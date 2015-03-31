Name Description

Lakshmi Venu Dr. Lakshmi Venu, Ph.D., serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. She is a graduate of Yale University, holds a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick. She underwent her initial training for three years as a Management Trainee in Sundaram Auto Components Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, beginning from 2003. She was deputed to work in TVS Motor Company Limited, another subsidiary of the Company, wherein she, pursuant to an induction, was working in the areas of Business Strategy, Corporate Affairs, Product Design and Sales & Marketing. She was co-opted as an additional director of the Company by the board on 22nd March 2010 and also as Director-Strategy in the rank of a managing director of the Company for a period of five years commencing from 22nd March, 2010.

T. Balaji Shriman T. K. Balaji serves as the Executive Non Independent Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He is a Bachelor of Engineering, securing first rank from Madras University and is also a Master of Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad with a Gold medal for scholastic performance. Shri. T K Balaji is a member of Development Council for Automobiles & Allied Industries, Government of India. He is the past president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and was conferred a Special Award by the FIE Foundation of Maharashtra in March 1995 in recognition of his contribution to the development of automotive component industry. Currently he is a Member of CII National Council. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Company. His other directorships are : TVS Motor Company Limited , India Nippon Electricals Limited , Lucas TVS Limited , Delphi-TVS Diesel Systems Limited , Lucas Indian Service Limited , TVS Electronics Limited , T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Limited , Titan Industries Limited.

K. Mahesh Shriman K. Mahesh serves as the Executive Non Independent Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He is a B.Tech graduate in metallurgy. He is the past president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and also the past chairman of ACMA Centre for Technology. He is the founder trustee of TSK Memorial Trust. He was the member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry. He is serving as director of the company since 28th July 1975. His other directorships are : Southern Roadways Limited , T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Limited , Sundaram Brake Linings Limited , Sundaram Industries Limited , Sundaram Textiles Limited , TVS Global Trade Private Limited.

Gopal Srinivasan Shriman Gopal Srinivasan serves as the Executive Non Independent Director of Sundaram Clayton Ltd. Mr. Gopal Srinivasan is the Chairman & Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds Limited, that has launched an India focused growth private equity fund. The vision is to develop and nurture India's mid-cap businesses into world class companies. The fund will make investments in companies that are at the intersection of high growth consumer consumption driven opportunities and a developmental theme, such as organizing the unorganized / inefficient sectors. The fund will target to source proprietary investment opportunities, and be a strategic partner to the entrepreneur and the enterprise to help expand businesses beyond their existing roots, professionalize their operations and enhance their management team. Mr. Gopal Srinivasan, a member of the TVS family, is the founder and Chairman of TVS Electronics Limited, and is a Director in T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd, the holding company and several group companies. He was also a Board member in Great Lakes Institute of Management. He was the Chairman of the "Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)" Tamil Nadu State Council for the fiscal year 2007-08. He was also the Chairman of CII National Committee for Private Equity & Venture Capital for the fiscal year 2010-11. He has also served on various leadership roles in several business associations. Mr. Gopal Srinivasan has incubated over eight businesses, and has over twenty five years of operational experience in India, along with a wide network of relationships across the world. A passionate entrepreneur, he is also actively involved in the promotion of Entrepreneurship as an angel investor. He is associated with Chennai Angels as well as TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) where he provides guidance to the budding entrepreneurs on incubating businesses. He earned a B.Com from Loyola College, Chennai and an MBA from University of Michigan, USA.

Sudarshan Venu Shriman Sudarshan Venu serves as the Joint Managing Director, Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He is a graduate with Honors at the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, U.S. He also obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Economics, both from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. The Wharton School maintains a long tradition of educating visionary business leaders and academicians. He completed his Masters in International Technology Management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group, an academic department at the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. While pursuing his Masters, he underwent on-hands training in Die Casting Division of Sundaram-Clayton Limited and in TVS Motor Company Limited.

Kamlesh Gandhi Shriman Kamlesh Gandhi serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He a commerce graduate, is associated with Capital and Financial Markets in India for the past 39 years and was a member of the BSE for 14 years from 1981 to 1995. He was a director on the Board of Association of Merchant Bankers of India for 4 years from inception of the Association. As a merchant banker, he is instrumental in raising funds for over 325 capital issues and is involved in placement of equities of several companies with retail, high net worth and institutional investors, both domestic and overseas. He was the guest speaker at Training Institutes of Banks and Bankers Training College of RBI on merchant banking activities. He was a Non-Executive Director of several companies and is involved in advising several NRI investors including many high net worth NRIs.

P. Jacob Vice Admiral. (Retd.) P. J. Jacob serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He retired in 2001 as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College, he has held a variety of key operational and training assignments in a career spanning forty years. He has commanded the Eastern Fleet, was the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard and the Chief of Personnel of the Navy before taking over as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. As the Vice Chief, he was active in strategic planning and charting the future development of the Indian Navy. He has overseen numerous training initiatives and has led several Ministry of Defence / Navy delegations to negotiate intergovernmental agreements on strategic issues with various countries. He has also held a diplomatic assignment as the naval attache in Tehran during a very turbulent period in that country's history. Since leaving the Navy, he has taken up an assignment as a Director in Dua Consulting, a leading Delhi based firm, consulting in a number of areas such as infrastructure development, maritime, aviation and telecom. Vice Admiral Jacob is vastly experienced in the field of maritime security. He was appointed by the Sri Lankan Government as its advisor on Maritime security. His experience in this field has also been tapped at various fora like the Asia Centre and the National Institute of Advanced studies, Bangalore. He was also invited by Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to interact with Japanese think tanks on the future of Indo Japanese maritime co-operation. He was also involved in a second tract initiative in conjunction with CII to attract greater Taiwanese investment in India, particularly in IT and small and medium scale manufacturing. Vice Admiral Jacob was till recently a member of the National Security Advisory Board to the Prime Minister of India.

S. Santhanakrishnan Shri. S. Santhanakrishnan serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Sundaram -Clayton Limited. He is Post graduate in M.Sc (Madras University), CAIIB, D.S.M (Bombay University), Dip. in Training and Development (ISTD). Joined State Bank of India (SBI) as a Probationary Officer, he rose to the position of Dy. Managing Director after 36 years of experience. In SBI, he was mostly in the arena of credit marketing and administration, particularly in SME and large corporates. As an All India Head of credit (Corporate Accounts Group), he had the privilege of dealing with all the top 200 companies of India for more than 3 years. He was also deputed to SBI Caps. as General Manager and headed the Chennai Office of this outfit for 3 years. After retirement from SBI, he was selected to head the then fledgling Credit Information Bureau Of India (CIBIL), a Company that was promoted thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's initiative and by all commercial banks (including all foreign banks and leading private banks) and Sundaram Finance Limited. During his three year tenure as its Executive Chairman, he had the privilege of participating in the evolution of the company as an important credit reference agency and shaped it to be commercially very successful. He is still associated with this agency as an Advisor.