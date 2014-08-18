Name Description

Johannes Vroemen Mr. Johannes Franciscus Gerardus Vroemen has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Philip Morris CR as since August 18, 2014. Mr Vroemen joined Philip Morris in 1995 in the Netherlands. Subsequently he worked for Philip Morris as Manager Finance in Greece, as Director Finance in the Swiss and German affiliates, as head of the Finance Service Center Europe in Krakow and as Director Consolidations and Accounting of Philip Morris International . He currently holds the position of Vice President EU Finance in Philip Morris International Management SA, with responsibility for Finance in the European Union. He holds a Master in Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands and is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Netherlands Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Arpad Konye Mr. Arpad Konye has been Chairman of the Management Board at Philip Morris CR a.s since April 29, 2016. In addition, he has acted as Chief Executive Officer at the Company since March 2016. He is responsible for managing Philip Morris CR a.s., Philip Morris Slovakia s.r.o. and Philip Morris Magyarorszag Kft (Hungary). He began his career in Marketing department of Philip Morris International Inc., Switzerland in 1991. Subsequently he held a number of managerial positions in Marketing and Sales in different parts of the world. From 1997 he acted as General Manager in Israel and then as Managing Director in Hungary. In 2006 he was appointed Area Director Northern Africa and in 2011 CEO in Pakistan. From 2014 he acted as Managing Director in Portugal. Mr Konye holds a Masters degree in Marketing Management from Webster University in Geneva, Switzerland.

Stanislava Jurikova Ms. Stanislava Jurikova has served as Director of Finance and Member of the Management Board of Philip Morris CR as since April, 2012. Ms. Jurikova was appointed Director Finance & IS CZ & SK in Philip Morris CR as in December 2011. She began her career with Philip Morris Slovakia s.r.o. in 1996 and held various positions overseeing finance activities related to accounting, internal controls, reporting, capital expenditure, budgeting and planning. In 2006 she was relocated to Philip Morris CR as Manager Planning & Business Development, responsible for Czech market, followed by an assignment in Philip Morris International Inc. in Switzerland in the global Financial Planning, Management Reporting & Systems department. Since November 2008 she headed the Finance & Administration department in Philip Morris Slovakia s.r.o. Ms. Jurikova holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management from Univerzita Komenskeho v Bratislave and a Professional Diploma in Management from the Open University Business School, Milton Keynes, UK.

Petr Karla Mr. Petr Karla has been Member oh the Management Board and Operations Director at Philip Morris CR as since April 30, 2015. Prior to this, he also served as Director and Director of Operations at the Company from August 2004 until 2008. Mr. Karla joined Philip Morris CR, a.s. in 1991 holding various positions in Engineering, Maintenance and Manufacturing. Between 1993 and 1996, he participated in the Philip Morris International management training program in several affiliates in Europe, the United States and Philip Morris International Headquarter in Switzerland. In 1997, he assumed position of Manager Engineering for all Philip Morris CR a.s. industrial sites. In September 2002, he moved to Philip Morris Izhora, St. Petersburg, Russia, as Director of Operations. In August 2004, he was appointed Director of Operations Philip Morris Czech Republic in Philip Morris CR, a.s. with responsibility for the Company’s Manufacturing and Supply Chain activities. Mr. Karla graduated from the CVUT University of Prague with a degree in Mechanical Engineering specialized in food processing technology and equipment.

Istvan Borus Mr. Istvan Borus has been Member of the Management Board at Philip Morris CR a.s since April 29, 2016. In addition, he has acted as Director of Sales and Distribution at the Company since January 18, 2016. He began his career with Philip Morris Hungary Ltd. in 2003 and has held various positions of increasing responsibility in the Sales department. In 2009 he completed an assignment in Philip Morris International Inc. in Switzerland in the Global Sales Strategy department. In 2010 he returned to Hungary as Group Brand Manager Premium Brands in the Marketing department. Since June 2011 he acted as Director Sales of Philip Morris Hungary Ltd. Mr. Borus holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca, Romania and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary.

Tomas Korkos Mr. Tomas Korkos has been Member of the Management Board and Director of Corporate Affairs at Philip Morris CR as since February 9, 2015. Prior to that he worked at the Department of Corporate Affairs Philip Morris Slovakia s.r.o. which he then led from September 2009. His previous career developed in the media, when he worked as a journalist in the Slovak Radio and later in management positions at BBC World Service and TV Markiza. Mr. Korkos holds a degree from Faculty of Philosophy UPJS in Kosice.

Vaclav Beranek Mr. Vaclav Beranek has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Philip Morris CR as since April 30, 2015. He joined Philip Morris CR a.s. in October 1996. Subsequently, he worked for Philip Morris CR a.s. as operator, mechanic and since 2012 as mechanic of secondary support maintenance responsible for packaging machines, conveyor systems, transportation of finished products and OTP line in terms of maintenance. Mr. Beranek was elected in 1998 to the Trade Union Committee NOS PPP PM CR in Kutna Hora in which he is active as a Vice Chairman. He is member of PM European Works Council for Czech Republic. Mr. Beranek graduated from secondary vocational school of engineering.

Imarus van Lieshout Mr. Imarus Johannes Adalarius van Lieshout has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Philip Morris CR a.s since April 30, 2015. He joined Philip Morris in 1994 holding positions of increasing responsibility in Finance. He worked as Director Finance in the Hungarian affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. until August 2014, when he was appointed to the position of EU Controller in Philip Morris International Management S.A. in Switzerland with the responsibility for the European Union Region. Mr. van Lieshout holds an MSc and BA from the Tilburg University in Business Economics.