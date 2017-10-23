Mr. Vijay Raman K R serves as Director of the Company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, who bagged all India 27th rank in the year 1992, Bachelors in Physics from University of Madras, Chennai in the year 1989. He is a versatile, high-energy professional, successful in achieving business growth objectives, targeting assignments as Finance/Accounts & General Management. He is visionary, strategist & tactician with consistent record of delivering results in growth, revenue, operational performance and profitability. He is a high-energy, result-oriented, focused Finance & Accounting professional with nearly 23 years of rich global experience in entire gamut of finance & accounts in India, West Africa & United Arab Emirates. He has merit of having worked in multi-cultural environment & different verticals entailing Manufacturing, Shipping, Timber (Logging), Travel & Tourism, Construction and Software Development (including Finance, HR, Logistics, ERP implementation, operations and so on). He has a great track record in formulating financial, budgeting plans & strategies, developing business & financial model for the organization with an aim to accomplish organizational goals.