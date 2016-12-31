Sierra Wireless Inc (SW.TO)
SW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
27.67CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$27.67
$27.67
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
91,588
91,588
52-wk High
$43.16
$43.16
52-wk Low
$16.48
$16.48
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kent Thexton
|54
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jason Cohenour
|55
|2005
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David McLennan
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Secretary
|
Rene Link
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Strategy, Chief Marketing Officer
|
Jason Krause
|2015
|Senior Vice President, General Manager - Enterprise Solutions
|
Marc Overton
|2017
|Senior Vice President, General Manager - Cloud and Connectivity Services - Business Unit
|
August Schieler
|2013
|Senior Vice President, General Manager - OEM Solutions
|
Bill Dodson
|2004
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Pierre Teyssier
|44
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Purchasing
|
Philippe Guillemette
|2010
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Gregory Aasen
|60
|1997
|Independent Director
|
Robin Abrams
|65
|2010
|Independent Director
|
Paul Cataford
|52
|1998
|Independent Director
|
Charles Levine
|64
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Thomas Sieber
|55
|2014
|Independent Director
|
David Climie
|2014
|Vice President, Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kent Thexton
|Mr. Kent P. Thexton is Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Thexton is an independent outside director and is Chair of the Board. He currently serves as Managing Director of OMERS Ventures, the venture capital investment arm of the OMERS Pension Plan where he is responsible for leading investment activities in the North American market focusing on high-growth companies in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.
|
Jason Cohenour
|Mr. Jason W. Cohenour is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Cohenour was appointed the Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2005. Prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer, he was the Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer, a position he held from August, 2004 to October, 2005.
|
David McLennan
|Mr. David G. McLennan is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Sierra Wireless Inc. Prior to that, David spent approximately 10 years in a variety of senior management positions within the BCE group of companies. He served with Bell Canada as Chief Financial Officer and with Bell ExpressVu initially as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently as President and Chief Operating Officer. David is a Chartered Financial Analyst, and earlier in his career he spent a number of years in the investment business as a research analyst at Nesbitt Thomson.
|
Rene Link
|Mr. Rene F. Link is Senior Vice President - Strategy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company.
|
Jason Krause
|Mr. Jason L. Krause is Senior Vice President, General Manager - Enterprise Solutions of the Company., since July 2015. He served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Marketing from January 2011 to June 2015. He was a Vice President, Corporate Development from January 2009 to January 2011.
|
Marc Overton
|Mr. Marc Overton has been appointed as Senior Vice President, General Manager - Cloud and Connectivity Services - Business Unit of the Company, with effective from July 19, 2017. Mr. Overton joins Sierra Wireless from Cisco Jasper, where he was Managing Director, Global Innovation and Sales for the Cisco IoT business. Prior to this role, he was Head of Global Operator Strategy & Business Development at Cisco Jasper. Before joining Cisco Jasper, Mr. Overton was SVP and Co-GM, EMEA for First Data, where he launched connected payment solutions, and VP of Wholesale and IoT at EE, where he ran the MVNO business, which included 27 mobile partners hosting more than 6.5 million subscribers and generating 2.5 million IoT connections. Earlier in his career, Mr. Overton held senior positions at Orange, as well as Hutchison 3G UK, Europe's first 3G mobile operator. Mr. Overton is a graduate of the University of Exeter with a B.A. in Politics, the University of Cambridge with an MPhil in International Relations, and Henley Management College with an MBA.
|
August Schieler
|Mr. August Daniel (Dan) Schieler is Senior Vice President, General Manager - OEM Solutions of Sierra Wireless Inc, since August 2013. He was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Computing Business Unit from September 2010 to August 2013. He was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales from January 2005 to September 2010.
|
Bill Dodson
|Mr. Bill G. Dodson is Senior Vice President - Operations of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Bill has a background in computer industry supply chain management and business models. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Bill was Vice President of Global Operations for Gateway Computers where he was responsible for strategic planning, development and implementation of global manufacturing and supply chain programs. He previously worked with Toshiba America Information Systems as Director of Operations - Desktop and Server manufacturing, and as Director of Business Planning.
|
Pierre Teyssier
|Mr. Pierre Teyssier is Senior Vice President - Purchasing of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Teyssier was Senior Vice President - Engineering, from March 2009 to January 2015. He was also Senior Vice-President - Engineering, M2M Embedded Solutions Business Unit, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific of Sierra Wireless Inc. He was formerly Senior Vice President, Engineering and Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific of the Company from March 2009 to September 2010; Vice President, Operations and Smart Business Solutions of Wavecom, S.A. from January 2008 to March 2009; Vice President, Operations of Wavecom S.A. from October 2004 to January 2008.
|
Philippe Guillemette
|Mr. Philippe Guillemette is Chief Technology Officer of Sierra Wireless Inc. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Advanced Technology of the Company from March 2009 to September 2010; Chief Technology Officer of Wavecom, Inc. from February 2003 to March 2009.
|
Gregory Aasen
|Mr. Gregory D. Aasen is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. He was the Chief Strategy Officer of PMC Sierra, Inc., a broadband communications company, from September 2005 to June 2007. He was the Vice-President and General Manager of the Communications Products Division of PMC-Sierra from September 2005 to June 2007.
|
Robin Abrams
|Ms. Robin Ann Abrams is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. She previously served as Interim Chief Executive Officer of ZiLOG Inc., an embedded solutions company, from August 2006 to February 2007. She also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Firefly Mobile, a mobile communications company for the youth market, from June 2004 to July 2006.
|
Paul Cataford
|Mr. Paul G. Cataford is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Cataford is an independent outside director. He currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Zephyr Sleep Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of sleep-related medical devices, an office he has held since April 2010.
|
Charles Levine
|Mr. Charles E. (Chuck) Levine is an Independent Director of the Company. He was an Independent Chairman of the Board of Sierra Wireless Inc. He is management consultant. Mr. Levine has a track record of developing brands into large businesses, most notably when he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprint PCS (now Sprint Nextel) where he oversaw revenue growth to over $10 billion in four and a half years and at AT&T, where he turned around the Consumer Products and Small Business Markets, winning Popular Electronics Product of the Year for one video conferencing product. He has held senior management positions at CAD Forms Technology and Octel Communications (now part of Lucent). Mr. Levine was named Marketer of the Year in 1999 by MC Magazine and CEO of the Year in 2001 by Frost & Sullivan for his notable achievements at Sprint PCS. He holds an MBA (Marketing) from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management-Northwestern University, and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Trinity College.
|
Thomas Sieber
|Mr. Thomas Sieber is an Independent Director of Sierra Wireless Inc. Mr. Sieber is an independent outside director. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of the Swiss utility company Axpo Holding AG, a position he has held since March 2016. Mr. Sieber was the CEO of Salt Mobile SA (formerly Orange Switzerland) from 2009 to 2012 and then served as Chairman until the end of 2015. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Orange Switzerland, a mobile telecommunications network operator, a position he has held since 2012, and as Chairman of Limmex AG, a Swiss company active in the field of security services. Mr. Sieber has extensive experience as a technology industry executive with demonstrated expertise in building pan-European enterprise sales channels. Mr. Sieber was the CEO of Orange Switzerland from 2009 to 2012, where he led a successful turnaround of the business and drove the sales process of the company to a new owner. Before joining Orange, Mr. Sieber was Executive Vice President of Sales for Fujitsu Siemens Computers. Mr. Sieber started his career at Hewlett-Packard, advancing to General Manager for Small and Medium Enterprise, EMEA, by the time he left the company in 2001. He studied Economics at the University of St. Gallen (HSG) in Switzerland, graduating in 1987. Mr. Sieber also currently serves on the board of directors of the Swiss software company Garaio AG, the Danish wireless technology company, RTX A/S and as Chairman of Limmex AG, a Swiss company active in the field of security services.
|
David Climie
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kent Thexton
|153,692
|
Jason Cohenour
|1,749,290
|
David McLennan
|714,092
|
Rene Link
|651,004
|
Jason Krause
|941,468
|
Marc Overton
|--
|
August Schieler
|578,455
|
Bill Dodson
|649,474
|
Pierre Teyssier
|--
|
Philippe Guillemette
|629,795
|
Gregory Aasen
|134,339
|
Robin Abrams
|151,624
|
Paul Cataford
|161,415
|
Charles Levine
|160,902
|
Thomas Sieber
|147,702
|
David Climie
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kent Thexton
|0
|0
|
Jason Cohenour
|0
|0
|
David McLennan
|0
|0
|
Rene Link
|0
|0
|
Jason Krause
|0
|0
|
Marc Overton
|0
|0
|
August Schieler
|0
|0
|
Bill Dodson
|0
|0
|
Pierre Teyssier
|0
|0
|
Philippe Guillemette
|0
|0
|
Gregory Aasen
|0
|0
|
Robin Abrams
|0
|0
|
Paul Cataford
|0
|0
|
Charles Levine
|0
|0
|
Thomas Sieber
|0
|0
|
David Climie
|0
|0