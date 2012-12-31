Name Description

Joachim Kreuzburg Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA since June 29, 2007. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Kreuzburg holds several other mandates, including Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH, Member of the Advisory Committee of Norddeutsche Landesbank and Member of the Board of Directors of Sartorius Mechatronics Japan K.K., among others. He started his career working as a Scientific Assistant at the Research Institute on Solar Energy of Lower Saxony from 1992 to 1995. Subsequently, he was Scientific Assistant at the department of Economics of Hannover University until 1999. He then joined Sartorius AG as Director of Finance and Investors Relations on May 1, 1999. In November 2002, he was appointed Member of the Management Board of Sartorius AG and Director of Finance, Administration and Investors Relations. Between May 2003 and November 2005, Dr. Kreuzburg served as Spokesperson of the Management Board of Sartorius AG. Since November 11, 2005, he has been Chairman of the Management Board of Sartorius AG. Dr. Kreuzburg holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet Hannover (Hannover University), a Doctorate degree in Political Science and a Doctorate degree in Economics.

Volker Niebel Mr. Volker Niebel has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations and Information Systems, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA since June 29, 2007. He obtained a degree in Business Management and began his career in 1983 at Schmidt & Clemens, Lindlar in Germany and then was appointed as Director of Sales at Petro Chemical Industry in the United States. From 1985 to 1998, he worked at Gambro AB, Lund, Sweden, and then joined Skanska AB in Malmo, Sweden. Subsequently, Mr. Niebel was Member of the management of Poggenpohl GmbH in Germany until 2001. He then joined Sartorius AG, where his last position was Senior Vice President of Operations of the Biotech division. Since 2007, Mr. Niebel has been Manager of Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH. He currently also occupies several other posts, including Director of Sartorius Stedim North America Inc., of Sartorius Stedim India PVT. Ltd. and of Sartorius Stedim Filters Inc., among others.

Oscar-Werner Reif Dr. Oscar-Werner Reif has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Research and Development, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA as of April 21, 2009. He has been with Sartorius since 1995, initially working in various managerial positions in research and development (R&D) and production, then since 2005 as Head of the biotechnology R&D department with global responsibilities. From 2007 to 2009, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer Research and Development and Technologies of Sartorius Stedium Biotech GmbH. He is Manager of Sartorius Stedium Biotech GmbH Goettingen, Germany since 2009. In addition to his duties at the Company, Dr. Reif also works as Director of Sartorius Stedim Switzerland AG and Managing Director of Saertorius Stedim Biotech GmbH. Dr. Reif obtained a degree in Chemistry and Molecular Biology from the Universitaet Hannover and he earned his Doctorate of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Reinhard Vogt Mr. Reinhard Vogt has served as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Services, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director at Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA as of June 29, 2007. He previously worked for Sarstedt AG in Germany from 1979 until 1983 and was notably Managing Director of Sarstedt AB in Sweden. He then joined Sartorius AG, where he worked until 2007. His last position was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of the Biotech division. Since 2007, he has been Manager of Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH. He currently also holds several other posts, including Managing Director of Sartorius Lab Holding GmbH, Director of Sartorius Stedim India PVT. Ltd. and of Denver Instrument Co. Ltd., among others. Mr. Vogt is also Member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG, among others.

Liliane de Lassus Ms. Liliane de Lassus has served as Non-Executive Director of at Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA as of March 31, 2008. She is also Chairman of the Audit and Remunerations Committees of the Company. Ms. de Lassus is currently also Manager of L2L Conseils SARL, the function she has held since May 2008. She previously worked for the Company as Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Finance, Human Resources and Information Technology; Member of the Executive Committee; Executive Director of the Company between June 29, 2007 and March 31, 2008. Prior to that, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Stedim Biosystems from 2005 to 2007. She then worked as Director of Planning and Manufacturing for PSA - Automobiles Citroen until 1981 and subsequently as Head of Strategic Planning of Renault Automation until 1985. She then headed her own artificial intelligence company, Cognitech, holding the positions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, before serving, from 1989, as a Consultant in Human Resources Management to multinational executives. Ms. de Lassus began her career in the area of research at the CNRS in France, and Berkeley University, United States from 1969 until 1977. Ms. de Lassus obtained a Ph.D. degree in Organic Chemistry in 1972, a Masters of Business Administration degree from Institut dAdministration des Entreprises in 1966 and a Masters degree in Sanskrit in 1969.

Bernard Lemaitre Mr. Bernard Lemaitre has served as Non-Executive Director of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA as of June 29, 2007. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Lemaitre is the founder of Stedim S.A. and served as its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from 1979 until 2007. He currently occupies several other posts, including Chairman of Financiere de la Seigneurie S.A.S., Director at Senova Systems Inc., and Member of the Supervisory Board of Qualium Investments SAS, among others.

Arnold Picot Mr. Arnold Picot has served as Non-Executive Director of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA as of June 29, 2007. He is also Chairman of Member of the Audit Committee. From 1970 to 1975, he was Research Assistant and Assistant Professor at the University of Munich and then Professor at the Business Management Faculty of Hanover University until 1984. During that time, he was also Visiting Professor at the University of Stanford in the United States. Subsequently, he was Professor at the Business Management Faculty of the Technical University of Munich until 1987 and has been Professor at the Business Management Faculty of the University of Munich since then. Between 2004 and 2005, he was Visiting Professor at the University of Georgetown, Washington, United States. Mr. Picot currently occupies several other posts, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG and of Sartorius Stedim Biotech GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Takkt AG and of Wissenchaftliches Institut fur Infrastruktur und Kommunikationsdienste GmbH und WIK-Consult GmbH, among others. Mr. Picot obtained a degree in Business Administration from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen in 1969.

Susan Dexter Ms. Susan J. Dexter is Non-Executive Independent Board Member of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA. She is also Board Member of BioSense Technologies and Chief Medical Officer of Kalon Biotherapeutics.

Anne-Marie Graffin Ms. Anne-Marie Graffin is Non-Executive Independent Board Member of Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Valneva S.E. and Nanobiotix SA. She is Board Member of Themis Bioscience and Sanofi Pasteur MSD.