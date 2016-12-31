Name Description

Roy Gardner Sir Roy Gardner is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., with effect from 1 July 2015. Previously, Sir Roy was the Chairman of Compass Group PLC, Chief Executive of Centrica plc, Managing Director of GEC-Marconi Limited and a Director of GEC plc, Non-Executive Director of Willis Group Holdings Limited and Laporte plc, Non-Executive Chairman of Manchester United, Plymouth Argyle Football Club and Connaught plc Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, the Royal Aeronautical Society, the Royal Society of Arts and the City and Guilds Institute Previously Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Energy Futures Lab at Imperial College, London and Chairman of the Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network. He is Chairman at Mainstream Renewable Power Limited Senior Independent Director at William Hill plc Senior Adviser to Credit Suisse.

Rupert Christopher Soames Mr. Rupert Christopher Soames, OBE, is Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Previously he served as Chief Executive at Aggreko plc, and Chief Executive of Misys plc Banking and Securities Division. He was Senior Independent Director of Electrocomponents plc until July 2016 and a member of their Remuneration, Nomination and Audit Committees. Studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University and was President of the Oxford Union Visiting Fellow at Oxford University.

Angus Cockburn Mr. Angus G. Cockburn is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since October 31, 2014. Previously he served as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive at Aggreko plc, Managing Director at Pringle of Scotland, senior finance positions at PepsiCo Inc. including Regional Finance Director for Central Europe. He is Honorary Professor at the University of Edinburgh.

Edward Casey Mr. Edward J Casey, Jr., is Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Serco Group Plc., since May 1, 2014. He Joined Serco in 2005 as Chief Executive Officer of the Americas Division. Prior to Serco, worked for nine years in the energy business and over ten years in investment banking and private equity. Until December 2016 a Director at Talen Energy Corporation and a member of their Audit Committee and the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee.

Kirsty Bashforth Ms. Kirsty Bashforth has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effective from 15 September 2017. Kirsty is a Non-Executive Director of Kier Group plc and a member of all of its Board committees, as well as a Governor of Leeds Beckett University. Prior to these appointments, Kirsty was a senior executive at BP plc having spent over 24 years with the company in a variety of roles, including Group Head of Organisational Effectiveness, where she led BP's global agenda on culture, diversity and change management. Subsequently, Kirsty has been running her own corporate advisory business, QuayFive, for the last two years.

Ian El-Mokadem Mr. Ian El-Mokadem has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effect from 1 July 2017. Ian El-Mokadem is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Exova Group plc. Prior to joining Exova Group in 2011, he was Group Managing Director, UK & Ireland of Compass Group plc, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee. Before Compass, Ian held positions with Centrica plc and the global management consultancy, Accenture. Ian brings experience of working with central and local government, together with extensive knowledge of contracting and of complex business transformation. Ian also has a broad international perspective which he has gained both through his education and his business career.

Rachel Lomax Ms. Rachel Lomax is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has Deep experience of government and economic policy. Deputy Governor, Monetary Stability, Bank of England and a member of the Monetary Policy Committee. Permanent Secretary, departments for Transport, Work and Pensions and the Welsh Office. Senior posts at the Cabinet Office, HM Treasury and World Bank, Washington. She is Senior Independent Director at HSBC Holdings plc and Chair of the Conduct and Values Committee. Non-Executive Director of Heathrow Airport Holdings Limited. Director at SETL Development Limited. Member of the Supervisory Board of Arcus European Infrastructure Fund. Trustee/Board Member of Imperial College, London, Ditchley Foundation, and Breugel.

Lynne Peacock Ms. Lynne M. Peacock is Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2017. Lynne Peacock is a Non-Executive Director of Standard Life plc and a member of its Audit Committee, and Non-Executive Chairman of Standard Life Assurance Limited. Lynne is also a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Nationwide Building Society where she chairs its Remuneration Committee and is a member of its Audit, Risk and Nominations and Governance Committees, and a Non-Executive Director of Scottish Water where she chairs its Audit Committee. Previously she was Chief Executive of National Australia Bank Limited's UK businesses and Chief Executive Officer of Woolwich plc. Lynne brings substantial executive and non-executive experience of large-scale international business operations and service delivery.

John Rishton Mr. John F. Rishton is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 13 September 2016. His Previous roles have included Chief Executive of Rolls Royce Group plc, Chief Executive and President of the Dutch international. retailer, Royal Ahold NV (and prior to that, its Chief Financial Officer) and Chief Financial Officer of British Airways plc. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is Non-Executive Director at Unilever plc. Non-Executive Director at Informa plc. Non-Executive Director at Associated British Ports.

Michael Clasper Mr. Michael (Mike) Clasper, CBE, is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since September 1, 2014. His Previous roles have included Group Chief Executive of BAA plc, Chairman of HMRC and Senior Independent Director of ITV plc. MA in Engineering from Cambridge University, Honorary Doctorate from Sunderland University. He is Chairman of Coats Group and Which? Limited. President of the Chartered Management Institute. Governor of the Royal Shakespeare Company.