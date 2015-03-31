Name Description

Vidya Murkumbi Mrs. Vidya M. Murkumbi is Executive Chairperson of the Board of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited. She is a graduate in Chemistry and spent 23 years in the trading business. She was initially involved in trading and distribution of various TATA and Parle products. Subsequently, she moved into manufacturing and marketing business by venturing into agro processing and chemical formulation business. She is the Promoter Director of the Company. She was recently conferred with Doctorate by Karnataka State Bijapur Woman’s University.

Narendra Murkumbi Mr. Narendra M. Murkumbi is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. He holds B.E. (E&C), PGDM (IIM Ahmedabad). He trained as an Electronics Engineer and then did his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in 1994. He co-founded Shree Renuka Sugars Limited and in the last 14 years, the Company has become a fully integrated sugar manufacturer, which also has power generation, ethanol and sugar refining capacities. Today, it runs seven integrated sugar mills in India and two sugar refineries, one on each coast. Since 2009, the Company expanded into Brazil with two acquisitions which gave it 4 sugar mills and sugarcane plantations of over 100,000 Ha.

Krishna Kumbhat Mr. Krishna Kumar Kumbhat is Chief Financial Officer of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited. He Possesses 27 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, forex management and taxation.

Vijendra Singh Mr. Vijendra Singh is President - Sugar Mills, Whole Time Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited. He holds B.Sc from Meerut University in 1979. Post Graduation in Sugar Technology from National Sugar Institute in 1981. He has rich experience in agro processing industry for over 30 years. He began his career from Sugar Company - DCM Shriram Industries Ltd, as a Management Trainee and then gradually reached to the position of Senior General Manager and thereafter has held various senior positions in the top sugar companies of the country. During his stint with these companies, he has efficiently handled activities like production, commercial, expansion, modernization, construction of Co-generation plant and other related activities. Under his leadership, the overall efficiencies of the plants improved, productivities increased and operation streamlined. He is associated with our Company since September 2010 designated as President (Sugar Mills).

Naveen Manghani Mr. Naveen Manghani is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He is a member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Jean-Luc Bohbot Mr. Jean-Luc Bohbot is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. A Post-Master’s Degree in Market Finance and Risk Management from University of Paris Dauphine, France. Mr. Bohbot joined the Wilmar Group in 2011 to set up and develop the Wilmar Sugar – Trading Division. Mr. Bohbot has extensive experience in the sugar trading business and prior to joining the Group, he was the Managing Director of a large European based trading company and the Managing Director of Eagle Trading, the Hong Kong-based Kuok Group joint venture for sugar trading.

AtuI Chaturvedi Mr. AtuI Chaturvedi is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Post graduate from St. Johns College (Agra University). Mr. Chaturvedi is a veteran in the Vegetable Oil/ Oil seeds and Agro Business of the Country. He has more than three decades of successful and varied general and strategic management experience in the field of Manufacturing and Trading. He has been associated with Adani Group since 1998 and has played a key role in the development of the Agro business of the Group. He is currently CEO and WTD in Agro Business in Adani Wilmar Ltd. A widely travelled International Trader, he has hands on experience in handling Agro Products, Vegetable Oils, Grains, Oilseeds within and outside India like China, South East Asia, Europe, Middle East,

Sanjay Asher Mr. Sanjay K. Asher, J.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited., since August 5, 1999. He is a Bachelor in Commerce and a Bachelor of Law from the Mumbai University. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He is fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Mr. Asher is a partner of Crawford Bayley & Co., a Law Firm and having knowledge in legal, finance and Corporate law matters. Directorship held in other Public Companies are Ashok Leyland Limited, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. Limited, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Limited, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Finolex Cables Limited 6. Innoventive Industries Limited, Kryfs Power Components Limited, Mandhana Industries Limited, Repro India Limited, Sanghvi Movers Limited, Sharp India Limited, Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Limited, Finolex Industries Limited.

Hrishikesh Parandekar Mr. Hrishikesh Parandekar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Shree Renuka Sugars Limited. He holds B.Com, MBA – IIM (Ahmedabad), awarded the President’s Gold Medal for graduating ranked number one in his class. He is the Chief Executive Officer and Group Head - Broking, Wealth Management and Asset Management for the Karvy Group. He is a key member of the Karvy Group leadership team. Mr. Parandekar manages the Karvy Stock Broking, Karvy Private Wealth, Karvy Real Estate, Karvy Capital, Karvy Middle East and Fixed Income businesses. Prior to joining Karvy, Mr. Parandekar was a Managing Director with Morgan Stanley in New York managing Latin American business. Prior to that, he was a Senior Consultant with McKinsey and specialized in serving investment houses, banks, and insurers, on issues related to strategy, investments and product management.