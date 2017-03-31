Name Description

Richard Gillingwater Mr. Richard D. Gillingwater, CBE, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of SSE PLC., since July 23, 2015. Richard has varied experience with a wide range of organisations giving him an excellent understanding of the policy and regulatory framework within which SSE operates, as well as broad financial skills and City experience. For over 20 years he worked in corporate finance and investment banking, latterly as Chairman of European Investment Banking at CSFB. He served as Chief Executive of the Shareholder Executive and was Dean of Cass Business School, London. He has extensive board experience and was previously Senior Independent Director of Hiscox Ltd and a non- Executive Director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc. He serves as Chairman of Henderson Group plc., Senior Independent Director of Helical Bar plc., Pro-Chancellor of Open University.

Alistair Phillips-Davies Mr. Alistair Phillips-Davies is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of SSE PLC. Alistair is a Chartered Accountant and this together with his operational experience and leadership skills means he brings significant knowledge and commerciality to the Board. Alistair has 20 years’ service with the Group, where he has held leadership roles in the Wholesale, Retail and Enterprise areas, as well as Corporate Finance. In addition, he has led many of the Group’s most significant transactions since the merger in 1998 when SSE plc was formed. Prior to 1997 he worked for HSBC and National Westminster Bank in corporate finance and business development roles in London and New York. He is Member of the Accenture Global Energy Board., Vice President of Eurelectric.

Gregor Alexander Mr. Gregor Alexander is Finance Director, Executive Director of SSE PLC. Gregor is a Chartered Accountant and has over 25 years’ service with the Group, joining Scottish Hydro-Electric plc in 1990. He therefore has the benefit of experiencing much change in the energy sector and his detailed understanding of the different aspects of the SSE Group and its operating environment is invaluable. He was SSE’s Group Treasurer and Tax Manager before being appointed as Finance Director in 2002. The responsibilities of this role were first expanded in 2010. He has been instrumental in many of SSE’s major investments including SSE’s investment in SGN. Prior to 1990, Gregor worked for Arthur Andersen. He is Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc., Chairman of Scotia Gas Networks Ltd.

Will Morris Mr. Will Morris is Managing Director - Retail of SSE PLC. Will joined SSE in 2012 and is responsible for the customer facing Retail business in Energy Supply and Energy-related Services.

Colin Nicol Mr. Colin Nicol is a Managing Director - Networks of the Company. Colin joined SSE in 2010 and was responsible for SSE’s electricity distribution networks. Colin represents the Networks business at the Executive Committee.

Martin Pibworth Mr. Martin Pibworth is Managing Director - Wholesale of SSE PLC. Martin has worked in energy trading for more than 15 years. He is responsible for energy portfolio management, generation, generation development, gas production and gas storage.

Sally Fairbairn Ms. Sally Fairbairn is a Company Secretary of the Company. Sally and her team provide company secretarial support and services to the Group and are the contact point for the investment community.

Jeremy Beeton Mr. Jeremy John Beeton is Non-Executive Independent Director of SSE PLC. Jeremy is a Civil Engineer and brings extensive knowledge of project management and related areas including safety, complex project structures and contractual negotiations. Jeremy’s career comprises over 40 years in managing large, multi-site projects. He has worked with a wide range of organisations including governments, and both private and public companies. Jeremy held various positions at Bechtel Ltd., Haden Maclellan Holdings PLC and Cleveland Bridge Engineering UK Middle East Ltd. He was the Director General of the UK Government Olympic Executive from 2007 to 2012. He is Chairman of Merseylink Ltd., Senior Independent Director of WYG plc., Non-Executive Director of John Laing Group plc., Non-Executive Director of OPG Power Ventures plc.

Katie Bickerstaffe Ms. Katie Bickerstaffe is Non-Executive Independent Director of SSE PLC. Katie has experience in a variety of roles in different customer-facing retailers and fast-changing markets and has an invaluable understanding of customers’ needs. This combined with her experience in HR, marketing and other business areas gives her a wide-range of skills relevant to SSE’s business. From 2008 to 2012, Katie expanded and consolidated her varied business experience while serving as Director of Marketing, People and Property (Dixons). In 2012 she was promoted to the role of Chief Executive, UK and Ireland Dixons Carphone plc and also joined the Group Board. She is Chief Executive, UK and Ireland Dixons Carphone plc.

Susan Bruce Dame Susan Bruce has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of SSE PLC. Sue’s extensive career in the public sector enhances the diversity of the Board; she held a variety of roles in local government in a career which spanned 40 years. Her operational experience of leading organisations, with large numbers of employees, significant assets, construction projects and an important place in the community they serve, make her an excellent source of knowledge on these matters for the Board. She was Chief Executive at both East Dunbartonshire Council and Aberdeen City Council before taking up the role of Chief Executive at the City of Edinburgh Council. She is Chair of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra., Chair of Young Scot., Electoral Commissioner, The Electoral Commission.

Crawford Gillies Mr. Crawford Gillies is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 August 2015. Crawford’s varied career means he brings extensive commercial and governance knowledge to the Board including particular expertise in matters of finance and risk management. Crawford has over three decades of business experience in a variety of organisations and extensive public company board experience, making him an excellent appointment as Senior Independent Director. Crawford’s business experience includes working with major companies in the UK, Europe and North America across multiple sectors. He has also held public sector posts in the UK, including Chairman of Scottish Enterprise for 7 years until 2015. He is Non-Executive Director of Barclays plc., Non-Executive Director of The Edrington Group Limited.

Peter Lynas Mr. Peter J. Lynas has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Peter has over 30 years of business experience spanning all areas of finance. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and brings up to date financial knowledge and experience to the Board as well as general business knowledge and board experience. In 1998 he was appointed Finance Director of Marconi Electronic Systems prior to the completion of the British Aerospace/Marconi merger and also has been Chairman of the trustee Board of a major pension scheme. He has been Group Finance Director of BAE Systems plc since 2011. He is Group Finance Director of BAE Systems plc., Member of the BAE Systems Inc Board in the US.