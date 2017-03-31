Name Description

Anil Agarwal Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He is the Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London listed company, and also the Chairman Emeritus of Vedanta Limited. Mr. Agarwal founded the Sterlite Group in 1979. He has over 40 years of entrepreneurial and business experience.

Anand Agarwal Dr. Anand Agarwal is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-time Director of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He has been the CEO of Sterlite Tech since 2003. Under his leadership, the Company has grown from an optical-fibre manufacturer to one of the leading global providers of products, solutions and services for telecom and power industries. He was honoured with the prestigious ‘Broadband Infrastructure Leader Award’ for transforming broadband infrastructure at the Telecom Leadership Forum, 2016. He joined Sterlite Tech in 1995, and has held key positions in operations, projects, business development and sales. He serves as a Director on the Board of Sterlite Tech and its subsidiaries in infrastructure development as well as joint ventures in Brazil and China. He has completed a Bachelor’s in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Masters’ and Ph.D. from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, USA.

Pravin Agarwal Mr. Pravin Agarwal is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He is the Vice Chairman and Whole Time Director of Sterlite Technologies Limited, and is also the Non-Executive Chairman of Sterlite Power Transmission Limited (demerged undertaking for the power business). He has been closely involved with Sterlite Group’s operations in India since inception, and has been instrumental in the growth of the telecom and power businesses. His rich experience in general management and commercial matters spans about three decades.

Anupam Jindal Mr. Anupam Jindal is Chief Financial Officer of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He joined the Vedanta Group in 1998, and Sterlite Tech in 2006. He worked with the aluminium foils and copper-cables businesses before heading finance for Vedanta group’s mining operations in Australia. Being a Chartered Accountant from ICAI, his focus areas have been, finance, treasury, accounts and MIS.

Badri Gomatam Dr. Badri Gomatam is Chief Technology Officer of the company. He joined Sterlite Tech in 2011 and leads its Centre of Excellence. He has over 22 years of product development, marketing and business development experience in high-speed integrated circuits and optical communications. He has completed his MS and Ph.D from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Amit Deshpande Mr. Amit Deshpande is an Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds degrees in Commerce and Law from University of Pune. He is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Sectretaries of India since 2003.

Ankit Agarwal Mr. Ankit Agarwal is Head - Global Sales, Telecom Products of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He joined Sterlite Tech in 2007. He heads global sales for Telecom Products. In addition, he is responsible for identifying and executing strategic opportunities globally. Ankit holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the London Business School.

Gaurav Basra Mr. Gaurav Basra is Chief Strategy Officer of the company. He joined Sterlite Tech in July 2015. He comes with over 21 years of experience in corporate strategy development and transformation, innovation management and investment portfolio management. He has been associated with companies, such as Booz & Company, Lucent Technologies, Nokia, Siemens and Mobily. He has completed his MBA from Imperial College, London and Bachelor of Engineering from Pune University.

Sanjeev Bedekar Mr. Sanjeev Bedekar is Chief Delivery & Chief Delivery - Telecom Services of the company. He joined Sterlite Tech this year to head the Company’s network services portfolio. He has 30 years of experience in IT and telecom, having held leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices, Reliance Infocomm, DoT and TCS. He has led roll outs of large greenfield networks with focus on operations, planning, quality and governance for wireless, optic transport and fixed-line broadband networks in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Nischal Gupta Mr. Nischal Gupta is Chief Transformation Officer of the company. With over 20 years of experience, Nischal Gupta joined Sterlite Tech in May 2017. He has held key positions in transformation, strategy, process excellence, tech integration and program management at Fujitsu, IBM, Lenovo, HP and Flipkart, and has worked in USA, Europe, China and Slovakia. Nischal has a BE in Industrial Engineering, MS in IT Services from SUNY, Buffalo and an MBA from IIM, Bangalore.

Amitabh Hajela Mr. Amitabh Hajela is Chief People Officer of the company. He joined Sterlite Tech in 2016 from Aon- Hewitt and has two decades of rich experience. He has also held leadership positions at GE Capital, American Express, Aricent and EXL Services. He is an alumnus of MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

Nikhil Jain Mr. Nikhil Jain is Head – Telecom Software of the company. He is one of the founding members of Sterlite Tech’s software division, and comes with over 19 years of experience. He holds a Masters in Computer Applications from LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad. He plays an influential role in managing and guiding the software division’s global business units.

Vaibhav Mehta Mr. Vaibhav Mehta is Head Sales – Telecom Software of the company. He has been a part of Sterlite Tech’s software division’s start-up team, and has over 18 years of experience in the areas of product, market and business development for software products in the telecom and media space. He heads Global Sales Operations for the Company’s software business. He holds a BE instrumentation degree from VESIT, Mumbai.

Pankaj Priyadarshi Mr. Pankaj Priyadarshi is Chief Fulfilment Officer - Telecom Products of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He joined Sterlite Tech in 2012. With over 30 years of experience, he heads the supply-chain management function with key focus on strategic sourcing. He has completed Mechanical Engineering from BITS Pilani, a certification in leadership from INSEAD, Singapore, and a programme on strategic sourcing management from IIM-Ahmedabad.

Swati Rangachari Ms. Swati Rangachari is Chief of Corporate Affairs of the company since March 2016. She comes with over 21 years of experience in government and industry relations, communications and brand visibility in telecom, financial services, aerospace and IT sectors. She has held leadership positions at Boeing, Ericsson and VISA, among others. She holds an MBA in International Management from the Fore School of Management and from ICHEC Brussels. She has done an executive programme in global leadership from Boston University.

K. Rao Mr. K. S. Rao is Chief Operating Officer – Telecom Products & Services of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He joined Sterlite Tech in 1993. His key focus areas have been engineering, manufacturing, product development, project management and business development. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Vikas Sehgal Mr. Vikas Sehgal is Head Sales – Telecom Services of the company. He comes with over 25 years of industry experience, having spent the last 12 years in the telecom industry. He has been associated with IBM, EMC Corporation, 3Com, NIIT and Digital Equipment in the past. He has done his Bachelors in Telecommunication Engineering from Shivaji University, Kolhapur.

Pratik Agarwal Mr. Pratik Agarwal is Non-Executive Director of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He is the CEO of Sterlite Power Transmission Limited. A Wharton graduate and an MBA from London Business School, he has over 10 years of experience in building core infrastructure assets in India. He led the foray of Vedanta Group’s infrastructure business in 2009 and built it up to levels where it now has significant investments in ports, power transmission and broadband networks, with total assets under management worth $2.5 billion.

Avaantika Kakkar Ms. Avaantika Kakkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate and commercial lawyer. She currently leads Khaitan & Co.’s Competition Law Practice. She advises on complex merger filings with the Competition Commission of India. She has significant experience in corporate and securities laws, structured finance, foreign direct investment in real estate, private equity and joint ventures. She serves as an independent director on the boards of many public companies including Mahindra Sona Limited.

C. Krishnan Mr. C. V. Krishnan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He is the President of Institute of Financial Management and Research (IFMR), Chennai. He has been President/CEO/MD of large organisations, such as M/s E.I.D Parry, Sterlite Industries, India and Konkola Copper Mines, Zambia. He has expertise in organisational turnaround, transformation management, corporate growth and financial management. He has done a BTech from IIT Madras, MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, advanced training in Industrial Management from the Netherlands and a Global Leadership Program from Michigan, USA.

A. Narayanaswamy Shri. A. R. Narayanaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sterlite Technologies Limited. He is a commerce graduate from Sydenham College, Mumbai and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). He joined the Board in July 2007. He is inter alia an Independent Director in Hindustan Zinc Limited and Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Limited, and has extensive financial, strategic, and boardroom experience. He is also a management consultant with over 40 years of consulting experience across accounting, financial management and information technology.