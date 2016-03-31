Name Description

Israel Makov Mr. Israel Makov serves as Non-Executive and Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., effective May 29, 2012. Mr. Makov holds a B.Sc. an Agriculture and M.Sc in Economics from the Hebrew University, Jerusalem. Mr. Makov is the former President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. He joined Teva in 1995 and led the company's global expansion, managing over 12 acquisition - two of which were the M&A deals in the Israeli history at the time. Prior to joining Teva in 1995, Mr. Makov led a number of companies in various industries, and founded Israel's first biotech company, Interpharm which went public in the US as the first Israeli company in R&D stage.

Dilip Shanghvi Mr. Dilip Shantilal Shanghvi serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He resigned as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective May 28, 2012. He is a graduate from Calcutta University and has launched Sun Pharma in 1982 and carries industrial experience in the Pharmaceutical industry and at present he is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. His other directorships includes: Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd., Detroit, USA, Sun Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Sun Resins & Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Sun Fastfin Services Pvt. Ltd., Sun Petrochemicals Private Limited, SPARC Bio-Research Private Limited, Sun Pharma Global Inc., British Virgin Island, Sun Pharma De Mexico SA DE CV, SPIL De Mexico SA DE CV and Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation.

Sailesh Desai Mr. Sailesh T. Desai serves as Whole-time Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He graduate from Kolkata (Calcutta) University and is an entrepreneur with more than 30 years of industrial experience including 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry itself. His other directorships includes: Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories Ltd., Milmet Pharma Ltd., Sun Fastfin Services Pvt. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical (Bangladesh) Ltd., Sun Resins & Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Sun Speciality Chemicals Pvt, Ltd., SPIL De Mexico SA DE CV, M.J. Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Man Infraconstruction Ltd., Universal Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation and a trustee of Shree Uvasaggahar Trust.

Kalyanasundaram Subramanian Mr. Kalyanasundaram Subramanian serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He joined Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ('Sun') in January 2010 after 22 years with GSK in various parts of the world. Mr. Kal is a Chemistry graduate and a Chartered Accountant from India with 37 years of experience of which some 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Kat's career in Pharma industry began when he joined Burroughs Wellcome, in New Zealand as Commercial Advisor in 1988. His long and varied career with Burroughs Wellcome in New Zealand which was acquired by Glaxo to become GlaxoWellcome and finally GlaxoSmithKline, includes assignments as Vice President, head of Classic Brands business of Emerging Markets; Area Director South Asia & Managing Director, GSK India; Managing Director - GlaxoWellcome, Singapore (Singapore, Indochina & Myanmar). Commercial Director - Burroughs Wellcome, New Zealand. In 2010, Kal joined Sun as the CEO and Director to manage India and Emerging Markets. Kal was instrumental in Merck (MSD) and Sun collaboration and spearheaded opening of Sun operations in few important markets such as Japan, MENA. In 2012, Kal moved to USA to Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ('Taro'), a subsidiary of Sun, to assume responsibility of Taro's operations in North America. In January 2017, Kal moved back to India to manage India and EM regions of Sun. On February 13, 2017, Kal has also been appointed as the CEO & Whole-time Director of Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun.

Sudhir Valia Mr. Sudhir V. Valia serves as Whole-time Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He is a fellow Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and carries more than two decades of taxation and finance experience. He joined the company in 1994, prior to which he was in private taxation practice. In addition to being on the Board of Directors of a number of companies in the group, he is also on the Board of Directors of Caraco.

S. Mohanchand Dadha Mr. S. Mohanchand Dadha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He is an entrepreneur with more than five decades of wide experience in Pharma Industry and has competent knowledge and experience in financial and accounting areas, Mr. Dadha was Managing Director and Promoter of erstwhile Tamilnadu Dadha Pharmaceuticals Ltd. He is also trustee of many Charitable Trusts. He was the Member of Tamilnadu Government constituted Drug Committees, namely The Drug Advisory Committee and the Committee for the development of Drug Industries in Tamilnadu. Presently, he is also a Director in the following Companies are Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd., Wardex Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dadha Pharma Pvt. Ltd., and Kerala Chemists and Distributors Alliance Ltd. He served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd.

Ashwin Dani Mr. Ashwin S. Dani serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He is a science graduate from the Institute of Science, University of Mumbai and U.D.C.T., University of Mumbai. He also holds a Masters Degree in polymer science from University of Akron, Ohio, USA and Diploma in colour science from Rensellaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York. He is Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Paints (India) Limited. He also holds a number of directorships and has been nominated by the government as a Trustee on the Central Board of Trustees of the Employees Provident Fund. He is also a member of the executive committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and industry.

Keki Mistry Mr. Keki Minoo Mistry, CPA, serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Member of the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants, USA. He is the Managing Director of the Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited. He has worked as a consultant to the Commonwealth Development Corporation in various emerging markets as well as to the Asian Development Bank. He holds a number of directorships and is a member of the management committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry.