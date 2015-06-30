Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)
SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,399.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-35.60 (-2.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,435.35
Open
Rs1,415.10
Day's High
Rs1,438.70
Day's Low
Rs1,396.00
Volume
11,392
Avg. Vol
27,710
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00
Summary
|Since
|Current Position
Achal Bakeri
|55
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
Bhadresh Mehta
|55
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Vijay Joshi
|51
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
Mayur Barvadiya
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Rajesh Mishra
|43
|2014
|Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets
Ramendra Sahai
|2013
|Vice President – Central Air Cooling Solutions
Nrupesh Shah
|50
|Executive Director
Jayesh Gupta
|52
|2014
|Associate Vice President – Sales
Madhu Mohan
|46
|2014
|Associate Vice President – International Markets
Falgun Shah
|2015
|Chief Innovation Officer
Jonaki Bakeri
|29
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
Satyen Kothari
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Dipak Palkar
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Naishadh Parikh
|60
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Achal Bakeri
|Shri. Achal Anil Bakeri is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Symphony Ltd. He has 29 years of experience in varied functions of the Company. He contributes to policy formation, strategy and provides overall direction to the Board and the management team in achieving aggressive corporate objectives. He holds Architect, MBA (University of Southern California).
Bhadresh Mehta
|Shri. Bhadresh Vinay Chandra Mehta is Chief Financial Officer of Symphony Ltd. He B.Com., ACA, ACS, AICWA and DISA. He is a finance and audit professional with 32 years of experience. He is responsible for finance, audit, accounts, costing, taxation and infotech functions.
Vijay Joshi
|Mr. Vijay R. Joshi is Chief Operating Officer of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech), Diploma in Business Management. He has over 28 years of experience and holds overall responsibility for operations including development of new products, materials management and production.
Mayur Barvadiya
Rajesh Mishra
|Mr. Rajesh Mishra is Associate Vice President – Marketing – Domestic & International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for all marketing functions in the Company’s domestic and international business.
Ramendra Sahai
|Mr. Ramendra Sahai is Vice President – Central Air Cooling Solutions of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mechanical), MBA (Marketing). He has over 24 years of experience in the field of sales and marketing. He is responsible for Industrial & Commercial Air Coolers Sales division of the organisation.
Nrupesh Shah
|Shri. Nrupesh C. Shah is Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He looks after overall corporate affairs, strategy, finance, M.I.S., treasury etc. He has around 27 years of experience in varied corporate functions. He has been with the Company since 1993. He holds B.Com., FCA and CS.
Jayesh Gupta
|Mr. Jayesh Gupta is Vice President - Sales, Associate of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.Com. He has over 32 years of experience in the field of sales. He is responsible for all India domestic sales, logistics and commercial functions.
Madhu Mohan
|Mr. Madhu Mohan is Associate Vice President – International Markets of Symphony Ltd. He holds BE (Mech.), MBA (International Business). He has over 22 years of experience in international business.
Falgun Shah
|Mr. Falgun Shah is Chief Innovation Officer of the Company. He holds BE (Mech), M. Tech, and MBA (Finance) degree. He has a varied work experience of over 29 years across diverse functions. He is responsible for technical and product development initiatives for coolers.
Jonaki Bakeri
|Ms. Jonaki Bakeri is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has an experience spanning 10 years in various business functions namely marketing, service, accounts, finance, legal and product development. She holds B.A. degree. She is Director of Oras Investments Pvt. Ltd.
Satyen Kothari
|Mr. Satyen V. Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has a working experience of 19 years in the field of strategy and user experience with several leading global companies like Apple, First Data Corp., Frog Design in the Silicon Valley. He has a Masters in Engineering from Stanford University.
Dipak Palkar
|Shri. Dipak Palkar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Symphony Ltd. He holds B.com., Diploma in Taxation Laws & Practices, Diploma in Business Management. He has about 35 years of experience in HR, marketing, business promotion and international sales.
Naishadh Parikh
|Mr. Naishadh I. Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has rich experience of more than 30 years in performing various roles at corporate level of diverse sectors and expertise in strategy formulation & implementation for new businesses and market entries. He holds B. Sc. and MBA degrees. He is Director of Amtrex Ambience Limited, Equinox Solutions Limited, Avikal Tradelink Private Limited, Suvik Electronics Private Limited, Perfect Connections Limited, Amol Dicalite Limited, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, Arvind Accel Limited, CEPT Research & Development Foundation, Ahmedabad University Support Foundation, Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.
Basic Compensation
Achal Bakeri
|18,798,000
Bhadresh Mehta
|--
Vijay Joshi
|--
Mayur Barvadiya
|--
Rajesh Mishra
|--
Ramendra Sahai
|--
Nrupesh Shah
|10,947,000
Jayesh Gupta
|--
Madhu Mohan
|--
Falgun Shah
|--
Jonaki Bakeri
|--
Satyen Kothari
|--
Dipak Palkar
|--
Naishadh Parikh
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2015
Options Compensation
Achal Bakeri
|0
|0
Bhadresh Mehta
|0
|0
Vijay Joshi
|0
|0
Mayur Barvadiya
|0
|0
Rajesh Mishra
|0
|0
Ramendra Sahai
|0
|0
Nrupesh Shah
|0
|0
Jayesh Gupta
|0
|0
Madhu Mohan
|0
|0
Falgun Shah
|0
|0
Jonaki Bakeri
|0
|0
Satyen Kothari
|0
|0
Dipak Palkar
|0
|0
Naishadh Parikh
|0
|0