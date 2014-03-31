Name Description

Ramesh Suri Mr. Ramesh Suri is Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board of Subros Limited. He is the founder of Subros. He has more than 50 years of experience in the automotive industry. He not only has created India's automotive air conditioning manufacturing unit but is also among the Maruti Suzuki dealership in the country. He has been the Chairman of ACMA, Northern Region and Vice Chairman of CII, Uttar Pradesh State Council. He is the reason behind the success of Subros and is currently "Chief Mentor" for Subros Management Team.

D. Reddy Mr. D. M. Reddy is President, Chief Executive Officer of Subros Ltd. he was Non-Independent Executive Director .of Subros Ltd. Mr. Reddy is a mechanical engineer from IIT Chennai and a postgraduate from NITIE Bombay. He has behind him experience in the areas of operations, manufacturing resource development, research and development and technology absorption. Mr. Reddy started his career with the Forbes group in 1987, from there he went on to Blue Star then BPL and joined Subros in 2001. He is responsible for management of technology, business strategy and organizational development.

Shradha Suri Ms. Shradha Suri is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Subros Limited. She is an economics graduate from Delhi University with Masters in International Marketing & Information Technology from London, UK. She joined Subros in 2000 after a short stint with Six Continents, UK and Reebok India. She has more than 11 years of experience in Automotive and Telecom industries. She is a critical part of the change management process in Subros and is responsible for strategy formulation and deployment.

Jyotsna Suri Dr. Jyotsna Suri is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Subros Limited. She has is Honours Graduate from Delhi University. At present she is Chairperson and Managing Director of Bharat Hotels Limited, She has experience of more than 22 years. Her other directorships includes Bharat Hotels Ltd., Apollo Zippers India Ltd., Deeksha Holding Ltd., Rohan Motors Ltd., Premium Farm Fresh Produce Ltd., Deeksha Human Resource Initiative Ltd., Premium Exports Ltd., Prima Telecom Ltd., Prime Cellular Ltd., Udaipur Hotels Ltd., Jyoti Limited, Fibcom India Ltd., Special Protection Services Pvt. Ltd., Jyotsna Holding Pvt. Ltd., Prima Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Prima Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., Mercantile Capital and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Responsible Builders Pvt. Ltd.

Girish Mehra Shri. Girish Narian Mehra, I.A.S. (Retd.), is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Subros Limited. He holds M.A., LLB. He had a distinguished career as a member of the Indian Administrative Service. He held top positions in the Government of India as Secretary Ministry of Industry (Department of Heavy Industry and Company Affairs) and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. Before this, he was also the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Mehra retired in June, 1992 as India's High Commissioner to Canada. In totality, he has had experience in the field of industrial development administration and held various key positions in the Govt. of India. He holds directorships / memberships of Committees of Directors in the following public Limited Companies: Action Construction Equipments Ltd., Amrit Banaspati Company Limited, Amrit Corp Ltd., Bharat Seats Ltd., UP Hotels Ltd., Usha Breco Limited.

K. Ramamoorthy Shri. K. R. Ramamoorthy is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Subros Limited. He is a senior banker, with over 45 years of commercial and banking experience in India. He was the Chairman & CEO of two of the commercial banks in India, Corporation Bank (1990-1997) and The Vysya Bank Limited (1997 & 2001). He served as Advisor for CRISIL from 2001-2004. Mr. Ramamoorthy has now been consulting for commercial banks in India and other developing countries. He has served on the various Committees constituted by the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banks Association. Prior to joining the Indian Banking Industry, he had career exposure in the Private Sector for nearly two decades, in pharmaceutical, entertainment, engineering and consumer product marketing organizations. Mr. Ramamoorthy holds degrees in Economics and Law and is a senior Fellow member of the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India.