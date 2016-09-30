Name Description

Vagn Sorensen Mr. Vagn Ove Sorensen is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Airlines Group from 2001 to 2006 and held various senior commercial positions and served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer with SAS Scandinavian Airlines System. He has served as the Chairman of the Association of European Airlines and as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association. Vagn is a Senior Industrial and Investment Advisor to EQT Partners. He is Chairman of Scandic Hotels AB, Automic Software GmbH and a board member of Air Canada, Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited, VFS Global, Braganza AS, F L Smidth & Co A/S, Nordic Aviation Capital A/S, TDC A/S, TIA Technology A/S, ZEBRA A/S and JP/Politikens Hus A/S. In addition, Vagn is a consultant Senior Advisor to Morgan Stanley in the Nordic region.

Kate Swann Ms. Kate E. Swann is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She began her retail career with Tesco plc before working with some of the UK’s best-known companies, including Homepride Foods, Coca- Cola Schweppes and Dixons Retail plc. She then joined Homebase (part of the Home Retail Group), ultimately in the role of Managing Director, and in 2000 was made Managing Director of Argos. Kate joined WH Smith plc as Chief Executive Officer in 2003. In 2012 she received both The Daily Telegraph award for Business Leader of the Decade at the National Business Awards and the Institute for Turnaround Chairman’s Special Award for exceptional and extraordinary performance in the transformation of WH Smith. Current external appointments: Kate has been a Non-Executive Director of England Hockey since June 2016. Kate graduated from the University of Bradford in 1986 with a BSc in Business Management and received an honorary doctorate from the university in 2007 where she is now Chancellor.

Jonathan Davies Mr. Jonathan Davies is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He began his career in the food industry with Unilever plc, before joining OC&C, the strategic management consultancy, in 1987. Over the following eight years he was part of its rapid growth and development from a start-up to becoming a leading international consulting firm. In 1995 Jonathan joined Safeway plc, where he was responsible for strategy and planning, before becoming Finance Director on the Executive Board between 1999 and 2004. He has a degree in Chemistry from Oxford University and an MBA from INSEAD Business School, France.

Helen Byrne Ms. Helen Byrne is General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. She joined SSP Group as General Counsel and Company Secretary in March 2007, and leads the Group legal team which she formed following her arrival at SSP. Helen is a solicitor and has extensive experience in providing commercial legal advice at board and group-wide level, having previously been company secretary and general counsel for Gullane Entertainment (formerly The Britt Allcroft Company) and HIT Entertainment. Helen holds a degree in law from Exeter University.

John Barton Mr. John Barton is Senior Independent Non Executive Director of the Company. He has served as Chairman of Cable & Wireless Worldwide plc, Brit Insurance Holdings plc, Wellington Underwriting plc and Catlin Group Limited. He was previously Senior Independent Director of WH Smith plc and Hammerson plc. He was also the Chief Executive of insurance broker JIB Group plc from 1984 to 1997. After JIB’s merger with Lloyd Thomson in 1997, he became Chairman of the combined group, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc, until 2001. Current external appointments: John was appointed to the Board of easyJet as Chairman in May 2013 and is also Chairman of Next plc. He is also a director of Matheson & Co., Limited and Luceco plc. John is a qualified chartered accountant and received an MBA from Strathclyde University.

Ian Dyson Mr. Ian Dyson is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Punch Taverns plc, Group Finance & Operations Director at Marks & Spencer Group plc and Finance Director of The Rank Group plc. Prior to this he was Group Financial Controller of Hilton Group plc. He joined Hilton from Le Meridien, a division of Forte Group plc, where he had been Finance Director. Ian was a Non-Executive Director of Misys plc until September 2005. His early career was spent with Arthur Andersen, where he qualified as a chartered accountant in 1986 and was promoted to a Partner of the firm in 1994. Current external appointments: Ian is Senior Independent Director of Paddy Power Betfair plc and ASOS plc and Non-Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group plc and (until January 2017) Punch Taverns plc.

Denis Hennequin Mr. Denis Hennequin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He began his career at The McDonald’s Corporation, becoming President of McDonald’s Europe in 2005 where he was responsible for 6,600 restaurants in 40 countries. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Accor S.A., the worldwide hotel group, until 2013. Current external appointments: Denis is currently a Non- Executive Director of Eurostar International Limited and the John Lewis Partnership. His other directorships include EIL Hospitality Ltd, The Green Jersey Limited and Cojean Limited.