Name Description

S. Lakshminarayanan Mr. S. Lakshminarayanan is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited., since September 22, 2009. He holds a master's degree in Science in Chemistry and post graduate diploma from University of Manchester (U.K.) in Advanced Social & Economic Studies. Mr. Lakshminarayanan is a member of the Indian Administrative Service (lAS-retired) and as such held several senior positions in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India and in the Department of Tourism, Culture and Public Relations, Department of Mines, Mineral Resources, Revenue and Relief and Rehabilitation of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. He has served as the Managing Director of the State Apex Cooperative Bank and Cooperative Oilseed Growers Federation Limited and has served as Director on the Board of Directors of several Public Sector Undertakings in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Currently, he is on the Board of Sun Group Enterprises Private Limited and Biopure Health Care Private Limited.

S. Sridhar Mr. S. Sridhar is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Umesh Revankar Mr. Umesh G. Revankar is the Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Mangalore University and MBA in Finance. He had attended Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Mr. Revankar started his career with Shriram Group as an Executive Trainee in the year 1987. He is with Shriram group for the last 24 years and possesses experience in the fi nancial services industry. During his stint with the Group, he has shouldered various responsibilities and worked in several skey roles of business operations.

Parag Sharma Mr. Parag Sharma is Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Vivek Achwal Mr. Vivek M. Achwal is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED.

D. Ravi Mr. D. V. Ravi is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED.

Sumatiprasad Bafna Mr. Sumatiprasad M. Bafna is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited., since September 9, 2005. Mr. Bafna is science graduate from Mumbai and began his career in the year 1984. He started independent dealership of Tata Motors at Ratnagiri, Maharashtra in the year 1995 and Mumbai dealership in the year 2001. His company has been one of the dealers for Tata Motors Limited. He also holds dealerships of vehicles manufactured by Honda, Hyundai and Maruti Udyog Limited. Mr. Bafna has over 28 years of experience in the automobile industry. He is holding 1,200 Equity Shares in Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited as on March 31,2012. He is on the Board of Directors of several Private Companies and Public Limited Companies namely Bafna Motors (Mumbai) Pvt. Ltd., Bafna Motors (Ratnagiri) Pvt. Ltd., Bafna Motors Pvt. Ltd., Kishor Transport Services Pvt. Ltd., Rushabh Motors Pvt. Ltd., BNB Containers Pvt. Ltd.,Urjayant Estate Pvt. Ltd., Bafna Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Bafna Aviation Pvt. Ltd., ABCN Logistics Private Limited, Transport Solutions India Private Limited, Bafna Consultancy Services Private Limited, Bafna Motorcycles Private Limited, Panchavati Automobile Private Limited, Toyota Logistic Kishor India Pvt. Ltd., Sewa Finance Ltd., Isuta Electronics (India) Ltd.

Puneet Bhatia Shri. Puneet Bhatia is Non-Executive Independent Director of SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED.

Amitabh Chaudhry Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry holds MBA degree from IIM, Ahmedabad and B. Tech (Electrical & Electronics) from BIT, Pilani. Mr. Chaudhry has over 23 years’ of experience in different capacities with Indian Financial Services Group, Technologies Service Company and International Banks. Mr. Chaudhry is the Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited. He also holds directorship in HDFC Pension Management Co. Ltd., Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited and Manipal Education Americas, LLC as Manager.

Kishori Udeshi Mrs. Kishori Udeshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. She holds M.A. degree in Economics from Bombay University. During her career with RBI, she handled important portfolios including regulation and supervision of banking and non-banking sector. As Deputy Governor,v she was on the Boards of SEBI, NABARD, Exim Bank. She also holds directorship in Security Printing & Minting Corp. of India Ltd. (RBI Nominee Director), ION Exchange (India) Ltd., HALDYN Glass Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. and HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Gerrit van Heerde Mr. Gerrit van Heerde is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Director & Chief Financial Officer of Sanlam Emerging Markets (Pty) Ltd.