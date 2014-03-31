Name Description

K. Ajith Rai Mr. K. Ajith Kumar Rai is Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Suprajit Engineering Limited. He graduated as an Electrical Engineer from the American University namely, Purdue University, USA. He worked for a short period in startup IT Company in Dallas, USA and in India. He joined Suprajit Automotive Private Limited in August 2011 as an ‘Executive –IT’. He has exposure to IT & IT related areas. Considering his and growing importance of IT in the Suprajit Group, the Board of Directors, appointed him as ‘Head - IT’ in the Company with effect from 29th May, 2012.

M. Jayarama Shetty Mr. M. Jayarama Shetty is Non Executive & Non Independent Director of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. He is a Graduate in Commerce and a Graduate in Law. He is also a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He worked for 15 years with HMT Limited in various capacities and took voluntary retirement as Asst. General Manager in 1995. Presently he is practicing as a Chartered Accountant.

Babugouda Patil Shri. Babugouda Sangangouda Patil, IAS (Retd.) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Suprajit Engineering Ltd. He retired as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka in January 2004. He belongs to 1966 batch of Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He held important assignments during his service and generally regarded as one of the most dynamic officers of the State Government. He has wide ranging experience from heading State Financial Institutions to Industrial Development. He was head of two financial institutions of the State over a period of 7 years and held position of Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department on three occasions with cumulative period of over 8 years. The Industrial and IT development in Karnataka owe a great deal to him for initiating imaginative polices for attracting investments in the area and for creating infrastructure that as necessary for the success of the IT industry. Mr. B S Patil was appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka in the year 2002 and he retired in January, 2004.

Suresh Shetty Mr. Suresh Shetty is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Suprajit Engineering Limited since January 31, 2011. He is a management consultant and a Chartered Accountant. Mr.Shetty, who till recently managed the North Indian operations of a Investment Banker, is an advisor to many Auto and Auto Ancillaries. He has assisted these Companies in Merger and Acquisition activities. He brings to the Board his experience in Financial Management and Investment banking.