Name Description

William Whiteley Mr. William H. (Bill) Whiteley, BSc, FCMA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC. He Joined the Group as an independent Non-Executive Director in 2002 and was appointed Chairman in 2009. Until his retirement in 2008, Bill Whiteley was Chief Executive of Rotork plc, where he had been a Director since 1984. Bill has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Engineering by the University of Bath. He is Chairman of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC.

Nicholas Anderson Mr. Nicholas John Anderson serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc. Before joining the Group in 2011 as Director EMEA, Nicholas Anderson was Vice-President of John Crane Asia Pacific (part of Smiths Group plc), based in Singapore, and President of John Crane Latin America, based in the USA. Previously, Nicholas held senior positions with Alcoa Aluminio in Argentina and the Foseco Minsep Group plc in Brazil.

Kevin Boyd Mr. Kevin James Boyd has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Before joining the Group in 2016, Kevin Boyd was Group Finance Director for Oxford Instruments plc. Prior to that he was Group Finance Director of Radstone Technology plc and previously held senior finance positions within Siroyan Ltd and the TI Group (now Smiths Group plc). Kevin is a Chartered Engineer, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Institution of Engineering and Technology. He is Non-Executive Director of EMIS Group plc.

Andy Robson Mr. Andy J. Robson is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Before joining the Group in 2012, Andy Robson was General Counsel and Company Secretary of RM Plc, a role he held for 14 years. Prior to this he was European General Counsel with Cendant Corporation headquartered in Baltimore, USA.

Neil Daws Mr. Neil H. Daws, CEng, FIMechE, serves as Executive Director - Europe, Middle East and Africa of Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC. Neil Daws joined the Group in 1978 and held positions in production and design engineering prior to being named as UK Supply Director. Following this Neil has held responsibility for Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Group’s Supply operations, including the Group’s health, safety and environmental matters.

James Whalen Mr. James Lawrence Whalen serves as Executive Director - WMFTG of Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC. Jay Whalen joined the Group in 1991 as President of Watson-Marlow Inc. in the USA. He was named Sales and Marketing Director of the global Watson-Marlow business in 2002 and in 2010 was appointed to his current Group position of President, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group. Prior to joining Watson-Marlow, Jay was Vice-President Operations for Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Jane Kingston Ms. Jane Kingston is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. From 2006 until her retirement in December 2015, Jane Kingston served as Group Human Resources Director for Compass Group PLC. Prior to this, she served as Group Human Resources Director for BPB plc. Jane has worked in a variety of sectors, including roles with Blue Circle Industries plc, Enodis plc and Coats Viyella plc and has significant international experience. She is Non-Executive Director of National Express Group plc.

James Pike Mr. James Robert Provan (Jamie) Pike has serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jamie Pike joined Burmah Castrol in 1991 and was Chief Executive of Burmah Castrol Chemicals before leading the Foseco buy-out in 2001 and its subsequent flotation in 2005. Prior to joining Burmah, he was a partner at Bain & Company. Jamie was educated at Oxford, holds an MBA from INSEAD and is a Member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers. He has served as Chairman of Ibstock plc, Tyman plc and RPC Group.

G. Schoolenberg Dr. G. E. (Trudy) Schoolenberg, Ph.D., serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc. Prior to her most recent position at AkzoNobel, Trudy Schoolenberg served as Vice-President of Global Research & Development at Wärtsilä Oy. Trudy previously held senior management positions with Royal Dutch Shell plc and was Head of Strategy for Shell Chemicals. Until October 2016, Trudy served as Director of Integrated Supply Chain and Research, Development and Innovation, Decorative Paints Division of AkzoNobel. She is Non-Executive Director of COVA and Low & Bonar PLC.