Name Description

Veronica Valente Dantas Ms. Veronica Valente Dantas has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA since 2012. Prior to this, she was Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA as from March 26, 2010. She joined Opportunity Asset Management Ltda in 1994, where she is Managing Partner. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Brasil Telecom SA, Telemig Celular Participacoes SA and Tele Norte Celular Participacoes SA, among others. She also holds the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Santos Brasil SA. She obtained a degree in Business Administration from Escola de Administracao da Universidade Federal da Bahia in 1980.

Antonio Carlos Duarte Sepulveda Mr. Antonio Carlos Duarte Sepulveda has served as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA since March 2010. Previously, he acted as Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company between 2002 and March 2010. He joined the Company in 2000. He has worked in the port industry since 1992. He graduated from Saint Joseph's University with a Masters of Business Administration gained in 1991 and from Universidade Federal da Bahia with a degree in Civil Engineering gained in 1987.

Carlos Geraldo Langoni Mr. Carlos Geraldo Langoni has been Vice Chairman of the Board at SANTOS BRASIL PARTICIPACOES SA since 2013. He was Head of the Graduation School of Fundacao Getulio Vargas/Rio de Janeiro, CEO of the Central Bank of Brazil and Projeta Consultoria Financeira S/C Ltda. He is associated with the NM Rothschild & Sons Limited, a company that leads in Brazilian privatization segment (Copesul, Embraer, Light, Vale). Currently, he is CEO of Projeta Consultoria Economica Ltda., Head of the Global Economy Center of Fundacao Getulio Vargas, Senior Consultant of Guardian (glasses), FGV Projetos and EdeniQ (bioenergy) and Member of the Boards of Directors of Marfrig, Foz do Brasil (Odebrecht Group) and Alliansce (shopping mall). He has Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the University of Chicago, as well as degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Washington Cristiano Kato Mr. Washington Cristiano Kato serves as Chief Financial and Economic Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. Between 1973 and 1984, he served at Mahle Metal Leve SA. He also served in Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA from 1984 to 1991 and in Fratelli Vita Bebidas Ltda from 1996 to 1997. He graduated from Fundacao Escola de Comercio Alvares Penteado - FECAP with a Master's in Business Administration and from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) with a degree in Business Administration.

Caio Marcelo Morel Correa Mr. Caio Marcelo Morel Correa has served as Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA since March 2010. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He has 26 years of experience in the maritime transport and port operations sector and has previously worked for Transroll Navegacao SA. He graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sulin Economics in 1979.

Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim Ms. Maria Amalia Delfim de Melo Coutrim serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. She joined the Opportunity Group in 1994 and is currently Director of Opportunity Equity Partners Administradora de Recursos Ltda. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of Tele Norte Celular Participacoes SA, Telemig Celular Participacoes SA, Opportrans Concessao Metroviaria SA and Brasil Telecom SA. She acted as Director of Opportunity Asset Management Ltda. She is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil SA. In 1979, she graduated from Universidade Federal Rural do Rio de Janeiro (UFRRJ) in Economics.

Marcos Nascimento Ferreira Mr. Marcos Nascimento Ferreira has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA since March 25, 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He joined Opportunity Equity Partners in 1999 and has occupied several positions there. He has been Sitting and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors since 2001. He has also been Board Member of several companies, including Telemig Celular, Amazonia Celular, Americel, Telet and Brasil Telecom. He graduated from Universidade Federal da Bahia in Civil Engineering and gained a post graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of California - Berkeley, the United States.

Daniel Pedreira Dorea Mr. Daniel Pedreira Dorea serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. He is a member of the ABCI Institute (Brazilian International Trade Scholars), headquartered in Washington, D.C. He participated in the Commercial Policy Training Program promoted by the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, D.C., EUA, in 2008. He has worked at Opportunity Private Equity Gestora since 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Federal University of Bahia, a bachelor’s degree in law from the Catholic University of Salvador, and a post-graduation degree in tax law from IBET (Brazilian Institute of Tax Studies).

Fabio Perrone Campos Mello Mr. Fabio Perrone Campos Mellon serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. He graduated from the Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and earned a LLM in Corporate Law from the New York University School.

Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Mr. Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Jr. serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. He was Director of the Brazilian National Development Bank (BNDES) and BNDESPAR, where he spent 20 years. He was involved with managing equity interests and structuring investments and capital market operations. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Vale do Rio Doce, Aracruz Celulose, Sendas and Cia. Estadual de Gas (CEG). He is Senior Special Operations Consultant at IFC and Member of the Board of Directors of Cremer SA and Santos-Brasil SA. He graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) with a degree in Finance gained in 1986 and with a degree in Economics gained in 1981 from the same institution.

Alcides Lopes Tapias Mr. Alcides Lopes Tapias serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Santos Brasil Participacoes SA. He has been Partner of Aggreco Consultores and Chairman of the Fiscal Council of Ambev since April 2005. In September 1999, he was appointed Minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, where he remained until July 2001. He is Partner in Aggrego Consultores and Member of the Board of Directors of Sadia, where he acts also as Chairman of the Finance Committee. At Banco Itau he serves as Member of the Board of Directors, as well as Member of the Committee for Disclosing Material Acts and Facts and Securities Trading, and Member of the Audit Committee. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Tubos e Conexoes Tigre, Medial Saude, LPS Brasil - Consultoria de Imoveis SA, and Rodobens Corporativa SA, as well as Member of the Brazilian Mercantile and Futures Exchange (BM&F) and of Spread Teleinformatica Ltda and Chairman of the AmBev Fiscal Council and Chairman of the Board at the MAM - Museum of Modern Art. He graduated from Mackenzie Presbyterian University with a degree in Business Administration gained in 1980 and from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU) with a degree in Law gained in 1973.