Chong Seng Kwa Mr. Kwa Chong Seng serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Mr Kwa is Chairman of ST Engineering. He has more than 40 years’ experience in the petroleum industry having served as Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. before retiring in 2011. Chong Seng is currently the Chairman of Singapore Exchange Limited* and Deputy Chairman of Public Service Commission, Singapore. He also serves on the board of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. and is a member of the Defence Science & Technology Agency (DSTA). Chong Seng is also the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Dymon Asia Capital Ltd. He graduated from the former University of Singapore with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Chong Seng was awarded the Distinguished Engineering Alumni Award by the National University of Singapore (NUS) in 1994 and is a Fellow of the Academy of Engineering Singapore. In 1999, he was conferred the Honorary Ningbo Citizenship. Chong Seng was awarded the Singapore Public Service Star in 2005 and the Singapore Public Service Star (Bar) in 2016.

Sy Feng Chong Mr. Chong Sy Feng serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective October 01, 2016. Vincent joined ST Engineering Group in April 2014, first as President of Strategic Plans & Business Development at ST Aerospace and later as the Group’s Deputy CEO (Corporate Development) before his appointment as President & CEO (Designate) of ST Engineering. Vincent had a 20-year career in the petroleum industry holding a variety of technical, operations and senior management positions from refining and supply, product marketing, to strategic planning. His professional experience has been global with postings in Hong Kong, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Before joining the ST Engineering Group in April 2014, he was Director of Asia Pacific Lubricants Sales at ExxonMobil Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., responsible for the automotive and industrial lubricants business in more than 20 countries. He had also been Global Director for ExxonMobil’s worldwide marine fuels business. Vincent sits on the Singapore Government-convened Committee on the Future Economy and is also a Member of the Singapore Quality Award Governing Council. He graduated with First Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering from NUS. Vincent has also attended executive leadership programmes at the Thunderbird School of Global Management and the Columbia Business School.

Chee Keng Foo Mr. Chee Keng Foo has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective 1 July 2017. He was Advisor (Corporate Development) of the Group since October 2016, will be appointed as the Chief Financial Officer. He brings to the Group extensive experience in finance and corporate planning in the maritime and transportation industries. He had previously served as Chief Financial Officer and in senior management roles in large-cap companies, and was also Chairman of JTC Corporation (2008 - 2012) and SPRING Singapore (2003 – 2007). In his new role, he will oversee the Group’s financial health and performance, and at the same time support the Group’s growth strategy.

John Coburn Gen. (Retd.) John G. Coburn serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VT Systems, a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Gen (Ret) Coburn was appointed Chairman and CEO of ST Engineering’s US subsidiary, VT Systems, in December 2001. Gen (Ret) Coburn joined the Group after an illustrious 39-year career with the US Department of Defense, where he commanded at all levels. Prior to assuming this position, he was Commanding General of the US Army Materiel Command, one of the largest commands in the US Army with 60,000 employees and an annual budget of more than US$50b with activities in 42 states and 28 foreign countries. Gen (Ret) Coburn is the recipient of many medals, and is a noted author and speaker. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri, and a Doctor’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University and many other degrees. He is also a member of the Supreme Court, State of Kentucky; Supreme Court, State of Michigan and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Shiang Long Lee Dr. Lee Shiang Long serves as President of Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd, a subsidiary Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. He was appointed President Designate of ST Kinetics in November 2016 and will take over as President around April 2017. He is concurrently the President of Defence Business at ST Kinetics and Deputy Chief Technology Officer of ST Engineering. Shiang Long joined ST Kinetics in March 2016 after leaving the Institute of Infocomm Research at A*STAR, where he was responsible for providing research and innovation to meet Singapore’s Smart Nation Initiative. Prior to that, Shiang Long served in the SAF for 23 years and his last appointment was Head of Joint Communications and Information Systems Department, and Chief Information Officer. Shiang Long holds a Master in Business Administration from Cambridge University and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Nanyang Technological University, as well as a Master in Science (IT) from NUS.

Serh Ghee Lim Mr. Lim Serh Ghee serves as President of Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, effective December 01, 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Operating Officer from 2010 and President, Defence Business, where he was responsible for forging strategic relationships with the Group’s core defence customers. Serh Ghee also served as Executive Vice President of Aircraft Maintenance & Modification (AMM), a business segment of ST Aerospace. He began his career with ST Aerospace as a mechanical engineer in 1984 and has held many senior management appointments within the Group. Serh Ghee holds a Second Class Upper Honours degree in Mechanical Engineering from NUS. He obtained his Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan and attended the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

Sing Chan Ng Mr. Ng Sing Chan serves as President of Singapore Technologies Marine Ltd., a subsidiary of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Prior to this, Sing Chan was Deputy President and President, Defence Business of ST Marine. He joined ST Marine in 1987 as an engineer. Sing Chan left in 1991 and later became the Deputy General Manager of Pan-United Shipyard Pte Ltd. He subsequently took on the positions of President of Changshu Xinghua Changjiang Dev Co and Executive Director of Pan-United Marine Ltd (now known as DDWPaxOcean Shipyard Pte. Ltd.). Sing Chan re-joined the Group in March 2008 as Executive Vice President, Special Projects, ST Engineering and moved to ST Marine as Deputy President in April 2009. Sing Chan holds a Master of Business Administration (Finance & Banking) from the NTU, Singapore and a Masters in Engineering from the University of Hamburg, Germany.

Ravinder Singh Mr. Ravinder Singh has been appointed as Group President of Defence Business, President of ST Electronics of the Company effective 1 July 2017. He is currently serves as President of Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited., a subsidiary Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. He joined the Group in August 2014 as Deputy President, Corporate and Market Development at ST Electronics. He joined the Group after a 30-year career with MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) where he held various senior command and staff appointments. In his last appointment in the SAF, he served as Chief of Army. Before that, he was Deputy Secretary (Technology) in the Ministry of Defence. Mr Singh graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering Science (First Class Honours) in 1986 and a Master of Arts in Engineering Science in 1992, both from the University of Oxford, UK. He also completed his Master of Science in Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA in 1996 and the Wharton Advanced Management Program in 2014.

Ai Ching Tan Ms. Tan Ai Ching has been appointed as Chief Corporate Officer of the Company effective July, 01st, 2017. She is currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Ms. Tan was appointed Chief Financial Officer of ST Engineering in March 2008. Ms. Tan was previously Managing Director, Finance, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek). Prior to that, she was Director Finance at Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd (STPL) from August 2003 until December 2004, when STPL was restructured, and its assets transferred to Temasek. Prior to 2003, Ms. Tan had held various key finance positions in the ST Engineering Group over a period of 13 years and last held the position of Group Financial Controller of ST Engineering. Ms. Tan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from NUS and attended the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2013. She is a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Cheng Yeow Lim Lt. Gen. Lim Cheng Yeow serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chief of Defence Force in Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF). LG Lim joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1990 and has held various command and staff positions in the SAF, including the Chief of Army and Commander, Headquarters 3rd Singapore Division. LG Lim holds a Bachelor of Engineering (First Class Honours) (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Cambridge, UK and a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, Singapore.

Kian Hong Neo Lt. Gen. Neo Kian Hong is the Non-Executive Non-independent Director of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. He is Chief of the Defence Force (CDF) but will step down as CDF with effect from 27 March 2013. He was appointed a non-executive Director on 31 March 2010 and will retire at this coming AGM. Prior to this, LG Neo was the Chief of Army. He joined the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in 1984 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship in 1985, SAF Postgraduate Scholarship (General Development) in 1997, the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2007 and the Meritorious Service Medal (Military) in 2012. In the course of his military career, he has held various key command and staff positions in MINDEF. LG Neo is a Director of Jurong Town Corporation and a board member of DSTA Board. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical & Electronic) from the University of London, UK, as well as a Master of Science (Management of Technology) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

Gim Pew Quek Mr. Quek Gim Pew serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chief Defence Scientist of MINDEF. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of DSO. He joined DSO in 1986 and had held several key appointments before joining DSTA in 2000 for a period of four years. Gim Pew is the Chairman of ATREC Pte Ltd, Cap Vista Pte Ltd, National Cybersecurity R&D Laboratory Governance Board, Energetics Research Institute Supervisory Board, Governing Board for the Centre for Quantum Technologies, Temasek Defence Systems Institute Management Board (NUS), Temasek Laboratories@NUS Management Board, Temasek Laboratories@NTU Management Board and Temasek Laboratories@SUTD Management Board. He is also a member of DSO, the Agency for Science, Technology & Research Board and DSTA. Gim Pew holds a Bachelor of Engineering (First Class Honours) (Electrical Engineering) from NUS and a Master of Science (Distinction) in Electronical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, USA. He is a Fellow of The Academy of Engineering Singapore.

Swan Gin Beh Dr. Beh Swan Gin serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. He is Chairman of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). Prior to this, he was Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Law from 1 July 2012 to 30 November 2014. Swan Gin also serves as Chairman of EDBI Pte Ltd, EDB Investments Pte Ltd and ST Electronics, and is also a Director of Ascendas- Singbridge Pte. Ltd. and Temasek Foundation Connects CLG Limited. He is a medical doctor by training and graduated from NUS. Swan Gin is also a Sloan Fellow with a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School in 2012.

Boon Hui Khoo Mr. Khoo Boon Hui serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Senior Fellow of the Home Team Academy and the Civil Service College. Prior to this, he was Senior Fellow of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Senior Advisor, MHA until 30 November 2016 and 20 January 2016 respectively. Boon Hui was appointed Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in July 1997, and relinquished this post in January 2010 after serving 32 years in the SPF to become Senior Deputy Secretary, MHA till January 2015. He was also the President of INTERPOL from 2008 to 2012. Boon Hui is currently Chairman of Singapore Island Country Club and a board member of Singapore Health Services Pte Ltd, Ministry of Health Holdings, the Casino Regulatory Authority, Certis CISCO and Temasek Foundation International CLG Limited. He is a member of the Palo Alto Networks Public Sector Advisory Council and the Board Financial Crime Risk Committee of Standard Chartered Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Engineering Science & Economics) degree from Oxford University and a Master in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Boon Hui also attended the Advanced Management Program at the Wharton School.

Tze Chang Lai Dr. Lai Tze Chang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Head of Intellectual Property & Technology Practice at Allen and Gledhill LLP. Stanley was appointed Senior Counsel at the Opening of the Legal Year 2010. He is an independent Director of the Singapore Shipping Corporation Limited* and Stamford Land Corporation Limited. Stanley currently serves as Chairman of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. He obtained his law degree from the University of Leicester (UK) in 1992 and qualified to practise as a Barrister in England and Wales in 1993. Stanley is a member of Lincoln’s Inn. He was called to the Singapore bar in 1995. Stanley also holds a Masters in Law (LLM) and Doctorate (PhD) in law from the University of Cambridge, UK.

Ah Doo Lim Mr. Lim Ah Doo serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was formerly the President and subsequently the non-executive Vice Chairman of RGE Pte Ltd (formerly known as RGM International Pte Ltd). Ah Doo’s past working experience includes an 18-year banking career in Morgan Grenfell from 1977 to 1995, during which he held several key positions including that of Chairman of Morgan Grenfell (Asia) Limited. He is the Chairman of Olam International Limited*, ST Marine and also an independent director of SembCorp Marine Limited*, ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache) Limited, GP Industries Ltd*, SM Investments Corporation, U Mobile Sdn Bhd and GDS Holdings Ltd#. Ah Doo graduated with an honours degree in Engineering from the Queen Mary College, University of London and a Master in Business Administration from the Cranfield School of Management.

Sim Seng Lim Mr. Sim Seng Lim serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Group Executive, Country Head, DBS Singapore and Chairman of DBS Vickers Securities Holdings Pte Ltd. Sim Seng was a senior banker for 26 years with Citibank before joining DBS in 2010 as Country Head, DBS Singapore. With Citigroup/Citibank, he served Citigroup in various senior appointments in Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, New York, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Hong Kong. Sim Seng is the Chairman of ST Aerospace, Singapore Land Authority and Nanyang Polytechnic Business Management Advisory Committee, and the Vice Chairman of ASEAN Business Group, Singapore Business Federation. He is a Director of DBS Securities (Japan) Company Limited, ASEAN Finance Corporation Limited, Asfinco Singapore Limited and Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd., and sits on the Board of Governors of Nanyang Polytechnic. Sim Seng was a Japanese Government Monbusho scholar and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Yokohama National University, Japan.

Ooi Lin Lum Ms. Lum Ooi Lin Olivia serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., with effect from 20 May 2014. She is Founder, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Hyflux Ltd* (Hyflux). Olivia started her corporate life as a chemist in GlaxoSmithKline plc. She is a board member of International Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Mediation Centre, a Trustee Member of the Chinese Development Assistance Council and a Council Member of the Singapore Business Federation. Olivia is the first woman to win the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2011 award in recognition of her pioneering work in the Singapore-based water-treatment company, Hyflux. Olivia holds an Honours degree in Chemistry from NUS.