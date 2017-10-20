Mr. Greg Stevenson is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Stevenson has had asset management and operational oversight of the REIT's portfolio since 2013, and has played a pivotal role in the company's continuing growth and development. Prior to Slate, Mr. Stevenson held positions with a global real estate asset manager and a wealth management company. Mr. Stevenson holds a bachelor of commerce degree (honours) in economics and is a CFA charterholder.