Name Description

Gordon Giffin Amb. Gordon D. Giffin,J.D., serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of TransAlta Corporation. He is Senior Partner of the law firm of Dentons (formerly McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP), where he maintains offices in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. His practice focuses on international transactions related to trade, energy and public policy. He has been engaged in the practice of law or government service for more than 40 years. He served as the United States Ambassador to Canada with responsibility for managing Canada/U.S. bilateral relations, including energy and environmental policy from August 1997 to April 2001. Prior to that, he served as Chief Counsel and Legislative Director to United States Senator Sam Nunn, with responsibility for the legal and legislative operations of the office. Ambassador Giffin has spent three decades as an attorney in the energy industry as an advisor, trying multiple energy regulatory cases before state and federal tribunals and courts, and handling transactions including mergers and acquisitions. During a decade in public service, he was a senior attorney and advisor in the United States Senate where, among other matters, he worked on major energy public policy initiatives. During his four years as United States Ambassador to Canada, he was Chief Executive Officer of a large government enterprise with in excess of a thousand people across Canada. His substantive responsibilities included the entire array of policy matters in the Canada-U.S. context including energy policy. He has substantial experience in dealing with issues at the intersection of industry and public policy. Since leaving public office, he resumed his continental law practice and remains actively engaged in public policy initiatives and international affairs through membership in the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. Ambassador Giffin holds a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University (Durham, NC) and a Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law (Atlanta, GA).

Dawn Farrell Ms. Dawn Lorraine Farrell serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation. Mrs. Farrell became President and Chief Executive Officer of TransAlta Corporation on January 2, 2012. Prior to her appointment, she served as Chief Operating Officer from 2009 to 2011 and as Executive Vice-President, Commercial Operations and Development from 2008 to 2009. Mrs. Farrell has over 30 years of experience in the electric energy industry, holding roles at TransAlta and BC Hydro. She has served as Executive Vice-President, Commercial Operations and Development; Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development; Executive Vice-President, Independent Power Projects; and Vice-President, Energy Marketing and IPP Development at TransAlta Corporation. From 2003 to 2006, Mrs. Farrell served as Executive Vice-President, Generation at BC Hydro. In 2006, she was appointed Executive Vice-President Engineering, Aboriginal Relations and Generation. Mrs. Farrell sits on the board of directors of The Chemours Company, a NYSE-listed chemical company, The Conference Board of Canada and the Business Council of Canada. Her past boards include the Calgary Stampede, the Mount Royal College Board of Governors, Fording Coal Income Fund, New Relationship Trust Fund, Mount Royal College Foundation and Vision Quest Windelectric. Mrs. Farrell holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in Finance and a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Calgary. She has also attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Donald Tremblay Mr. Donald Tremblay serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Tremblay joined the Company on March 31, 2014 as Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for all financial policy, planning and reporting, tax, treasury, risk management, internal audit and investor relations. Prior to joining TransAlta, Mr. Tremblay held leadership positions at Brookfield Renewable Power as its Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development and previously its Chief Financial Officer. He has 25 years of extensive financial experience. He has built a career that coupled an exceptionally strong foundation in accounting, controls and compliance with strategic abilities in capital markets, investor relations and corporate growth. Mr. Tremblay holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts from the University of Quebec and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA (Quebec)).

Wayne Collins Mr. Wayne A. Collins serves as Executive Vice-President - Coal and Mining Operations of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Collins joined the Company on May 14, 2014 as Executive Vice-President, Coal and Mining Operations and is responsible for all of TransAlta’s coal and mining operations as well as corporate engineering and technical services. Mr. Collins has more than 34 years of experience in power generation. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer for Stanwell Corporation Ltd, he was responsible for a fleet comprising coal, gas and hydro power generation and a large open cut coal mine. His career has predominantly been in operations and maintenance but also included a period developing and building new renewable power plants. Mr. Collins holds degrees in Engineering and Business. He is a Chartered Professional Engineer (Australia) and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Jennifer Pierce Ms. Jennifer M. Pierce serves as Senior Vice President - Trading and Marketing of the Company. She leads TransAlta's Energy Marketing and Trading business unit, which provides energy management services to commercial, industrial and wholesale customers as well as manages and markets the company’s generation portfolio. Prior to this role, Jennifer held a number of increasingly senior leadership positions at TransAlta. From 2010-2015, she held the role of Vice-President, Commercial Management, where she was responsible for managing the company’s long-term commercial arrangements, including thermal and hydro power purchase agreements (PPAs) in Alberta, thermal related joint ventures and coal and rail supply with the goal of maximizing TransAlta's contract profitability and minimizing commercial risks. She has also served as TransAlta’s Vice-President of Communications and Investor Relations and as Director of Investor Relations. Before joining TransAlta, Jennifer was Director of Investor Relations for Nova Chemicals and Vice-President, Strategy, Performance Management, Investor Relations and Communications for Provident Energy Trust. She previously held leadership roles in communications, strategy and planning at Duke Energy and Williams Gas Pipelines. Jennifer has worked internationally with energy companies in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. She began her career working in legislative affairs/public affairs at the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) in Washington, D.C. Jennifer has a Master of Business Administration from the Jesse H. Jones School of Management at Rice University. She also earned a Master of Political Management from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University. Jennifer is active in the Calgary community, she is a member of the Board of Governors of Mount Royal University and most recently past vice-chair of the University’s Changing the Face of Education major fundraising campaign.

Aron Willis Mr. Aron J. Willis serves as Senior Vice President - Gas and Renewables of the company. Prior to January 2017, Mr. Willis was the Managing Director, Australia of TransAlta. Prior to September 2015, Mr. Willis was Vice-President, Australia of TransAlta. Prior to October 2014, he was Country Manager, Australia of TransAlta.

Dawn de Lima Ms. Dawn E. de Lima serves as Chief Administrative Officer of Transalta Corp. Prior to July 2015, Ms. de Lima was Chief Human Resources Officer of TransAlta. Prior to April 2012, Ms. de Lima was Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice-President, Communications of TransAlta.

Brett Gellner Mr. Brett M. Gellner serves as Chief Investment Officer of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Gellner became TransAlta’s Chief Investment Officer on March 31, 2014 and is responsible for all strategic corporate investments, mergers and acquisitions, and greenfield projects. Prior to being appointed to this position he was the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2010 to 2014, and was Vice-President, Commercial Operations from 2008 to 2009. He has significant experience in finance, valuation, economics, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial agreements. He also has extensive knowledge of the power industry, having worked as co-head of CIBC World Markets’ Power & Utilities group. In this role, he was involved in numerous transactions including leveraged buy-outs, high yield and investment-grade debt financings, initial public offerings, hybrid securities financings and private offerings of equity and debt. Prior to CIBC World Markets, he held senior roles in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development groups of a large, publicly-traded company, and with a major international consulting firm. Mr. Gellner holds a Master’s degree in applied economics from the University of Alberta and has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has also attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

John Kousinioris Mr. John Harry Kousinioris serves as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Corporate Secretary of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Kousinioris joined the Company on December 3, 2012 and is responsible for directing TransAlta’s legal affairs, government relations, regulatory compliance and corporate secretarial matters. Prior to joining TransAlta, Mr. Kousinioris was a partner and co-head of the corporate commercial department at Bennett Jones LLP. He has over 25 years of experience in securities law, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters, and has represented clients in some of Canada’s largest public offerings and merger transactions. Mr. Kousinioris has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario, a Masters of Business Administration degree from York University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

Todd Stack Mr. Todd John Stack is Managing Director, Corporate Controller of TransAlta Corporation. Prior to February 2017, Mr. Stack was Managing Director and Treasurer of TransAlta. Prior to October 2015, Mr. Stack was Vice-President and Treasurer of TransAlta. Prior to November 2012, Mr. Stack was Treasurer of TransAlta.

Rona Ambrose Hon. Rona Ambrose is Director of the Company. The Hon. Rona Ambrose was the former Leader of Canada's Official Opposition in the House of Commons and former leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. She also acted as Minister of the Crown across nine government departments, including serving as Vice Chair of the Treasury Board and Chair of the cabinet committee for public safety, justice and aboriginal issues.

John Dielwart Mr. John P. Dielwart serves as Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation since October 1, 2014. Mr. Dielwart was formerly Chief Executive Officer of ARC Resources Ltd., which owns and operates oil and gas properties in Western Canada. He oversaw the growth of ARC Resources Ltd. from start-up in 1996 to a company with a market capitalization of approximately $10 billion. After his retirement from ARC Resources Ltd. on January 1, 2013, Mr. Dielwart re-joined ARC Financial Corp. ("ARC Financial") as Vice-Chairman. ARC Financial is Canada’s leading energy-focused private equity manager. Mr. Dielwart provides leadership support for the executive team in the areas of internal governance and investment decision-making. With his extensive background in creating, building and leading one of Canada’s most successful oil and gas companies, mentorship of ARC Financial employees as well as management of ARC Financial’s investee companies is a primary responsibility. He is a member of ARC Financial’s Investment and Strategy committees, and currently represents ARC Financial on the board of Modern Resources Ltd. and Aspenleaf Energy Limited. Prior to joining ARC Financial in 1994, Mr. Dielwart spent 12 years with a major Calgary-based oil and natural gas engineering consulting firm, as senior vice-president and a director, where he gained extensive technical knowledge of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. Mr. Dielwart has a Bachelor of Science with distinction (civil engineering) degree from the University of Calgary. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and is a Past-Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP). In 2015, Mr. Dielwart was inducted into the Calgary Business Hall of Fame. Mr. Dielwart is also the Co-Chair of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre.

Timothy Faithfull Mr. Timothy W. Faithfull serves as Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Faithfull is a 36 year veteran of Royal Dutch/Shell plc (energy), where he held diverse international roles principally in oil products and LNG project development. As President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada Limited, he was responsible for bringing the $6 billion Athabasca Oil Sands Project on line in 2003, which at the time was the first fully integrated oil sands mining and upgrading venture in 25 years. Mr. Faithfull has extensive experience with commodity exposure and risk management, the result of his time directing the global crude oil trading operations of Shell International Trading and Shipping Company from 1993 to 1996. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Eastern Petroleum in Singapore from 1996 to 1999, including Shell’s largest refinery, and its oil products trading business in Asia Pacific. In the United Kingdom, he is a director and member of the Risk and Audit Committee of ICE Futures Europe ("IFEU") and LIFFE Administration and Management, a leading global electronic exchange for energy, commodities, and financial futures. He is a member of the Oversight Committee of the ICE Brent Index, used in settlement of Brent Crude oil futures contracts, for which IFEU is the regulated benchmark administrator. He is a past director of Enerflex Systems Income Fund, Canadian Pacific Railway, AMEC plc, and Shell Pension Trust Limited. In Calgary, he served on the board of the Calgary Health Trust and the Epcor Arts Centre. In the United Kingdom, he is Chairman of the trustees of Starehe UK, which supports schools for disadvantaged children in Nairobi, Kenya, and a trustee of Canada UK Colloquium, all nonpublic entities. He serves on the Committee to Review Donations to the University of Oxford. Mr. Faithfull holds a Master of Arts (Philosophy, Politics and Economics) from the University of Oxford, U.K.

Alan Fohrer Mr. Alan J. Fohrer serves as Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Fohrer was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern California Edison Company ("SCE"), a subsidiary of Edison International ("Edison") and one of the largest electric utilities in the United States. He was elected Chief Executive Officer in 2002 and Chairman in 2007. In 2000, Mr. Fohrer was elected as President and Chief Executive Officer of Edison Mission Energy ("EME"), a subsidiary of Edison that owns and operates independent power facilities. During his tenure at EME, Mr. Fohrer restructured a number of the international projects, which enhanced the value of the assets sold in subsequent years. Mr. Fohrer also served as Executive Vice-President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of both Edison and SCE from 1995 to 1999. After 37 years with Edison, Mr. Fohrer retired in December 2010. Mr. Fohrer currently sits on the boards of PNM Resources, Inc., a publicly held energy holding company, Blue Shield of California, a non-profit health insurance provider, and Synagro, a private waste management company Mr. Fohrer has served on boards of directors of the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, the California Chamber of Commerce, Duratek, Inc., and Osmose Utilities Services, Inc. He is also a member of the Viterbi School of Engineering Board of Councilors for the University of Southern California and Chair of the California Science Centre Foundation. At TranAlta, Mr. Fohrer is the chair of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Mr. Fohrer holds a Master of Science in civil engineering from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, as well as a Master of Business Administration from California State University in Los Angeles.

Paul Jenkins Mr. Paul Thomas (Tom) Jenkins serves as Independent Director of the Company since September 1, 2014. Mr. Jenkins is Chairman of Open Text Corporation and has served as a member of its board since 1994. Mr. Jenkins also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Open Text from 1994 to 2005 and as Executive Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer from 2005 to 2013. Mr. Jenkins has been active for more than 30 years in innovation and economic development in both the private and public sectors in Canada. He is also a director of Manulife Financial Corporation, Thomson Reuters Inc., an Executive Fellow at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary, and a Director of the C.D. Howe Institute. He is the Chair of the National Research Council of Canada. Prior to his work in the private sector, Mr. Jenkins served as a commissioned officer in the Canadian Forces Reserve and currently serves as Honorary Colonel of 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron in Cold Lake, AB. At TransAlta, Mr. Jenkins is the chair of the Governance and Environment Committee of the Board and a member of the Human Resources Committee of the Board. Mr. Jenkins holds an M.B.A. from the Schulich School of Business at York University, an M.A.Sc. in electrical engineering from the University of Toronto and a B.Eng. & Mgt. in engineering physics and commerce from McMaster University. Mr. Jenkins has received honorary doctorates from the University of Waterloo, York University, Carleton University, McMaster University and the Royal Military College of Canada. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (FCAE). He is the 2017 Companion of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF). Mr. Jenkins was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration (CD) and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal (QDJM). Mr. Jenkins is an Officer of the Order of Canada (OC) for his contributions to education and innovation in Canada.

Yakout Mansour Mr. Yakout Mansour serves as Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation. Mr. Mansour has over 40 years of experience as both a professional engineer and executive in the electric utility business in Canada, the United States, and abroad. He retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of the California Independent System Operator Corporation ("CAISO") in 2011, a position he had held since 2005. CAISO is responsible for operating and controlling 80% of the California electric grid, designing and operating the California electricity market, and for settlements of over $8 billion annually. Under Mr. Mansour’s leadership, the California market structure was completely redesigned, and CAISO established the market and technical foundation to accommodate one of the most aggressive renewable portfolio standards in the world. Prior to that, Mr. Mansour served in senior executive roles at BC Hydro and British Columbia Transmission Corporation where he was responsible for Operation, Asset Management, and Inter-Utility Affairs of the electric grid. A Professional Engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Mr. Mansour has authored and co-authored numerous publications. He is recognized internationally in the field of Power Engineering and received several distinguished awards for his contributions to the industry. In 2009, Mr. Mansour was named to the U.S. Department of Energy Electricity Advisory Committee as a vice chair. He also served on the various committees of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and its predecessor organization, CEGRE, the Transmission Council of the Canadian Electric Association, and the Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute. Mr. Mansour holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Alexandria (Alexandria, Egypt) and a Master of Science from the University of Calgary (Calgary, AB).

Georgia Nelson Ms. Georgia R. Nelson serves as Independent Director of TransAlta Corporation., since 2014. Mrs. Nelson is President and Chief Executive Officer of PTI Resources, LLC, an independent consulting firm established in 2005. Mrs. Nelson has had a 35-year career in the power generation industry, serving in various senior executive capacities for Edison International and its subsidiaries between 1971 and 2005. She was President of Midwest Generation Edison Mission Energy (EME), from 1999 to her retirement in 2005 and General Manager of EME Americas from 2002 to 2005. Her business responsibilities included management of regulated and unregulated power operations and a large energy trading subsidiary as well as the construction and operation of power generation projects in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and Italy. Mrs. Nelson has extensive experience in international business negotiations, environmental policy matters and human resources. Mrs. Nelson is currently a director of Cummins Inc., Ball Corporation, and Sims Metal Management Ltd. She is also a director of CH2MHILL Corporation, a privately held company. Mrs. Nelson is a past director of Nicor, Inc. Mrs. Nelson was a member of the Executive Committee of the National Coal Council from 2000-2015 and served as Chair from 2006-2008. She serves on the advisory committee of the Center for Executive Women at Northwestern University. Mrs. Nelson was named to the 2012 National Association of Corporate Directors ("NACO") Directorship 100. She is an NACO Board Fellow. At TransAlta, Mrs. Nelson is the chair of the Human Resources Committee of the Board. Mrs. Nelson holds a Bachelor of Science from Pepperdine University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California.