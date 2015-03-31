Name Description

Hemant Kanoria Mr. Hemant Kanoria is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has over thirty four years of experience in industry, trade and financial services. He has held the position of Chairman of National Committee on Infrastructure of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (“FICCI”) and is also Council Member of Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. He is the former President of the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce and former member of Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta and Member of Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee, Government of India.

Sunil Kanoria Mr. Sunil Kanoria is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. A Chartered Accountant, he has more than twenty six years of experience in the financial services industry. He is presently the Director (Senior Vice President of the Managing Committee) of The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Member of the Central Direct Taxes Advisory Committee and a Governing body member of the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC).

Kishore Lodha Mr. Kishore Kumar Lodha is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been a Finance Controller of the Company.

Shyamalendu Chatterjee Mr. Shyamalendu Chatterjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has over forty six years of experience in Commercial and Investment Banking. He was the Executive Director of Axis Bank Limited, Mumbai. He has extensive exposure in the area of International Banking having worked in SBI, London for three years and in Washington D. C. for five years. He has expertise in the areas of Corporate Finance, International Business, Retail Banking, Project Financing and Balance Sheet Management, among others.

Srinivasachari Rajagopal Shri. Srinivasachari Rajagopal is Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. He has more than forty one years of experience in the banking industry. He is the former Chairman & Managing Director of Bank of India and Indian Bank.

Punita Sinha Dr. Punita Kumar Sinha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd. Dr Punita Kumar Sinha, a Doctorate from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, has over twenty three years of experience in asset management in international and emerging markets. Dr Sinha served as a Senior Managing Director of The Blackstone Group LP and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Blackstone Asia Advisors L.L.C. She was also the CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager of the NYSE listed India Fund Inc. and Asia Tigers Fund Inc.