Eberhard Scherkus Mr. Eberhard W. Scherkus is Independent Chairman of the Board of Stornoway Diamond Corporation., effective September 11, 2012. Mr. Scherkus presently serves as a director of several publicly-traded companies and he is the former President, Chief Operating Officer and director of Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to his appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer in December 2005, Mr. Scherkus served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer from 1998 to 2005, as Vice-President, Operations from 1996 to 1998, as a manager of Agnico Eagle LaRonde Division from 1986 to 1996 and as a project manager from 1985 to 1986. Mr. Scherkus is a graduate of McGill University (B.Sc.), a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and past president of the Québec Mining Association. By virtue of his education and career experience, Mr. Scherkus understands the accounting principles used by the Company to prepare its financial statements, and has the ability to assess the general application of such accounting principles in connection with the accounting for estimates, accruals and provisions. Mr. Scherkus has an understanding of internal controls and procedures for financial reporting.

Matthew Manson Dr. Matthew L. Manson Ph.D. is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is CEO of Stornoway since January 2009; President of Stornoway since January 2007; previously Chief Executive Officer, Contact Diamond Corporation (2005 to 2007); Vice President Marketing, Vice President Technical-Services & Control, Aber Diamond Corporation (1999 to 2005).

Orin Baranowsky Mr. Orin Baranowsky serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Development of the Company. He joined Stornoway in June 2013 as Director, Investor Relations after serving as Vice President, Investor Relations for CB Gold and as Vice President, Equity Research at BMO Capital Markets. Mr. Baranowsky will remain based in Toronto, Ontario.

Patrick Godin Mr. Patrick Godin is Chief Operating Officer, Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is a Professional Engineer; COO of Stornoway since May 2010; former Vice-President, Project Development for G Mining Services Inc. (2009-2010); former VicePresident, Operations for Canadian Royalties Inc. (2007-2008); Chairman of the board of directors of GeoMega Resources Inc.; former Director of Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Martin Boucher Mr. Martin Boucher is an Vice President - Sustainable Development of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He was joined Stornoway Diamond Corporation in May 2010. Stornoway is a leading Canadian diamond exploration company, presently developing the Renard Project, located in north-central Quebec. Prior to joining Stornoway Diamond, Mr. Boucher acted as Manager Environment at Canadian Royalties. Before that, he worked for many years at Xstrata (formerly Falconbridge Ltd) and contributed to various Canadian and international projects. Mr. Boucher also worked as Project Manager in Gaspesia and held the position of Manager, Environmental Services in New Cadelonia for the Koniambo Project. Mr. Boucher also advanced with the Raglan Project, Nunavik, through progressive management positions, from Senior Mining Technician to Superintendent Environment.

Annie Torkia Ms. Annie Torkia is Vice President - Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. She previously senior legal counsel for the Eastern Canadian Iron Ore Division of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (2011 to 2014); lawyer Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (2004 – 2011).

Brian Glover Mr. Brian Glover is Vice President - Asset Protection of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He joined Stornoway Diamond Corporation in May 2012 as Vice President, Asset Protection. Stornoway is Canada's premier growth-oriented diamond exploration and development company focused on world-class diamond mining opportunities such as the Renard Project, located in north-central Quebec. Mr. Brian Glover has over 30 years combined expertise in global Security and national police services. He joined Stornoway Diamond Corporation after working 10 years in the rough diamond and luxury retail jewelry industries. Brian has held positions as Director Security Operations at both Aber Diamond Corporation and Harry Winston Diamond Corporation (now Dominion Diamond Corporation).

Ian Holl Mr. Ian Holl is Vice President - Processing of Stornoway Diamond Corporation., since March 2014. He is Vice President, Processing for Stornoway since March 2014. General Manager, Processing for DRA (August 2013 to March 2014), Manager, Processing for Rossing (October 2012 to August 2013), Senior Manager, Ore Processing, Jwaneng Mine, (April 2011 to September 2012), Process and Maintenance Manager, DeBeers Canada (April 2007 to March 2011).

Robin Hopkins Mr. Robin Hopkins is Vice President - Exploration of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is a Professional Geologist (NT/NU); Vice-President, Exploration of Stornoway since January 2006.

Yves Perron Mr. Yves Perron is Vice President - Engineering & Construction of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is a Professional Engineer; VicePresident, Engineering & Construction for Stornoway since June 2012; previously VicePresident, Business Development & Project Management for Delsaer Inc. (2010 to 2012); VicePresident, Business Development & Project Management for Seneca (2008 to 2010).

Ghislain Poirier Mr. Ghislain Poirier is Vice President - Public Affairs of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is the Professional Engineer; VicePresident, Public Affairs for Stornoway since March 2010; former Manager, Environment and Public Affairs for Stornoway since 2006.

Douglas Silver Mr. Douglas B. Silver is an Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. Mr. Silver is a highly regarded mining and investment executive with more than 30 years of experience in the international mining industry. He is currently a portfolio manager of Orion Mine Finance ("Orion"), and joins the Stornoway board as a nominee of Orion following the recent closing of Stornoway's C$946million(1) comprehensive financing package for the Renard Diamond Project. Mr. Silver was the founder, CEO and Chairman of International Royalty Company, one of the largest publicly-traded mining royalty companies, until its sale to Royal Gold Inc. in 2010. Mr. Silver has a BA in Geology from the University of Vermont and a Masters in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona.

Hume Kyle Mr. Hume D. Kyle is Independent Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (precious metals mining company) (June 2011 to current); former Vice President, Treasurer and Controller of TransAlta Corporation (2009-2011).

John LeBoutillier Mr. John LeBoutillier is an Independent Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He is a Chairman of the board of directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (insurance and financial services company), since 2005; Director of Mazarin Inc., Semafo Inc., Asbestos Corporation Limited; previously President & CEO of the Iron Ore Company of Canada (1996 to 2000); previously Member of the board of directors of the Société générale de financement du Québec (1996 to 2010).

Gaston Morin Mr. Gaston Morin is Independent Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation., effective 22 October 2014. He is Professional Engineer; Former Vice-President, Technology of Arcelor Mittal Mines Canada (formerly Québec Cartier Mining Company) (integrated steel and mining company) until 2013.

Peter Nixon Mr. Peter B. Nixon is Independent Director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation. He has professional training in accounting, understands the accounting principles used by the Company to prepare its financial statements, and has the ability to assess the general application of such accounting principles in connection with the accounting for estimates, accruals and provisions as a result of having spent over 30 years in the investment business. Mr. Nixon’s background includes basic accounting understanding as required by the Canadian Securities Course and knowledge of accounting acquired in the process of analyzing corporate financial statements from an investment perspective for an extended period of time. His understanding of financial statements was applied in the research of securities and for the raising of capital for issuers, primarily those in the natural resource sector. Mr. Nixon has also completed the Executive Program at the Rotman School of Management (University of Toronto) for Financial Literacy for Directors and Executives. He is a Corporate Director; Director of Dundee Precious Metals, Midas Gold Corp. and Reunion Gold Corp.

Marie-Anne Tawil Ms. Marie-Anne Tawil is Independent Director of the Company. She holds a license in Civil Law, a Bachelor of Common Law, an MBA and is certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors; President and CEO of Iron Hill Investments Inc., a commercial brokerage and development consulting company since 2000; Director of Hydro-Québec since 2005; Director of Centraide of Greater Montréal; Member of the Governance Committee of the One Drop Foundation and Director of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. since 2015; previously acted as Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Québecor Inc. as well as practiced law in two major Canadian law firms.