Aram Keith Mr. Aram H. Keith is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Stantec Inc. He cofounded The Keith Companies, Inc. in March 1983 and served as its CEO and chair of the board of directors until its acquisition by Stantec in 2005. During that time, The Keith Companies grew to 17 offices and more than 850 employees. Under Mr. Keith’s leadership, the firm won many major awards for its outstanding projects. In 2005, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young (Orange County), and The Keith Companies was listed as one of the Top 10 Large Firms to Work For by Civil Engineering magazine. Mr. Keith earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering from California State University at Fresno and has been a licensed civil engineer since 1972. Now retired, he serves on several nonprofit boards and is active in various philanthropic endeavors.

Robert Gomes Mr. Robert J. Gomes serves as Director of the Company. He is no longer President, Chief Executive Officer, of Stantec Inc., effective December 31, 2017. He joined Stantec in 1988 as an urban land project manager. Mr. Gomes holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Alberta. Over his 27 years with Stantec, he has held many different roles that have become progressively more senior in scope and responsibility, including his current position as president and CEO. His career with Stantec has spanned many of our practice areas and involved both operational and practice positions. .

Daniel Lefaivre Mr. Daniel J. (Dan) Lefaivre is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Stantec Inc. Mr. Lefaivre, a Certified Management Accountant, joined Stantec in 1990 an Accounting Manager, and has been an integral part of numerous acquisitions, conversion activities, and the integration of business systems as his career with Stantec progressed. In 2002 he was promoted to Vice President & Corporate Controller and then to Vice President Finance & Treasury in 2005. Prior to coming to Stantec, Dan worked in the oil and gas, geomatics, and banking industries.

Scott Murray Mr. Scott L. Murray is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company., since January 1, 2016. Before his appointment to COO on January 1, 2016, Scott Murray joined Stantec with the acquisition of Fuller, Mossbarger, Scott & May Engineers in 2008 and was appointed EVP and regional operating unit leader for the United States in 2013.

Valentino DiManno Mr. Valentino (Tino) DiManno is Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer of the Company. Before he was appointed CBO on January 1, 2016, Valentino DiManno occupied the role of senior vice president of Canada from 2005 to 2013, when he was appointed EVP and regional operating unit leader for Canada and business operating unit leader for Energy & Resources.

Alan Krause Mr. Alan Joel Krause is Executive Vice President of the Company. Mr. Krause was the president and chief executive officer of MWH Global at the time of the MWH acquisition, which closed on May 6, 2016.

Douglas Ammerman Mr. Douglas K. (Doug) Ammerman is an Independent Director of Stantec Inc. Mr. Ammerman is a retired partner with KPMG LLP. Mr. Ammerman was with KPMG for almost 30 years, and during that time, he served as the national practice partner, as the managing partner of the Orange County office, and as a member of KPMG’s nominating committee for its board of directors. He holds a master’s degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California, as well as a bachelor of arts degree with an accounting emphasis from California State University at Fullerton. Mr. Ammerman is past president and director emeritus of the Pacific Club and served in the Reagan Administration as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Interior.

Delores Etter Dr. Delores M. Etter Ph.D. is an Independent Director of Stantec Inc. Dr. Etter recently retired from the Department of Electrical Engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. She held the Caruth Professorship in Engineering Education and was a Distinguished Fellow in the Darwin Deason Institute for Cyber Security. From 2005 to 2007, she held the position of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. Dr. Etter is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a former member of the National Science Board, and a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. She has held multiple senior executive leadership positions with the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as served on the faculties of the U.S. Naval Academy, the University of Colorado at Boulder, and the University of New Mexico.

Anthony Franceschini Mr. Anthony P. (Tony) Franceschini is an Independent Director of Stantec Inc. He was employed by Stantec between January 1978 and May 2009. He has provided consulting services, management, and leadership, serving as president and CEO from June 1, 1998, until his retirement on May 14, 2009. He has been a director of Stantec since the Company became publicly traded in March 1994. Mr. Franceschini is also a director of three other public companies.

Susan Hartman Ms. Susan E.(Sue) Hartman is an Independent Director of Stantec Inc. Ms. Hartman holds a bachelor of science in chemistry and has diverse experience in strategic planning, business management, mergers and acquisitions, operations, and international business development. In 1993, she started her own management consulting firm, The Hartman Group. Ms. Hartman continues to serve as president and owner of The Hartman Group, leading the company’s consulting services in strategic and operational planning, overall business assessment, process optimization, and project management.

Donald Lowry Mr. Donald James Lowry is an Independent Director of Stantec Inc. He retired in March 2013 as president and CEO of EPCOR Utilities Inc. He remains chair of Capital Power Corporation, a publicly traded company formed when EPCOR spun off its generation business in July 2009. In 2011, he was named Alberta Business Person of the Year by Alberta Venture magazine and, in January 2014, was named Alberta Resource Person of the Year for 2014 by the Alberta Chamber of Resources. He also acted as chair of the International Triathlon Union for the grand final events held in Edmonton in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Mr. Lowry was the past chair of Canadian Oilsands Limited until February 2016, when the company was acquired. Mr. Lowry holds a bachelor of commerce (honors) and master of business administration degrees from the University of Manitoba, and he is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program and the Banff School of Management. Mr. Lowry obtained his Institute of Corporate Directors designation (ICD.D) in January 2016 from the Rotman School of Business. He has more than 30 years of industry experience in the utilities, telecommunications, and power generation sectors.