pte Ltd. Huan Ping started his career at the Ministry of Defence, where he subsequently headed various IT departments. Huan Ping holds a Bachelor of Ar ts (Honours) and Master of Arts from Cambridge University, where he read Engineering and a Master of Science from the National University of Singapore. He also graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Wu Sung Sung Ms. Wu Sung Sung (Janice) is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of the company. Prior to her current appointment, she set up and headed the Media Strategy & Analytics Division. In her last 18 years with SPH, Janice has held various positions across functions, with active involvement in legal advisory work, M&A transactions, joint ventures, property acquisitions, corporate planning and analytics. She also serves as director of SPH subsidiaries including SPH Magazines, sgCarMart, The Seletar Mall and investee companies such as Mindchamps. Janice graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) Degree and is qualified as an advocate and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Singapore. Prior to joining SPH as legal counsel, she was in private legal practice and legal counsel in the Ministry of Defence.

Woon-Ka Tan Mr. Woon-Ka Tan is Executive Vice President - Digital Division of the company. He was appointed as the Head of SPH’s newly created Digital Division in March 2015. He is responsible for spearheading the company’s strategy and growth in the digital space. He was promoted to Executive Vice-President in January 2016. Before this, Julian was the Chief Executive Officer of 701Search Pte Ltd, a regional online classifieds joint venture company between SPH, Norway’s Schibsted Classified Media and Telenor. Responsible for the strategic development and growth of the company in Southeast Asia and Greater China, he grew the business from a start-up in a single location to a regional company with a strong footprint in the region, in a span of seven years. In 2007, Julian was the Chief Operating Officer of SPH Search Pte Ltd, an online local search and directory business. Before that, he was in the Corporate Development Division of SPH where he played a pivotal role in developing strategies and business plans for SPH’s push into the internet and mobile worlds. Julian graduated with First Class Honours in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science and earned two Executive Masters of Business Administration (EMBA) degrees from INSEAD and Tsinghua University in 2009.

Swee Yeow Lim Mr. Lim Swee Yeow is Senior Vice President of Production at Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He has been with SPH for 16 years. He joined Production in January 2000 as Production Manager. Throughout his career with SPH, he helmed various sections in operations, engineering, materials and newsprint purchases. He was appointed Division Head in September 2011. He was involved in major projects with the company’s printing presses and print processes such as the GOSS Colorliner upgrades (2011), manroland Uniset (2008) and KBA Commander (2002). He was also responsible for building the state-of-art printing presses and mailroom systems. Swee Yeow graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Oregon State University, USA. He also holds a Higher National Diploma in Printing and Publishing Production from London College of Printing, UK.

Elsie Chua Ms. Elsie Chua is Chief Marketing Officer, Integrated Marketing Division of the company. She brings to SPH more than 30 years of experience in sales and marketing as well as general management in the fashion, retail and sporting goods business in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. In SPH, Elsie has helmed various leadership roles within the Marketing Division, from marketing planning and development, to print and online classifieds, display advertisements and integrated sales. She is also a director and alternate Chairman of online car classifieds subsidiary, sgCarMart. Prior to joining SPH, Elsie held numerous leadership roles in the Royal Sporting House Group, managing sports brands like Reebok, Speedo and Ellesse. She has also set up and ran the business for upmarket fashion brands like Daks, Mandarina Duck, Facconable, Tanino Crisci and Prima Classe. Elsie started her career in Cycle and Carriage doing marketing & research before embarking on advertisement sales in The Sunday Times and The New Paper. Elsie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Economics and Sociology from the National University of Singapore and a Masters of Business, International Marketing from Curtin University. She has a Diploma in Marketing from the Chartered Institute of Marketing and a Diploma in Financial Management from the Singapore Institute of Management.

Warren Fernandez Mr. Warren Fernandez is Editor-in-Chief, English/Malay/Tamil Media group and Editor, The Straits Times of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He joined the newspaper in 1990 as a political reporter and rose to become News Editor. He later also served as Foreign Editor and Deputy Editor. He left to join Royal Dutch Shell in 2008 as a Global Manager for its Future Energy project, before returning to The Straits Times in February 2012 as its editor. He graduated with First Class Honours from Oxford University, where he read Philosophy, Politics and Economics, and also has a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Both degrees were obtained on Singapore Press Holdings scholarships. He has written several books, including “Lee Kuan Yew: the Man and his Ideas”; “Thinking Allowed: Fear, Politics and Change in Singapore”; “Without Fear or Favour: 50 years of the Public Service Commission”; “Our Homes: 50 years of housing a nation”; “Men for Others”; and most recently, “Lead Your Life!”. He was also part of the editorial team that assisted Mr Lee Kuan Yew with his two-part memoirs, “The Singapore Story”. He has served on various national committees, including the Cost Review Committee; the Remaking Singapore Committee; Singapore 21 and Compass, as well as on the boards of directors for the National Environment Agency, the Civil Service College and the Energy Studies Institute. Currently he is a board member of the National Parks Board, National Heritage Board, SPH (Overseas) Ltd and Straits Times Press. Warren is currently the Chairman of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

Sin Teck Goh Mr. Goh Sin Teck is Editor of Lianhe Zaobao of Singapore Press Holdings Limited since August 1, 2011. He joined SPH’s Chinese flagship paper, Lianhe Zaobao, in 1987 upon graduating from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology. He worked his way up as a crime reporter to become the Editor of Lianhe Zaobao and the Consulting Editor of My Paper (Chinese Section), Singapore’s first and only bilingual free-sheet. Sin Teck presently serves on the boards of Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Nanyang Technological University Board of Trustees and is a member of the National Translation Council.

Say Nee Sim Ms. Say Nee Sim is Head - Internal Audit of the company since October 2014. She subsequently took over as Division Head in April 2015. Say Nee has been with the division for 11 years, having joined in October 2005. Say Nee’s 16 years of experience in the profession spanned across both public and commercial sectors. She began her career in the Auditor-General’s Office in 2000, where she was involved in the financial audit and system controls review at the Ministry of Manpower and Central Provident Fund Board, after graduating from Nanyang Technological University with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree. She was an Internal Auditor with United Engineers Ltd before joining SPH. She is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Guat Har Ang Ms. Guat Har (Janet ) Ang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was appointed a Director on 17 October 2014. She is Vice-President, Industry Solutions Sales Team, IBM Asia Pacific covering Australia & New Zealand, India, ASEAN and Korea. Janet is also a Member of the IBM Industry Academy. In her current role, Janet is responsible for leading IBM’s industry value creation for its Asia Pacific clients across the key industries - Financial Services, Government & Healthcare, Industrial, Telco & Media, and Distribution - with Industry Solutions that bring together IBM’s portfolio of Cognitive Solutions, Cloud Platform Infra-structure and Systems of Engagement solutions as well as eco-system partner offerings. She also leads the charge for helping cities in Asia become smarter, cognitive cities. Janet was previously the Managing Director of IBM Singapore from July 2011 to May 2015, and earlier from May 2001 to Dec 2003. In such capacity, Janet was responsible for all of IBM’s business and operations in Singapore and was the chief IBM representative for all client and government relationships in Singapore. She has been on four international assignments and has lived and worked in Tokyo for three years with IBM Asia Pacific; and in Beijing for four years with IBM Greater China and four years with Lenovo Group. Janet started her career with IBM Singapore in 1982 as a Systems Engineer. Janet serves on various committees in the community. She is a board member of the Public Utilities Board, the InfoComm Development Authority and the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre. She is Chair of Caritas Singapore, Chair of the NUS Institute of Systems Science (ISS) and President of the International Women’s Forum (Singapore). Janet also serves on the National University of Singapore Alumni Advisory Board and on the Council of the Singapore Business Federation. She is a Fellow of the Singapore Computer Society and a member of Business China.

Siak Ching Chong Ms. Chong Siak Ching is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. She was appointed a Director of SPH on 22 October 2010. She is the Chief Executive Officer and a Board Director of the National Gallery Singapore. She was recognised as the ‘Outstanding CEO of the Year’ in the Singapore Business Awards 2009. She is a member of the National Arts Council, NUS Board of Trustees and Yale-NUS College Governing Board. She is also the Non-Resident Ambassador to Chile. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Pte. Ltd and served in the Ascendas group of companies from 2000 to 2013. Prior to this, she was Deputy Chief Executive Officer of JTC Corporation from 2000 to 2001. Siak Ching graduated from the National University of Singapore (NUS) with an Honours Degree in Estate Management. She also has a Masters in Business Administration from NUS and has completed the Advance Management Program at Harvard Business School. She was conferred a Distinguished Alumni Award by NUS in the Faculty of Architecture and Building Management in 1999. In 2009, she was again conferred a NUS Distinguished Alumni Service Award in recognition of her unwavering commitment and service to her alma mater.

See Tiat Quek Mr. Quek See Tiat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Limited. He joined the SPH Board on 1 September 2013. From 1 July 1987 to 30 June 2012, See Tiat was a Partner and subsequently Deputy Chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He has extensive audit and business advisory experience, and has been involved in planning, executing and managing audits of large public listed companies in Singapore. See Tiat serves on the boards of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Energy Market Authority and Temasek Foundation Connects CLG Limited. He is also the Deputy President of the Council of Estate Agencies. He was the Chairman of the Building and Construction Authority and a Director of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. See Tiat graduated with Honours (Second Class Upper) in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science. He is also a Fellow with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He was conferred the Public Service Medal in 2009 and the Public Service Star in 2014.

Bahren Shaari Mr. Bahren Shaari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Limited with effect from 1 April 2012. He was appointed to the Board on 1 April 2012. He is Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Singapore. Prior to that, he was Global Market Head of its Southeast Asian business from 2010 to January 2015. A well-respected banker with more than 25 years of private banking experience, he is also an executive committee member of Singapore’s Private Banking Industry Group which shapes the private banking competency standards of the wealth management sector. Previously, he was Managing Director of UBS AG Wealth Management, responsible for growth of the Southeast Asian and Australian markets. He served on the board of the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore from 2000 to 2012 and is active in public service. Bahren was conferred the Public Service Medal, in 2008 by the President of Singapore. Bahren graduated with a Bachelor of Accountancy from the National University of Singapore and has completed the Advance Management Program at Wharton Business School and Columbia University.

Chin Hwee Tan Mr. Tan Chin Hwee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. He was appointed a Director on 1 March 2014. He is a Director of Trafigura Pte Ltd and Trafigura Holdings Pte Ltd. He is a Director of Keppel REIT Management Limited (as manager of Keppel REIT), Lien Aid Limited (Singapore), KKH Health Endowment Fund; and on the Board of Trustees of the Nanyang Technological University. Chin Hwee is an Adjunct Professor in a number of universities, and is an advisory board member for the Shanghai Advance Institute of Finance. He also serves on the Finance Centre Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Chin Hwee was the founding partner and Director of Apollo Management Singapore Pte Ltd., Managing Director of Amaranth Advisors, as well as President and Director of CFA Singapore. Chin Hwee holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Second Class Upper Honours) from Nanyang Technological University, and a MBA from Yale University. He completed a postgraduate course at Harvard Kennedy School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and is both an Australian and Singapore registered Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Chin Hwee was honoured as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader 2010 and is the winner of the Singapore 2013 Distinguished Financial Industry Certified Professional (FICP) Award. He was also voted by the Hedge Fund Journal as among the emerging top 40 absolute return investors globally and was also named as Best Asia Credit Hedge Fund Manager by Hong Kong-based publication, The Asset.