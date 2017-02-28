Name Description

Iain Ferguson Mr. Iain G. T. Ferguson, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Stobart Group Limited., since October 1, 2013. He is Chairman of Berendsen plc, Chairman of Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd and as a Non- Executive Director on the Board of Balfour Beatty plc. Iain’s experience includes a 26-year career with Unilever, which he joined following his graduation from the University of St Andrews. In the June 2003 Queen’s Birthday Honours list, Iain was awarded a CBE for services to the food industry. He served as CEO of Tate & Lyle plc from May 2003 until the end of 2009. Iain has also been a member of the PWC (UK LLP) Advisory Board (2009–2011), President of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and of the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD), a member of the Council of Food Policy Advisors (Defra) and The Foresight Global Food and Farming Project and a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of Companies House, Rothamsted Research, Sygen plc and Greggs plc. Outside of the City, Iain is Chairman of Wilton Park (FCO Agency) and a Governor Emeritus of the British Nutrition Foundation. He was the Lead Non-Executive Director for Defra (2010–2015) and a member of the Better Regulation Strategy Group (2010–2015).

Andrew Tinkler Mr. Andrew Tinkler is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Stobart Group Limited. Following an apprenticeship in cabinet making and glazing, Andrew embarked on his entrepreneurial career almost immediately, establishing W.A. Tinkler Building Contractor as his first business in the late 1980s. The Company quickly found success and grew to become W.A. Developments International Limited (WADI), which focused on delivering skilled civil engineering contracts for the railway infrastructure maintenance and improvement sector, establishing a highly regarded name for itself in the UK and beyond, throughout the 1990s. In 2004, and joined by new business partner William Stobart, WADI acquired Eddie Stobart Limited, immediately setting about transforming the iconic company’s fortunes and driving a new era of multimodal logistics. Andrew later led the Eddie Stobart merger with Westbury Property Fund Limited in a move which saw the birth of Stobart Group. Andrew became a Chief Executive of Stobart Group and powered the business through a period of organic growth and strategic diversification, which continues today with the Group’s five divisions of Stobart Energy, Stobart Aviation, Stobart Rail, Stobart Investments and Stobart Infrastructure leading the way in their respective sectors.

Warwick Brady Mr. Warwick Brady is Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 3 January 2017. As Chief Operating Officer at easyJet, Warwick was instrumental in developing a highly efficient, low-cost, customer-focused operation and delivering significant value for shareholders. Warwick has extensive Aviation and broad business experience at senior level and has managed high growth, low cost airlines and start-up businesses. He was CEO at Mandala Airlines in Asia and spent two years as Chief Operating Officer of Air Deccan/Kingfisher in India. Prior to that, Warwick was Deputy Operations Director at Ryanair from 2002 to 2005, where he held various senior executive roles including Deputy CEO of Buzz, following its acquisition from KLM. Warwick is also a non-executive Director of FirstGroup plc, a £5bn train and bus business which operates in the UK and USA.

Mark Adams Mr. Mark A. Adams is Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 28 November 2016. Mark brings to Stobart Group more than 20 years of experience in senior finance roles in a broad range of sectors. Most recently Mark has held roles at Pets at Home Group Plc and Cognita Schools, in both cases acting as Interim CFO. Prior to these roles he was CFO at Hastings Insurance Group, easyJet Plc, Helphire Group Plc, Alpha Airports Group Plc, STA Travel Group and Prism Rail Plc.

Ben Whawell Mr. Ben Whawell is Chief Executive Officer - Stobart's Energy Division of Stobart Group Ltd. After nine years as a Chartered Accountant with Grant Thornton, Ben joined Stobart in 2004 after advising on the acquisition of the Group by W.A. Developments International Limited and became Chief Financial Officer in 2007 after leading the Group’s merger with the Westbury Property Fund. In his role, Ben has been instrumental in planning and executing the organic and acquisitive growth of the Group and developed key external relationships to secure funding to deliver the strategic plan and objectives. In 2014, Ben led the partial divestment of the Eddie Stobart transport business and remains a Non-Executive Director on that Board. More latterly, in addition to his role as CFO, Ben assumed interim responsibility for the Investments and Aviation divisions, in particular spending 12 months as the interim CEO of London Southend Airport developing and facilitating a platform for future growth. Whawell has achieved external recognition in the business community and has received the North West Financial Director of the Year Award in 2009, 2012 and 2013.

Richard Butcher Mr. Richard Butcher is Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer - Stobart Energy and Stobart Infrastructure of the Company. Richard joined the Eddie Stobart business in 1997 after 14 years with HSBC Corporate Finance. Mr. Butcher has been closely involved in a wide range of Stobart business activities, holding a number of key positions within the business including Managing Director of Eddie Stobart. Richard was appointed as CEO Stobart Energy and Stobart Infrastructure in 2014 and joined the Board as an Executive Director on 1 July 2014 when he stepped down as Company Secretary. Richard focuses on driving the Biomass Supply and Transport business as well as being responsible for the Group’s investments within the renewable energy sector. He continues to work on maximising returns from the Group’s extensive property portfolio.

John Coombs Mr. John Coombs is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since July 1, 2014. He has been the Managing Director of Unilever Ventures for the past 14 years, during which time he has sat on 13 Boards, four as Chair. Currently he is also Non- Executive Chair of The Federal Retail and Trading Services Limited which coordinates purchasing for Co-operative retailers in the UK, Innovate UK’s Emerging Technologies & Industries Advisory Board, and The Big Innovation Centre Governing Board.

John Garbutt Mr. John Garbutt is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since July 1, 2014. During his executive career, John worked at a number of major City and industrial firms including Kleinwort Benson, Schroders, Touche Remnant, ICI and Rowe and Pitman. This covered a wide variety of senior roles in marketing and client servicing, fund management and stock broking. He retired in 2013 as a Director at HSBC, after almost 23 years in their investment businesses, during which time he headed up various departments including corporate governance, property and ecommerce. John is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment, and a member of the Society of Investment Professionals and the Chartered Financial Analysts Institute. He is also Alderman in the City of London and a Justice of the Peace.