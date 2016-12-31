Name Description

Kent Thexton Mr. Kent P. Thexton is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Thexton is an independent outside director and is Chair of the Board. He currently serves as Managing Director of OMERS Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan where he is responsible for leading investment activities in the North American market focusing on high-growth companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.

Jason Cohenour Mr. Jason W. Cohenour is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Cohenour was appointed the Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2005. Prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, he was the Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, a position he held from August, 2004 to October, 2005.

David McLennan Mr. David G. McLennan is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Sierra Wireless Inc. Prior to that, David spent approximately 10 years in a variety of senior management positions within the BCE group of companies. He served with Bell Canada as Chief Financial Officer and with Bell ExpressVu initially as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently as President and Chief Operating Officer. David is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and earlier in his career he spent a number of years in the investment business as a research analyst at Nesbitt Thomson.

Rene Link Mr. Rene F. Link is Senior Vice President - Strategy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company.

Jason Krause Mr. Jason L. Krause is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Enterprise Solutions of the Company., since July 2015. He served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Marketing from January 2011 to June 2015. He was a Vice President, Corporate Development from January 2009 to January 2011.

Marc Overton Mr. Marc Overton has been appointed as Senior Vice President, General Manager - Cloud and Connectivity Services - Business Unit of the Company, with effective from July 19, 2017. Mr. Overton joins Sierra Wireless from Cisco Jasper, where he was Managing Director, Global Innovation and Sales for the Cisco IoT business. Prior to this role, he was Head of Global Operator Strategy & Business Development at Cisco Jasper. Before joining Cisco Jasper, Mr. Overton was SVP and Co-GM, EMEA for First Data, where he launched connected payment solutions, and VP of Wholesale and IoT at EE, where he ran the MVNO business, which included 27 mobile partners hosting more than 6.5 million subscribers and generating 2.5 million IoT connections. Earlier in his career, Mr. Overton held senior positions at Orange, as well as Hutchison 3G UK, Europe's first 3G mobile operator. Mr. Overton is a graduate of the University of Exeter with a B.A. in Politics, the University of Cambridge with an MPhil in International Relations, and Henley Management College with an MBA.

August Schieler Mr. August Daniel (Dan) Schieler is Senior Vice President, General Manager - OEM Solutions of Sierra Wireless Inc, since August 2013. He was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Computing Business Unit from September 2010 to August 2013. He was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales from January 2005 to September 2010.

Bill Dodson Mr. Bill G. Dodson is Senior Vice President - Operations of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Bill has a background in computer industry supply chain management and business models. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Bill was Vice President of Global Operations for Gateway Computers where he was responsible for strategic planning, development and implementation of global manufacturing and supply chain programs. He previously worked with Toshiba America Information Systems as Director of Operations - Desktop and Server manufacturing, and as Director of Business Planning.

Pierre Teyssier Mr. Pierre Teyssier is Senior Vice President - Purchasing of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Teyssier was Senior Vice President - Engineering, from March 2009 to January 2015. He was also Senior Vice-President - Engineering, M2M Embedded Solutions Business Unit, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific of Sierra Wireless Inc. He was formerly Senior Vice President, Engineering and Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific of the Company from March 2009 to September 2010; Vice President, Operations and Smart Business Solutions of Wavecom, S.A. from January 2008 to March 2009; Vice President, Operations of Wavecom S.A. from October 2004 to January 2008.

Philippe Guillemette Mr. Philippe Guillemette is Chief Technology Officer of Sierra Wireless Inc. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Advanced Technology of the Company from March 2009 to September 2010; Chief Technology Officer of Wavecom, Inc. from February 2003 to March 2009.

Gregory Aasen Mr. Gregory D. Aasen is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. He was the Chief Strategy Officer of PMC Sierra, Inc., a broadband communications company, from September 2005 to June 2007. He was the Vice-President and General Manager of the Communications Products Division of PMC-Sierra from September 2005 to June 2007.

Robin Abrams Ms. Robin Ann Abrams is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. She previously served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of ZiLOG Inc., an embedded solutions company, from August 2006 to February 2007. She also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Mobile, a mobile communications company for the youth market, from June 2004 to July 2006.

Paul Cataford Mr. Paul G. Cataford is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Cataford is an independent outside director. He currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyr Sleep Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of sleep-related medical devices, an office he has held since April 2010.

Charles Levine Mr. Charles E. (Chuck) Levine is an Independent Director of the Company. He was an Independent Chairman of the Board of Sierra Wireless Inc. He is management consultant. Mr. Levine has a track record of developing brands into large businesses, most notably when he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprint PCS (now Sprint Nextel) where he oversaw revenue growth to over $10 billion in four and a half years and at AT&T, where he turned around the Consumer Products and Small Business Markets, winning Popular Electronics Product of the Year for one video conferencing product. He has held senior management positions at CAD Forms Technology and Octel Communications (now part of Lucent). Mr. Levine was named Marketer of the Year in 1999 by MC Magazine and CEO of the Year in 2001 by Frost & Sullivan for his notable achievements at Sprint PCS. He holds an MBA (Marketing) from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management-Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trinity College.