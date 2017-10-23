Name Description

Kiran Shaw Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. She is also the chairperson and managing director of Biocon. She is a first generation entrepreneur with more than 39 years experience in the field of biotechnology. She holds a bachelors degree in Science (Zoology Hons.) from Bangalore University and a masters degree in Malting and Brewing from Ballarat College, Melbourne University. She has been awarded with several honorary degrees including Honorary Doctorate of Science from Ballarat University, National University of Ireland, Trinity College, Dublin and the University of Glasgow. She is the recipient of several national and global awards, the most noteworthy being the ‘PadmaShri’ and the ‘Padmabhushan’ Award in 1989 and 2005, respectively, conferred by the President of India. She was also conferred with ‘Ernst & Young Best Entrepreneur: Healthcare & Life Sciences Award (2002)’, ‘The Economic Times Business Woman of the Year Award (2004)’, ‘Nikkei Asia Prize for Regional Growth’ by Japan’s business daily, Nihon Keizai Shimbun, (2009) and most recently, the ‘Othmer Gold Medal’ by the U.S. based Chemical Heritage Foundation and ‘2014 Global Economy Prize’ by Germany’s Kiel Institute both in 2014. The prestigious Foreign Policy magazine has named her among the ‘100 Leading Global Thinkers of 2014’. She has also been named as one of the ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ by TIME magazine in 2010, ‘25 Most Influential People in Biopharma’ by Fierce Biotech, Asia-Pacific's ‘Heroes of Philanthropy (2013)’ and ‘100 Most Powerful Women (2013)’ by Forbes magazine. She is also an Independent director of the board of Infosys, and is the chairperson of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Jonathan Hunt Mr. Jonathan Hunt serves as Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective April 01 2016. Jonathan has a rich experience in the global biopharmaceutical industry and a proven track record of leading transformational change and delivering growth. He is responsible for strengthening Syngene’s relations with its existing global customers as well as forging new relationships. He will also steer the company’s investments in developing and strengthening its capabilities and capacities to augment Syngene’s service offerings. Prior to Syngene, Jonathan had a long standing association with Astrazeneca where he held various leadership positions including President & Director of Astrazeneca, Austria and President & COO, Astrazeneca India. Earlier in his career he worked with Bayer Schering Pharma in various capacities. He holds a BA (Business Studies & Economics) from the University of Sheffield, UK and an MBA from Durham University, UK.

M. Chinappa Mr. M.B. Chinappa is Chief Financial Officer of Syngene International Pvt.Ltd., He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from St. Joseph’s College of Commerce, Bangalore and is a member of the ICAI. He has over 22 years of experience in the field of finance. Prior to joining our Company he worked with Biocon Limited as group vice president (finance). He has been with our Company since 2008. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `24.9 million.

Manoj Nerurkar Mr. Manoj Nerurkar is Chief Operating Officer of the company. He holds a Ph.D in pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Kansas and has completed a 2-year certification program in business administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has over 19 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Novartis Healthcare Private Limited as project manager - TRD. He has been with our Company since 2009. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `22.5 million.

Mayank Verma Mr. Mayank Verma is Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a masters degree in business administration from Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal and is a member of the ICSI. He has over nine years of experience in the field of corporate compliance. Prior to joining our Company he worked with ING Vysya Bank Limited as Assistant Company Secretary.

Sebi Chacko Mr. Sebi Chacko serves as Chief People Officer of the Company. Mr Chacko holds a postgraduate diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from XLRI and completed his Executive Education at Ross Business School, Michigan and INSEAD, Singapore. He started his professional career at Coats Viyella and subsequently took roles of increasing responsibility at Citibank, Ness Global Services Limited and Thomson Reuters. In his last assignment, he was Chief Human Resources Officer at Strides Shasun.

Anita Chugh Ms. Anita Chugh is Head Biology the Company. She holds a masters degree in science, a Ph.D from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and post doctoral fellowship from the McMaster’s University in Ontario, Canada in neuropharmacology. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of discovery biology. Prior to joining our Company she worked with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited as a research director. She has been with our Company since 2011. During Financial Year 2015, she was paid a gross compensation of `6.9 million.

Dhananjay Patankar Mr. Dhananjay Patankar is the Head Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Development of the Company. He holds a Ph.d in chemical engineering from the University of Utah, USA and a post doctoral fellowship at the Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Rutgers University, USA. He has over 20 years of experience in biotechnology. Prior to joining our Company he worked with Indus Biotherapeutics Limited as chief operating officer. He has been with our Company since 2010. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `10.8 million.

Purushottam Singnurkar Mr. Purushottam Singnurkar is Research Director of the Company. He holds a masters degree in pharmacy from the University of Pune and a Ph.D from the Birla Institute of Technology. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of formulation. Prior to joining of our Company he worked with Sandoz Development Center as a group head – formulation development.

Jegadeesh Thampi Mr. Jegadeesh Thampi is Research director and Head Chemical Development of the Company. He holds a Ph.D in chemical technology from University Department of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and an executive post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. He conducted his post doctoral research at the Institute National Polytechnic Toulouse, France. He has about 14 years of research and development experience with chemical and catalysis industries and institutes. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with GE India Technology Centre as a research scientist. He has been with our Company since 2005. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `5.3 million.

Subhash Thuluva Mr. Subhash Thuluva is the Head – Clinical Development of the Company. He holds a master’s degree in science from University of Applied Sciences, Reutlingen University, Germany and a Ph.d in Natural Science from University of Bonn, Germany. He has over 13 years of experience in the field of clinical development. Prior to joining of our Company he worked with Novartis Healthcare Private Limited as a group lead – global clinical operations. He has been with our Company since 2014. During Financial Year 2015, he was paid a gross compensation of `3.5 million.

Catherine Rosenberg Professor. Catherine Rosenberg is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a ‘Diplome d'Ingénieur’ from the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications de Bretagne, an M.S. (Computer Science) from the University of California, a ‘Doctorat en Sciences’ from the Universite de Paris XI, is a fellow member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a fellow member of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. She is a professor in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Waterloo. Since June 2010, she holds the Canada Research Chair in the Future Internet. She has been a Director of our Company since August 2000.

John Shaw Mr. John M. M. Shaw is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a masters degree in Arts (Economic hons.) in History and Political Economy from Glasgow University, United Kingdom. Prior to joining our Board, he had worked with Coats Viyella plc. for 27 years in various capacities including finance and general administration and also served as finance director and managing director of Coats Viyella group companies in various locations around the world, before he came on the Board our Company. He has been a director of our Company since March 2000.

Vinita Bali Ms. Vinita Bali has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective July 31st, 2017. She is a global business leader with extensive experience in leading large Companies both in India and overseas. She has worked with eminent multinationals like The Coca-Cola Company and Cadbury Schweppes PLC in a variety of Marketing, General Management and Chief Executive Roles in the UK, Nigeria, South Africa, Latin America and the USA, in addition to Britannia Industries Ltd., in India. Effective April 2014, Vinita moved from a full time operational role as MD & CEO in Britannia to pursue her wide-ranging interests in the corporate and development sectors, through a portfolio of roles and responsibilities. She is a Non-Executive Director on the Global Board of Smith & Nephew plc, Chairman of GAIN (Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition), a Swiss Foundation based in Geneva, and on the Advisory Board of Cornell University’s Department of Nutritional Science. She also served on the Global Board of Syngenta International AG from April 2012 to June 2017. In India, Vinita serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Boards of CRISIL Ltd, Titan Industries Ltd, and Kasturi & Sons Ltd. She is a Member of the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Management – Bangalore and an Advisory Board Member of PwC. She brings a global and pragmatic perspective to strategy and operations, having lived and worked in 6 countries and 5 continents, with responsibility for global roles, in addition to regional ones. Vinita was among 27 global leaders appointed by the UN in 2012 to help improve maternal and child health as part of its SUN (Scaling up Nutrition) initiative and completed her term in 2016. She has been recognized in forums nationally and internationally and won several awards for her various contributions to business.

Paul Blackburn Mr. Paul Frederick Blackburn is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in Science (Management Sciences) from Warwick University, United Kingdom and a professional accounting qualification from Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, United Kingdom. He has over 38 years of experience in the field of finance. He is senior finance executive with extensive emerging markets, corporate finance and change experience at GlaxoSmithKline, UK a global healthcare company. He has been a director of our Company since August 2014.

Daniel Bradbury Mr. Daniel Mark Bradbury is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Management Studies and a diploma of the Chartered Institute of Marketing from Harrow and Ealing Colleges of Higher Education, United Kingdom and bachelors degree in Pharmacy (Hons.) from Nottingham University, United Kingdom. He has also completed the Director Training and Certification Program at the University of California, Los Angeles and the Director’s College 2010 Executive Education Program from Standford University and the international executive program from INSEAD, European Institute of Business Administration, France. He has over 30 years of experience in creating and implementing strategies that transform businesses and bring novel medicines to market. He has been honored with the Corporate Directors Forum Director of the Year Award for Enhancing Economic Value and the Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. He serves on the University of San Diego’s Rady School of Management’s advisory council and the Keck Graduate Institute’s board of trustees. He has been a director of our Company since April 2013.

Vijay Kuchroo Dr. Vijay Kumar Kuchroo has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company effective from March 01, 2017. He is the Samuel L. Wasserstrom Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School, Senior Scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Co-Director of the Center for Infection and Immunity, Brigham Research Institutes, Boston. He is also an Associate Member of the Broad Institute and a participant in a Klarman Cell Observatory project that focuses on T cell differentiation. He is also the Director of the newly formed Evergrande Centre for Immunologic Diseases at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. To his credit, Dr. Kuchroo first described the inhibitory receptor TIM-3, which is being exploited as a target for cancer immunotherapy. He was the first to describe the development of highly pathogenic Th17 cells, which has been shown to induce multiple different autoimmune diseases in humans. He has published over 325 original research papers in the field of Immunology and a paper describing development of Th17 authored by him has been one of the highest cited papers in Immunology. In addition, he has 25 patents and has founded 5 different biotech companies including CoStim Pharmaceuticals and Tempero Pharmaceuticals. He is also an Independent, Non-Executive Director on the Board of Biocon Limited. He also serves on the scientific advisory Boards and works in advisory capacity to a number of big pharmaceutical companies including Pfizer, Novartis and Glaxo-Smith-Kline (GSK).

Bala Manian Dr. Bala S. Manian is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Syngene International Ltd., He holds a bachelor’s degree in Science (Physics) from Loyola College, Chennai, a postgraduate level diploma in Instrumentation from the Madras Institute of Technology, Chennai, a masters’ degree in Optics from the University of Rochester and a Ph.D in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University. He has 35 years of experience in the field of biomedical sciences. He holds over 40 patents in the field of physics, engineering and biomedical sciences. He has been awarded a Technical Academy Award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in February 1999 for advances in digital cinematography. He has been a director of our Company since June 2015.