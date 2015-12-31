Name Description

Maurizio Tamagnini Mr. Maurizio Tamagnini has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. since June 13, 2014. He also serves on the Company's Supervisory Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and chairs its Compensation Committee and Strategic Committee. Mr. Tamagnini was (until March 31, 2016) Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Investment Committee of Fondo Strategico Italiano Spa (FSI, now CDP Equity Spa), an investment company ultimately controlled by the Italian Government with €4.4 billion capital which invests in large corporates, sponsored by Cassa depositi e prestiti Spa. From April 1st, 2016 he is Chief Executive Officer of FSI SGR Spa, a company currently and ultimately controlled by the Italian Government through Cassa depositi e prestiti Spa. He is also Chairman of the board of directors of FSI Investimenti Spa, a company participated by CDP Equity Spa and the Kuwait sovereign fund (KIA). He was previously Southern European Manager of the Corporate & Investments Banking division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and a member of the Executive Committee of Bank of America Merrill Lynch for the EMEA region. Mr. Tamagnini has gained over 25 years of experience in the financial sector specializing in the areas of Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Debt and Equity. Mr. Tamagnini is also Chairman of the Joint Venture between FSI and Qatar Holding (IQ Made in Italy Investment Company Spa). He is also a member of the Advisory Board of RDIF (the Russian Direct Investment Fund), of the Italian Ministry of Economic Development Industrial Compact task force and was a member of the Organization Committee for the 2014 Worldwide Female Volleyball Championships, held in Milan. He holds a degree in International Monetary Economics from Bocconi University in Milan and has also studied at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute—Troy in New York, USA.

Carlo Bozotti Mr. Carlo Bozotti is Chief Executive Officer, President, and Sole Member of the Managing Board at STMicroelectronics N.V. In 1994, Mr. Bozotti was appointed Corporate Vice President for Europe and the Headquarters Regions, overseeing the Company’s sales in Europe, as well as sales to key customers and strategic marketing worldwide. From 1998 to 2005, Mr. Bozotti served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Memory Products Group. In 2011, he began a second (non-consecutive) term as the President of the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA). He graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pavia, Italy.

Didier Lombard Mr. Didier Lombard has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. since June 2014. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at STMicroelectronics NV from May 3, 2011. He has been Member of the Company's Supervisory Board since March 11, 2004. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategic, Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Mr. Lombard was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orange (formerly France Telecom) in March 2005, and served as Chief Executive Officer until February 2010 and Chairman until March 2011. Mr. Lombard began his career in the Research and Development division of Orange in 1967. From 1989 to 1990, he served as scientific and technological director at the Ministry of Research and Technology. From 1991 to 1998, he served as General Director for industrial strategies at the French Ministry of Economy, Finances and Industry, and from 1999 to 2003 he served as an Ambassador at large for foreign investments in France and as President of the French Agency for International Investments. From 2003 through February 2005, he served as Orange’s Senior Executive Vice President in charge of technologies, strategic partnerships and new usages and as a member of Orange’s Executive Committee. Mr. Lombard was also a member of the board of directors of Thales until May 2014. He is also the Chairman of the board of directors of Technicolor (previously Thomson), one of our customers, as well as a member of the supervisory board of Radiall. Mr. Lombard was also a member until his resignation on November 15, 2006 of the supervisory board of ST Holding, our largest shareholder. Mr. Lombard is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications.

Carlo Ferro Mr. Carlo Ferro has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President - Finance, Legal, Infrastructure and Services at STMicroelectronics N.V. since August 2013. He has held the CFO position at ST since May 2003, with temporary suspension during his tenure at ST-Ericsson, where he first served as Chief Operating Officer (February 2012 – March 2013) and President and Chief Executive Officer from April 2013 through April 2014, leading the re-organization to split up the joint-venture business and resources to the two shareholders ST and Ericsson and wind down the JV. From 1992 to 1996, Mr. Ferro gained extensive experience in Planning and Control, Corporate Finance and M&A at Finmeccanica, the leading Italian high-tech engineering and manufacturing group and a former shareholder of STMicroelectronics. Over the next three years he held executive positions for Elsag Bailey Process Automation NV, a global leader in process control listed at NYSE, first as Vice President for Strategic Planning, and later as Vice President for Planning and Control and Principal Financial Officer. In 1999, Ferro joined ST as Group Vice President Corporate Finance, overseeing finance and accounting for all the Company’s worldwide affiliates, tax planning, internal control, internal audit, and finance for M&A. In 2002, he became Deputy CFO, and was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2003.

Jean-Marc Chery Mr. Jean-Marc Chery has served at STMicroelectronics NV as Chief Operating Officer since April 2014. Prior to that he was Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Embedded Processing Solutions Segment since May 22, 2013 and is also Vice Chairman of the Company's Corporate Strategic Committee. Mr. Chery previously served at the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Manufacturing & Technology Officer and General Manager - Digital Sector since September 13, 2012. He began his career in the Quality organization at Matra, the French engineering group. He joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, a predecessor company to STMicroelectronics NV, in 1986, and held various management positions in product planning, rising to become General Manager of the Company's wafer fab in Tours, France, in 1993. In 2001, he became General Manager of the Company's wafer fabs in Rousset, France. In 2005, he led the company-wide restructuring program for 6-inch wafer manufacturing, before taking charge of the Front-End Manufacturing operations in Asia Pacific. Mr. Jean-Marc Chery graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Arts et Metiers, ENSAM, France in 1984.

Eric Aussedat Mr. Eric Aussedat has been Executive Vice President, General Manager, Imaging Product Division at STMicroelectronics NV since October 2014. He was Executive Vice President, General Manager of the Imaging, Bi-CMOS ASIC and Silicon Photonics Group at the Company from September 13, 2012. He previously served as Corporate Vice President of the Company and General Manager of the Imaging, Bi-CMOS ASIC and Silicon Photonics Group from February 2012. He joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, a predecessor company to ST, as Product Engineer in 1981. He held various positions in product engineering and planning and was promoted to Planning Manager of the Video Products Group in 1986. Later on, he was appointed to manage the product and manufacturing planning operations of Bristol-based INMOS, a UK company acquired by ST in 1989. After his return to France, he supervised the Engineering and Test Strategy for the Programmable Product Group before his promotion to the Head of ST's Microcontroller Division in 1995. From 2000 to 2004, he led the TV and Display Division, and became General Manager of ST's Cellular Communication Division in 2005. Two years later, Mr. Eric Aussedat was appointed General Manager of the Imaging Division. He graduated with a degree in Electronics Engineering from the Institut National Polytechnique in Grenoble. Moreover, he earned a diploma from the Institut d'Administration des Entreprises of Grenoble (Universite Pierre-Mendes-France).

Orio Bellezza Mr. Orio Bellezza serves as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Analog and Power Front-End Manufacturing & Smart Power Technology of STMicroelectronics NV. He was responsible for Front-End Manufacturing since 2008 and assumed additional responsibility for technology R&D for automotive and industrial & multisegment products in February 2012. He is a member of ST’s Corporate Strategic Committee. Mr. Bellezza joined SGS-ATES, a predecessor company to STMicroelectronics, in 1984. He soon moved to the Company’s Central R&D organization and participated in several key projects, including the introduction of process technology modules for manufacturing sub-micron non-volatile memories. In 1996, Mr. Bellezza was appointed Director of ST’s R&D facility in Agrate and led its upgrade and expansion into the Company’s development center for non-volatile memory and smart-power technologies. In 2002, he became Vice President of Central R&D, and in 2005, was appointed to Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Front-End Technology and Manufacturing. He has published technical papers and earned several patents in non-volatile memories. Mr. Bellezza graduated with a degree in Chemistry from the University of Milan (Universita degli Studi di Milano), Italy.

Paul Cihak Mr. Paul J. Cihak has served as General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa of STMicroelectronics N.V. since April 2014. He began his career with Hewlett Packard in 1994. He spent five years working in HP’s Inkjet printing business before being hired into strategic account management by STMicroelectronics in 1999. In 2003, Cihak managed an industry-leading e-Business supply chain project cited as one of the first successful B2B RosettaNet programs in the world. Cihak rose through the ranks to become Director of Sales in 2004, Vice President of Sales in 2007, and Vice President of ST’s Computer and Peripheral accounts in 2011 leading all aspects of the sales, marketing, application engineering, customer service, and business development strategy. He was promoted in 2012 to lead ST’s largest sales Business Unit managing three Global Key Accounts for the Company. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in History and Political Science and holds a MBA from Portland State University.

Claude Dardanne Mr. Claude Dardanne serves Executive Vice President, General Manager, Microcontroller and Digital ICs Group at STMicroelectronics NV. He is a member of ST’s Corporate Strategic Committee. Mr. Dardanne started his career with Thomson Semiconducteurs, a predecessor company to ST. From 1982, he was responsible for microcontroller and microprocessor marketing. Between 1989 and 1994, he was Marketing Director at Apple Computer and Alcatel-Mietec. In 1994, he rejoined ST as Director of Central Marketing for the Memory Products Group. In 1998, Mr. Dardanne became Head of the EEPROM Division and was later appointed Group Deputy General Manager and Head of the Smart Card Division. He became head of MMS Group, consolidating Microcontroller, Memory and Secure microcontrollers activities, when it was formed in early 2007. Under his leadership the Group has become a key asset in revenue and market-share growth and profitability. ST is now a world leader of the Microcontroller market. Mr. Dardanne graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering from the Ecole Superieure d’Ingenieurs en Genie Electrique in Rouen, France.

Fabio Gualandris Mr. Fabio Gualandris serves as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Back-End Manufacturing & Technology at STMicroelectronics NV. Mr. Gualandris joined the R&D organization of SGS Microelettronica, a predecessor company to ST, in 1984, and was promoted to R&D Director of Operations in 1989. In 1996, Mr. Gualandris became Automotive Business Unit Director, focusing on product quality and development. After two years in the U.S. as President and CEO of Semitool, a semiconductor manufacturing equipment vendor, he rejoined ST in 2000 as Group VP responsible for the RAM/PSRAM Product Division and the Flash Automotive Business Unit. In 2005, Mr. Gualandris was appointed CEO of ST Incard, an ST smart-card subsidiary. Two years later, he contributed to the carve out of ST’s Flash Memory Group and subsequently joined Numonyx, the joint venture with Intel, as VP and Supply Chain General Manager. Mr. Gualandris has authored several technical and managerial papers, holds some international patents, and served as a board member in Incard SA, ST Incard, and the Numonyx-Hynix joint venture in China. He also served as Board member and President of Numonyx Italy. Mr. Gualandris graduated in Physics from the University of Milan.

Marco Monti Mr. Marco Maria Monti serves as Executive Vice President, General Manager, Automotive and Discrete Group of STMicroelectronics NV. Mr. Monti joined ST in Central R&D in 1986 and transferred to the Automotive Division in 1988, where he designed automotive ICs incorporating smart-power technologies. He moved to Japan in 1990 working on a co-development activity designing a noise-reduction system for audio applications. Subsequently, Mr. Monti transferred into marketing, contributing to the expansion of ST’s Automotive business in Japan. In 2000, he became the marketing manager for the ST Automotive Division. Two years later, Mr. Monti started the automotive microprocessor business and in 2004 was promoted to Division General Manager for Powertrain, Safety and Chassis products. In 2009, he took responsibility for the Automotive Electronics Division inside ST’s Automotive Product Group. Mr. Monti graduated cum laude in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan, Italy, and two years later from the University of Pavia, Italy, with a PhD in Electronics.

Benedetto Vigna Mr. Benedetto Vigna has been Executive Vice President and General Manager - Analog, MEMS and Sensors of STMicroelectronics NV since September 2011. In 1995, Mr. Vigna joined STMicroelectronics’ R&D Labs and launched the Company’s efforts in MEMS. Under his leadership, ST’s MEMS accelerometers and gyroscopes found early success with large consumer equipment manufacturers for motion-activated user interfaces and more recently he has built on those wins piloting successful moves into microphones, magnetic sensors, and touch-screen controller markets. In 2007, Mr. Vigna’s scope was enlarged to include management of Sensors, RF, High-Performance Analog and Mixed Signal, as well as Interface, Audio for Portable, and General-Purpose Analog products. Mr. Vigna has filed more than 170 patents on micromachining to date, authored numerous publications, and delivered many speeches at international conferences. He sits on the industrial board of several EU-funded programs. In 2013, Mr. Vigna won the prestigious European SEMI Award for his contribution to the MEMS industry and was acknowledged as the Executive of the Year by the MEMS Industry Group. Mr. Vigna graduated with a degree in Subnuclear Physics from the University of Pisa, Italy.

Marco Luciano Cassis Mr. Marco Luciano Cassis serves as Executive Vice President and President, Asia Pacific Region at STMicroelectronics NV. Mr. Cassis joined SGS-Thomson Microelectronics (now STMicroelectronics) as a car radio chip designer in 1987. Six years later, he moved to Japan to help expand the Company’s audio business with major Japanese players and contributed to the establishment of ST’s strategic alliance with Pioneer in the late 1990s. In 2000, Mr. Cassis took charge of the Audio Business Unit and he was subsequently promoted to Director of Audio and Automotive Group, responsible for design, marketing, sales, application support and customer service. In 2004, Mr. Cassis was named Vice President of Marketing for automotive, computer peripheral, and telecom products. In 2005, he advanced to VP Automotive Segment Group and joined the Board of STMicroelectronics K.K., the Japanese subsidiary. Mr. Cassis graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan, Italy.

Andrea Cuomo Mr. Andrea Cuomo serves as Executive Vice President - Advanced Systems Technology and Special Projects at STMicroelectronics NV. Mr. Cuomo joined SGS Microelettronica, a predecessor company to STMicroelectronics, in 1983, and rose to become Vice President for the Headquarters Region in 1994. In 1998, he created the AST group, a key organization in the development of ST’s system knowledge and advanced architectures. In 2002, Mr. Cuomo was promoted to Corporate Vice President and AST General Manager, and took on further responsibilities as Chief Strategy Officer in 2005. In 2008, Mr. Cuomo was appointed Executive Vice President, General Manager of Sales and Marketing for Europe and AST and his portfolio was later expanded to include the Middle East and Africa. His board memberships include the International Advisory Board at the HEC Business School in Paris, the International Advisory Board of Nano-Tera, a Swiss National program for Nanotechnologies, and TTFactor, the IP utilization arm of the Istituto Europeo di Oncologia. Mr. Cuomo studied Nuclear Science at the Polytechnic of Milan.

Joel Hartmann Mr. Joel Hartmann serves as Executive Vice President, Digital Front-End Manufacturing & Technology of STMicroelectronics NV. From 1979 to 2000, Mr. Hartmann worked at CEA-Leti, an applied-research center for microelectronics, information and healthcare technologies in France. In 2000, he joined STMicroelectronics as Director of the Crolles2 Alliance, the semiconductor manufacturing R&D initiative of STMicroelectronics, NXP and Freescale Semiconductor. In 2008, Mr. Hartmann was promoted to Group Vice President and Director of Advanced CMOS Logic & Derivative Technologies. From 2010 to 2012, he gained additional responsibilities as a co-leader of the Semiconductor Research and Development Center in Fishkill, NY, within the IBM ISDA Technology Alliance for the development of advanced CMOS process. He has filed 15 patents on semiconductor technology and devices and authored ten publications in this field to date. He graduated from the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Physique de Grenoble with a degree in Physics.

Robert Krysiak Mr. Robert (Bob) Krysiak serves as Executive Vice President, President, Americas Region, Global Mass Market and Online Marketing Programs of STMicroelectronics NV. He started his career in 1983 with INMOS, a company acquired by SGS-Thomson Microelectronics (now STMicroelectronics) in 1989. He formed and led a CPU design group and in 1997 was appointed Group Vice President and General Manager of ST’s STAR division, which incorporated 16/32/64-bit microcontrollers and DSP products. In 1999, he became Group VP responsible for micro cores development, including advanced System-on-Chip products for the digital consumer market. In 2001, Mr. Krysiak took charge of ST’s DVD division. In 2004, he was promoted to Marketing Director for the Home, Personal, and Communications sector, the Company’s largest product organization at the time. In 2005, Mr. Krysiak was appointed Corporate Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Greater China region. Mr. Krysiak graduated from Cardiff University, UK, with a degree in Electronics and holds an MBA from the University of Bath, UK.

Georges Penalver Mr. Georges Penalver has been Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Communication, Human Resources and Quality of STMicroelectronics NV as of August 2013. He was Executive Vice President and Corporate Strategy Officer at the Company from September 13, 2012. He started his career in 1980 with Sagem, where he developed the Broadband Communications Business, overseeing the launch of telecommunication products, the international industrial deployments, and the development of global sales networks. Penalver was appointed to Sagem’s Management Board in 2001 and served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), pushing the mass development of mobile and Internet services. In 2005, he joined the France Telecom Orange Group, as Deputy CEO for Strategy and Business Development at the group level. In 2011, Mr. Penalver used his experience to become co-Founder and Managing Partner of CathayaCapital Fund. Mr. Penalver serves as EMEA Regional Leadership Director for the Global Semiconductor Alliance. He is a Knight of the French Ordre National du Merite. He holds a degree from the Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Arts et Metiers (Gold) and from the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in Paris.

Steven Rose Mr. Steven Rose has served as Corporate Vice President and General Counsel of STMicroelectronics NV since August 2013. Mr. Rose started his career as a corporate attorney at the law firm Gardere & Wynne in Dallas, Texas, providing legal advice and services to public and private companies. He joined SGS-THOMSON Microelectronics (now STMicroelectronics) in 1991 as the Associate General Counsel for the U.S. subsidiary, STMicroelectronics, Inc. In 2006, he was appointed to serve as the Senior Associate General Counsel for the Americas, Greater China & South Asia, and Japan & Korea regions, in addition to serving as Vice President, Secretary & General Counsel and a Director of STMicroelectronics, Inc. Mr. Rose obtained a degree in Accounting from Oklahoma State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

Philippe Brun Mr. Philippe Brun serves as Corporate Vice President of Human Resources and Sustainable Development of STMicroelectronics NV. He started his career at the Pechiney Group (now Rio Tinto). In 1986, he joined Thomson Semiconducteurs, a predecessor to STMicroelectronics, as a back-end process engineer. From 1989 to 1996, Mr. Brun managed Human Resources at the Grenoble, France site and served as Site Director at the Company’s St. Genis facility (France). In 1996, he was promoted to Human Resources Director. From 1999 to 2010, Mr. Brun served as Fab Operations and Site Director at ST’s plant in Rousset, France. In January 2011, he was appointed Group Vice President for execution excellence in ST’s Front-End Manufacturing organization. He graduated with an engineering degree from the Ecole Nationale Superieure d’Arts et Metiers (ENSAM) in France and holds a Master degree in Aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado and a management degree from the IFG School of Business (France).

Lorenzo Grandi Mr. Lorenzo Grandi has been Corporate Vice President - Corporate Control at STMicroelectronics NV since February 2012. He joined the Company in 1987 as Process Engineer working on BCD Technology Development. In 1990, he moved to the Memory Product Group as Financial Analyst. In 1995, he was promoted to the position of Group Controller of the Memory Product Group contributing to the expansion of the Flash/Memory business. In 2005, Mr. Grandi joined Corporate Finance with the responsibility for Budgeting and Reporting. He also contributed to the carve-out and deconsolidation of the ST Flash memory business. Mr. Grandi graduated cum laude in Physics from the University of Modena and holds a Master of Business Administration from SDA Bocconi Milano.

Janet Davidson Ms. Janet G. Davidson has been a member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. since June 2013. She serves on our Supervisory Board’s Audit Committee and Strategic Committee. She began her career in 1979 as a member of the Technical Staff of Bell Laboratories, Lucent Technologies (as of 2006 Alcatel Lucent), and served from 1979 through 2011 in several key positions, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer (2005 – 2006), Chief Compliance Officer (2006 – 2008) and EVP Quality & Customer Care (2008 – 2011). From 2005 through 2012, Ms. Davidson was a member of the Lehigh University Board of Trustees. In 2007 she served on the Riverside Symphonia Board of Trustees and in 2005 and 2006, Ms. Davidson was a member of the Liberty Science Center Board of Trustees. Ms. Davidson was a member of the board of the Alcatel Lucent Foundation from 2011 until 2014. Ms. Davidson is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), Atlanta, GA, USA, and Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA, USA and holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Nicolas Dufourcq Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq has been a member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. since May 27, 2015. He serves on the Supervisory Board’s Compensation Committee, Strategic Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Dufourcq is a graduate of HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales) and ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration). He began his career at the French Ministry of Finance and Economics before joining the Ministry of Health and Social affairs in 1992. In 1994, he joined France Telecom, where he created the Multimedia division, prior to becoming the Chairman of Wanadoo, the firm’s listed Internet and Yellow Pages subsidiary. After joining the Capgemini Group in 2003, he oversaw operations in the Central and Southern Europe region, successfully leading their financial turnaround. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group and member of the Executive Committee in September 2004. In 2005, he was named deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of finance, risk management, IT, delivery, purchases and LEAN program and, in 2007, also in charge of the follow-up of the group’s major contracts. On February 7, 2013, Mr. Dufourcq was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance (Banque Publique d’Investissement), which is indirectly controlled by the French Government and is one of the indirect shareholders of ST Holding. Mr. Dufourcq is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes Group.

Heleen Kersten Ms. Heleen H. Kersten has been Member of the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics N.V. since June 13, 2014. She serves on the Supervisory Board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee and chairs its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Ms. Kersten is a partner at Stibbe in Amsterdam, where she held the position of managing partner from 2008 to 2013. She began her career in 1989 with Stibbe before joining Davis Polk in New York and London (1992-1993). After her return to Stibbe Amsterdam, she rose through the ranks to become a partner in 1997. As a member of the Bar of Amsterdam since 1989, Ms. Kersten specializes in mergers and acquisitions, equity capital markets, corporate law and corporate governance. She was a member of the supervisory board of Van Lanschot N.V. from 2011 to 2015. Ms. Kersten is currently a member of the supervisory boards of Egeria Investment B.V. (since 2007 and Chairman since October 2014) and a supervisory board member of the Rijksmuseum (Stichting Het Rijksmuseum) (since 2015). She is also a board member of the Foundation Donors of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (Stichting Donateurs Koninklijk Concertgebouworkest) (since 2010). Ms. Kersten holds master’s degrees in Dutch law and tax law, both from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

Jean-Georges Malcor Mr. Jean-Georges Malcor has been Member of the Supervisory Board at STMicroelectronics NV since May 2011. He also serves on the Supervisory Board’s Audit Committee. Mr. Malcor is the Chief Executive Officer of CGG. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris. He also holds a Master of Sciences degree from Stanford University, and a Doctorate from Ecole des Mines. Mr. Malcor began his career at the Thales group as an acoustic engineer in the Underwater Activities division. He then moved to the Sydney based Thomson Sintra Pacific Australia, becoming Managing Director of the company in 1990. Back in France, he became Director of Marketing and Communications (1991), then Director, Foreign Operations of Thomson Sintra Activites Sous Marines (1993). In 1996, he was appointed Managing Director of Thomson Marconi Sonar Australia. In 1999, Mr. Malcor became the first Managing Director of the newly formed joint venture Australian Defense Industry. During this time he operated the Sydney based Woolloomooloo Shipyard (the largest dry dock in the southern hemisphere). In 2002, he became Senior Vice President, International Operations of Thales International. From 2004 to 2009, he was Senior Vice President in charge of the Naval Division, supervising all naval activities in Thales including ship design, building and maintenance. In January 2009, he became Senior Vice President, in charge of the Aerospace Division. In June 2009, he moved to the position of Senior Vice President, Continental Europe, Turkey, Russia, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America. Mr. Malcor joined CGG in January 2010 as President and became CEO on June 30, 2010. Since June 2013, Mr. Malcor has been a member of the Supervisory Board (as well as its Appointment and Compensation Committee) of the Fives Group.

Salvatore Manzi Mr. Salvatore Manzi has been Member of Supervisory Board since May 25, 2016. He serves on the Company's Supervisory Board’s Compensation Committee and Strategic Committee. Mr. Manzi is the founder and managing director (since 2007) of Schema31 S.p.A., a company providing innovation service as a business process outsourcer for public administrations and large private customers. During the course of his professional career, Mr. Manzi directed several Italian software companies, where he was responsible for ICT projects in the areas of enterprise management, finance and control, training and R&D. A primary player in one of the major SAP projects in Italy (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana — RFI SpA), Mr. Manzi carries a multi-year international executive management experience in the direction of R&D operations and enterprise ICT projects. Mr. Manzi was a member of the supervisory board of ST Holding NV from 2014 until May 25, 2016. Mr. Manzi holds a Master degree in electrical engineering from the Florence University, Italy, and is a member of the National Board of Engineers, section of Rome (IT, construction, environmental and industrial engineering).

Alessandro Rivera Mr. Alessandro Rivera has been Member of the Supervisory Board at STMicroelectronics NV since May 2011. Mr. Rivera serves on the Supervisory Board’s Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He has been the Head of Directorate IV Financial Sector Policy and Regulation Legal Affairs at the Department of the Treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, since 2008. He served as Head of Unit in the Department of the Treasury from 2000 to 2008 and was responsible for a variety of policy matters: financial services and markets, banking foundations, accounting, finance, corporate governance and auditing. Since 2008, Mr. Rivera has been the Government representative in the Consiglio Superiore of the Bank of Italy, and in the Financial Services Committee. Since 2013 he has been a member of the Board of Directors and Compensation Committee of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. From 2011 to 2014 he was a member of the Board of Directors and Compensation Committee of Poste Italiane S.p.A.. From 2008 to 2011 he was a member of the European Securities Committee. He was a member of the Accounting Regulatory Committee from 2002 to 2008 and a member of the Audit Regulatory Committee from 2005 to 2008. He served on the board of Italia Lavoro S.p.A. from 2005 to 2008 and was a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. Mr. Rivera was also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Fondo nazionale di garanzia degli intermediari finanziari (Italian investor compensation scheme) from 2003 to 2008. From 2001 to 2010, he was the Project Leader and Deputy Project Leader in several twinning projects with Eastern European Countries (the Russian Federation, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and Bulgaria). He also served on the board of Mediocredito del Friuli — Venezia Giulia S.p.A from 2001 to 2003.