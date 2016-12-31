Name Description

Mark Williamson Mr. Mark D. Williamson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 26 May 2017. He is currently Chairman of Imperial Brands plc and senior independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of National Grid plc. Mark Williamson is a chartered accountant with a strong financial background combined with considerable managerial experience. He was chief financial officer of International Power plc until 2012 and is experienced in managing relationships with the investor and financial communities. Prior to joining International Power plc, Mark was group financial controller and group chief accountant of Simon Group. He is also a former senior independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Alent plc.

John O'Higgins Mr. John E. O'Higgins is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Spectris PLC. Mr. John O’Higgins has a wealth of experience in the global instrumentation and controls industry, having previously worked for Honeywell in a number of management roles, including as president of automation and control solutions, Asia Pacific. His career began as a design engineer at Daimler Benz in Stuttgart. He has engineering degrees from University College Dublin and Purdue University and an MBA from INSEAD, and has been a non-executive director of Exide.

Clive Watson Mr. Clive G. Watson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Spectris PLC. Mr. Clive Watson has considerable finance experience, having previously been chief financial officer and executive vice president for business support at Borealis. Prior to this, he was group finance director at Thorn Lighting Group and group finance director Europe at Black & Decker. Clive is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute of Taxation. He has been Non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc.

Roger Stephens Mr. Roger J. Stephens, FCIS, is Company Secretary, Head - Commercial of Spectris Plc. Mr. Stephens Roger Stephens has broad commercial experience and is responsible for legal and governance matters and capital projects across the Group. Prior to joining Spectris, he held commercial roles in the power and construction sectors, specialising in contract negotiation, litigation and claims resolution, IP exploitation and property development.

Karim Bitar Mr. Karim Bitar was Non-Executive Director of the Company. Karim is currently Chief Executive of Genus plc, an agricultural biotechnology pioneer. Prior to joining Genus, Karim worked for more than 15 years with Eli Lilly and Company in the biopharmaceutical sector, where he was president of Lilly Europe, Canada and Australia. An ex-McKinsey and Company consultant, he also held management roles at Johnson and Johnson and the Dow Chemical Company.

Ulf Quellmann Mr. Ulf Quellmann is Non-Executive Director of Spectris plc. Mr. Quellmann has been Non-executive director of Turquoise Hill Resources Limited (a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange). Ulf Quellmann has broad general management experience and considerable knowledge of the metals, minerals and mining industry, having worked in the sector for over 12 years. He is currently chief financial officer, Copper and Diamonds, at Rio Tinto plc. Previously, he was group treasurer of Rio Tinto plc and held senior positions at Alcan Inc. including vice president, investor relations and media relations, and chief pension investment officer and assistant treasurer. Prior to that he held senior management positions at General Motors, including as senior manager, capital planning, and managing director of Vauxhall Master Hire.

William Seeger Mr. William C. Seeger, Jr., is Non-Executive Director of Spectris plc. Mr. Seeger has been Interim chief financial officer of Smiths Group plc. Visiting Professor at UCLA Anderson School of Management. Bill Seeger has significant corporate finance and accounting experience, having formerly been the group finance director of GKN plc and prior to that president and CEO of the propulsion systems and special products division and CFO in the aerospace division of GKN. He spent most of his career at TRW, latterly in senior finance roles, including as vice president, financial planning and analysis, and vice president, finance, of TRW Automotive.

Kjersti Wiklund Ms. Kjersti Wiklund is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is Non-executive director of Laird PLC. Kjersti Wiklund brings significant knowledge of the international telecommunications sector. Kjersti has held a series of senior global roles including Director, Group Technology Operations at Vodafone; Chief Operating Officer of VimpelCom Russia; Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Kyivstar in Ukraine; Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Digi Telecommunications in Malaysia; and Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Telenor in Norway. Kjersti was previously a non-executive director of both Cxense ASA and Fast Search & Transfer ASA in Norway and Telescience Inc in the USA.

Martha Wyrsch Ms. Martha B. Wyrsch is Non-Executive Director of Spectris Plc. Ms. Wyrsch has been Director of the Cristo Rey Network (a US educational foundation), San Diego Gas & Electric Company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sempra Energy), and Southern California Gas Company (a US subsidiary of Sempra Energy with publicly-traded shares). Martha Wyrsch has held a number of senior positions in the energy industry and has significant experience of the US market. She currently holds the position of executive vice president and general counsel of Sempra Energy, a company quoted on the New York Stock Exchange. Previously she was president of Vestas Americas, a subsidiary of Vestas Wind Systems A/S and prior to that she was president and CEO of Spectra Energy Transmission. She was previously a non-executive director of SPX Corporation.