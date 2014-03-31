Name Description

Jai Agarwal Shri. Jai Prakash Agarwal serves as Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director of Surya Roshni Ltd. He has resigned as Managing Director of the Company effective October 29, 2012. He holds B.Com. He has 38 years of experience. He serves as Executive Director of Jindal Industries Ltd.

Tarun Baldua Shri. Tarun Baldua is Chief Executive Officer of Surya Roshni Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant.

R. Maloo Mr. R. N. Maloo has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective December 30, 2013. He worked as a Chief Financial Officer of RSWM Ltd and a Group Chief Financial Officer of Parsvnath Developers Ltd, before that, worked as a Senior Executive in Industry and as a Practicing Chartered Accountant. He is a professionally qualified Chatrered Accountant and All India Rank Holder in CA and also achieved Rank in B.Com.

Raju Bista Shri. Raju Bista serves as Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Surya Roshni Ltd. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective October 29, 2012. He holds the directorship in Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd., Surya Vijaynagar Steel & Power Limited, Surya Vijaynagar Cement Limited, Surya Chhatisgarh Power Limited, Surya Chattisgarh Steel & Power Limited, Surya Shimoga Lighting Limited, Surya Shimoga Steel Pipes Limited, Clitoria Vanijya Private Limited, Brightstar Vintrade Pvt. Limited, Equal Vinimay private Limited, Seabird Tracom private Limited and Netra Agency Private Limited. He is a Graduate in Arts from Manipur.

B. Singal Shri. B. B. Singal is Vice President, Company Secretary of Surya Roshni Ltd.

Rajeev Sinha Shri. Rajeev Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Director - Nominee of IBDI Bank Ltd. of the Company, with effect from August 22, 2015.

Mukesh Tripathi Shri. Mukesh Tripathi is Additional Non-Executive Non-independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd.

Sudhanshu Awasthi Shri. Sudhanshu Kumar Awasthi is Independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd., Effective from September 5, 2014. He holds directorship in PNC Infratech Limited and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited . Sh. S K Awasthi carried with him a vast experience of 49 years. Besides occupied key positions during his career , he was the General Manager of Punjab National Bank and also a Managing Director in PNB Capital services Limited. As a Senior most General Manager of PNB Core Management team he headed functions such as Human Resources, Information Technology, Credit, Treasury, Internal Audit, Priority Sector, Management Advisory Services. During his experience with the bank, he was closely involved with initatives like Restructuring, Technology upgradation, Public offering, Management of Debt insurance besides managing the business and growth issues on regular basis. Sh S K Awasthi was also a member of working groups set up by Indian Banks' Association, Reserve Bank of India including w o r k i n g g r o u p s o n C h e q u e Transaction and e-Cheques constituted by Reserve Bank of India. His keen interest in people took him to many schools and institutions as a guest lecturer on variety of issues related to academic and current affairs. Sh. S K Awasthi has done P.G Diploma in Bank Management from National Pune Institute of Bank Management (NIBM). He is certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers Mumbai and has also done Post Graduation in Business Administration from Lucknow. Further he is not holding any shares of the Company.

Surendra Khurana Shri. Surendra Singh Khurana is Independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd., Effective from September 5, 2014. He holds directorship in National Aluminium Company Limited (a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Mines) and Food Corporation of India. Sh. S. S. Khurana carried with him a blend of 38 years of strong Administrative, Corporate, Managerial and Technical experience in Indian Railways. Sh. Khurana served key positions of Indian Railway such as Chairman, Railway Board and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to the Government of India, Member staff , Chairman of IRCON International Limited, Chairman of Dedicated Freight Corporation of India Ltd. (DFCCIL), General Manager of Eastern Railway and East Coast Railway and many more during his worked experience. Sh. Khurana has done Bachelor of Engineering (Mech.) from Roorkee, Advance leadership Programme from Stern Business School, New York, U.S.A , Management Development programme from IIM- Ahmedabad and many more academic qualifications. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Engineers, Life member of Institute of Rail Transport, Life Member of AIMA, Senior Member of IEEE/USA, Life member of the Institute of Railway Electrical Engineers (IREE) and member of Indian National Academy of Engineers (INAE). Sh. Surendra Singh Khurana was also awarded with Life Time Achievement Awards from Institution of Engineers, Distinguished Alumnus Award 2009 from IIT Roorkee and Eminent Engineers Award from IET/UK. Further he is not holding any shares of the Company.

Tara Bhattacharya Shri. Tara Sankar Bhattacharya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd., Since February 14, 2011. He is retired as a Managing Director from State Bank of India carried with him a vast experience of 41 years. He also worked with Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, an affiliate of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Sh T S Bhattacharya is a Master of Science in Nuclear Physics and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management Science from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management, Mumbai. Further he is also holding Associateship of Indian Institute of bankers.

Utpal Mukhopadhyay Shri. Utpal Kumar Mukhopadhyay is Non-Executive Independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd., Since February 14, 2011.

Ravindra Narang Shri. Ravindra Kumar Narang is Non-Executive Independent Director of Surya Roshni Ltd. since June, 2009. He is also a member in Remuneration Committee of the company. He holds directorship in Surya Global Steel Tubes Limited He has done B.E (Mech) from University of Roorkee in the year 1961 and stood 2nd in the University. At present he is a Distinguished Fellow of The Energy and Resources (TERI) working in the area of Sustainable Development Outreach, Corporate Social Responsibility & Environment. Post Retirement he was full time director in Reliance Petroleum Limited followed by Advisor after the merger of Reliance Petroleum with Reliance Industries Ltd. He acted as an advisor of established groups for feasibility study and project development in the area of Coal Bed Methane, Refinery, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, development of marketing network.He was also the Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Indo-Mobil Limited, Indian Oil Tanking and many other established corporates during his service tenure. He has experience of over 51 years in the field of Operations, Project Development, Marketing Network and other functional areas.