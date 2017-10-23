Name Description

Stephen Ball Mr. Stephen J. Ball is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is managing director of the Sphere group of companies, which provides fiduciary and company management services. Stephen qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1977, having trained with Coopers & Lybrand. In the same year, Stephen joined Reads & Co. in Guernsey (which became part of BDO International in 1991), becoming a partner in 1982, where he specialised in fiduciary services. He formed Sphere in 1995 after retiring from Reads & Co. Stephen is a director on the boards of various funds managed by Stenham Property and a director of a number of companies with assets relating to offices, commercial, retail and hospitality property.

Paul Arenson Mr. Paul Arenson is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He joined Stenham in 1995 with a mandate to start a property business for the Stenham Group. He has driven the development of the business from its inception and has held the position of managing director since then. Stenham Property currently manages property assets in excess of €1.5 billion. Paul graduated as a lawyer at Edward Nathan & Friedland Inc. In 1990 he moved from South Africa to London where he joined Titmuss Sainer Dechert (now called Dechert) in their corporate department. He subsequently became a partner at the London office of Sonnenberg Hoffman & Galombik in 1994, prior to joining Stenham.

Patsy Watson Ms. Patsy Watson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. She joined Stenham Property in May 2007 as Finance Director, having spent three years as Finance Director of a division of Regus (a listed property company on the London Stock Exchange). Prior to that, she had 13 years of experience in corporate finance and project structuring as a partner at Neil Thomas Associates, a boutique firm of corporate finance specialists in Johannesburg. Ms. Patsy graduated from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa with Bachelor degrees in Commerce and Accountancy, where she also completed a two year postgraduate course in taxation. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant in Johannesburg, after serving articles with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Neil Marais Mr. Neil Marais is Executive Director of the company., He graduated from University of Stellenbosch, South Africa, with a Bachelors of Commerce in Management Accounting and subsequently qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in the United Kingdom. He has more than fifteen years of Real Estate, Private Equity and Debt fund experience, most recently with Park Square Capital and as CFO with SG Capital Europe (now Syntegra Capital), the former private equity arm of Société Générale. In 2009, Neil joined the Stenham Group to head its Property Advisory company in the Channel Islands and is an executive director on the managed Real Estate Funds and Advisory boards.