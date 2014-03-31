Swan Energy Ltd (SWAN.NS)
SWAN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
154.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Navinbhai Dave
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chetan Selarka
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Arun Agarwal
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nikhil Merchant
|53
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vilas Gangan
|2013
|Additional Whole-Time Director
|
Paresh Merchant
|50
|Executive Director
|
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
|68
|2010
|Whole Time Director
|
Surekha Oak
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Shobhan Diwanji
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajat kumar Gupta
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Pitamber Teckchandani
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Navinbhai Dave
|Mr. Navinbhai C. Dave is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Swan Energy Limited. He is Eminent industrialist and Public personality, social oriented philanthropist and Educationist.
|
Chetan Selarka
|Mr. Chetan K. Selarka is Chief Financial Officer of the Swan Energy Limited.
|
Arun Agarwal
|
Nikhil Merchant
|Mr. Nikhil V. Merchant is Managing Director, Executive Director of Swan Energy Limited. He holds B.S.(Tex. Eng.) USA, DMTC MEP (IIM). His Previous employment is Indian Organic Chemicals Limited.
|
Vilas Gangan
|Mr. Vilas Anant Gangan is Additional Whole-Time Director of the Swan Energy Limited. He was Director of the Company on September 2009 to April 2010.
|
Paresh Merchant
|Mr. Paresh V. Merchant is Executive Director of Swan Energy Limited. His qualifications are B.Com., MEP (IIM).
|
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
|Mr. Padmanabhan Sugavanam is Whole Time Director of Swan Energy Limited. Mr. P. Sugavanam, former Director (Finance), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOC) is a senior Chartered Accountant, having over 36 years of versatile experience in all the sectors related to the Oil & Gas industry.
|
Surekha Oak
|
Shobhan Diwanji
|Mr. Shobhan I. Diwanji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. He has BA in Economics from University of Bombay and MBA in Finance, University of Rochester, NY, USA. He was associated as Director Capital Market Group Lazard India and Senior Consultant with Tata Economic Consultancy Services.
|
Rajat kumar Gupta
|Mr. Rajat kumar Das Gupta is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. He has BE in Mechanical Engineering, from Jadavpur University , Calcutta and M-Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He is having experience in excess of 43 years in the field of Strategic Planning, Marketing, Overall fesponsibility of Product Development. Engineering Management, Procurement, Construction and Integrated Project Management, Energy Conservation of multi-disciplinary Green Field Projects, Revamping, Debottlenecking etc. He is also on Board of Chemtex Consulting of India Ltd., Chemtex Global Engieneers Private Ltd. And Chemtex Engineering of India Ltd.
|
Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji
|Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji is Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. Mr. Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji, former Chairman and M. D. of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and ex- M. D. of Essar Oil Limited. He has over 50 years of versatile experience in the Petroleum and Oil industry in general and in the marketing of petroleum products in particular. He has varied interest in sports, industry associations etc.
|
Pitamber Teckchandani
|Mr. Pitamber S. Teckchandani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Swan Energy Limited. He is a Graduate in Mechinical Engineer from Birla Vishwakarma Mahaviydlaya, Vallabh Vidya Nagar. He has experience of 45 years mainly in Oil industry. He was associated with Indian Oil Corporation and Essar Oil Limited where he had handled various senior positions. He was CEO of refinery project of Esssar and Whole Time Director of Essar Oil Ltd. Mr. Teckchandani was appointed as an Additional Director of Swan.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Navinbhai Dave
|--
|
Chetan Selarka
|--
|
Arun Agarwal
|--
|
Nikhil Merchant
|10,100,000
|
Vilas Gangan
|--
|
Paresh Merchant
|6,500,000
|
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
|--
|
Surekha Oak
|--
|
Shobhan Diwanji
|--
|
Rajat kumar Gupta
|--
|
Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji
|--
|
Pitamber Teckchandani
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Navinbhai Dave
|0
|0
|
Chetan Selarka
|0
|0
|
Arun Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Nikhil Merchant
|0
|0
|
Vilas Gangan
|0
|0
|
Paresh Merchant
|0
|0
|
Padmanabhan Sugavanam
|0
|0
|
Surekha Oak
|0
|0
|
Shobhan Diwanji
|0
|0
|
Rajat kumar Gupta
|0
|0
|
Rajkumar Sukhdevsinhji
|0
|0
|
Pitamber Teckchandani
|0
|0