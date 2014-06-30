Supreme Industries Ltd (SUPI.NS)
SUPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,126.05INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
B. Taparia
|80
|1977
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
R. Saboo
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Senior General Manager - Corporate Affairs
|
M. Taparia
|77
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Shivratan Taparia
|71
|1966
|Executive Director
|
V. Taparia
|57
|Executive Director
|
Ramanathan Kannan
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Rajeev Pandia
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|81
|1996
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rashna Khan
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
N. Khandwala
|80
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Yogendra Trivedi
|87
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
B. Taparia
|Shri. B. L. Taparia is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Supreme Industries Limited. He has Overall guidance in framing Business policies and social work. He holds B. Com. He is Director of B. Com., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Venktesh Investment & Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd.
|
R. Saboo
|
M. Taparia
|Shri. M. P. Taparia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Supreme Industries Limited. He holds Bachelor of Arts degree. He serves as Director of Supreme Petrochem Ltd., Supreme Capital Management Ltd., Rama Newsprit & Paper Ltd., SPL Industrial Park Ltd., SPL Industrial Support Services Ltd., Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd., Multilayer Films Pvt. Ltd., Jagatguw Investment & Trading Co. FM. Ltd.
|
Shivratan Taparia
|Shri. Shivratan Jeetmal Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds B.A. (Hons.), L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are Permanent Magnets Ltd. Venu Plantations Ltd.
|
V. Taparia
|Shri. V. K. Taparia is Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He has experience as Industrialist having Business experience.
|
Ramanathan Kannan
|
Rajeev Pandia
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|Shri. Bhupendranath Vidyanath Bhargava is Independent Non-Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds M. Com, L.L.B. He is Chairman / Director of other companies they are CRISIL Limited Excel Crop Care Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd and J. K. Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
|
Rashna Khan
|
N. Khandwala
|
Yogendra Trivedi
|Shri. Yogendra Premkrishna Trivedi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Supreme Industries Ltd. He holds B. Com., LLB degrees. He holds Directorships on Reliance Industries Limited, Zodiac Clothing Co. Limited, Birla Power Solution Limited, Birla Cotsyn (India ) Limited, Emami Limited, Sai Service Station Limited, Zandu Realty Limited, Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd., New Consolidated Constn. Co. Ltd., Metro Exporters Pvt. Ltd., Monica Travels Pvt. Limited and Trivedi Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
B. Taparia
|100,000
|
R. Saboo
|--
|
M. Taparia
|56,792,700
|
Shivratan Taparia
|56,804,100
|
V. Taparia
|56,167,600
|
Ramanathan Kannan
|--
|
Rajeev Pandia
|--
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|100,000
|
Rashna Khan
|--
|
N. Khandwala
|300,000
|
Yogendra Trivedi
|80,000
As Of 30 Jun 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
B. Taparia
|0
|0
|
R. Saboo
|0
|0
|
M. Taparia
|0
|0
|
Shivratan Taparia
|0
|0
|
V. Taparia
|0
|0
|
Ramanathan Kannan
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Pandia
|0
|0
|
Bhupendranath Bhargava
|0
|0
|
Rashna Khan
|0
|0
|
N. Khandwala
|0
|0
|
Yogendra Trivedi
|0
|0