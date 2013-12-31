Name Description

Arun Kumar Mr. Arun Kumar serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Strides Arcolab Limited. He is the founder and Promoter Director of Strides, is on the Board since inception. In his earlier stint, he was the General Manager of British Pharmaceuticals Limited. He has experience and knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

Deepak Vaidya Shri. Deepak Vaidya serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Strides Arcolab Limited. He was appointed as a Board member in January 1998, and became the Chairman of the Board in December, 2005. In his previous stint, Deepak was the Country Head of Schroder Capital Partners (Asia) Pte. Ltd., for over 12 years. He possesses experience in the corporate financial services Industry in India and abroad. Currently, he is also the Chairman of Arc Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. He holds a commerce degree from the University of Mumbai and is a Fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales, UK.

Sangita Reddy Smt. Sangita Reddy is Independent Director of the Company. She is an Executive Director of Apollo Hospitals Group. Sangita Reddy graduated in Science with Honours from the Women's Christian College in Chennai, India. She had taken post-graduate and executive courses in Hospital Administration from Rutgers University, Harvard University and the National Singapore University, Singapore.