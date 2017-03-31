Name Description

John Gildersleeve Mr. John Gildersleeve is Deputy Chairman of the Board of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. John is Deputy Chairman, having joined the Board in January 2010. He is also currently Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Spire Healthcare PLC and Chairman of British Land.

Charles Dunstone Sir Charles William Dunstone is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. Sir Charles is the founder of The Carphone Warehouse and created TalkTalk in 2002. He was appointed Chairman of TalkTalk in 2010. Sir Charles has directed the development of TalkTalk to become one of the leading fixed line telecommunication businesses in the UK. Sir Charles is Chairman of Royal Museums Greenwich, Land Rover BAR and Dixons Carphone PLC.

Tristia Harrison Ms. Tristia Harrison is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC, effective May 2017. Tristia is the Managing Director of TalkTalk’s Consumer business. Tristia joined The Carphone Warehouse Group in 2000 and has since held a number of senior management and executive positions in The Carphone Warehouse and TalkTalk Group. Tristia is also a Trustee at Comic Relief and national charity Ambitious about Autism.

Iain Torrens Mr. Iain Torrens is no longer Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of TalkTalk Group in January 2015. Prior to joining TalkTalk, Iain served as Group Finance Director of ICAP plc between November 2010 and December 2014, having previously held a number of senior finance roles for ICAP plc, CP Ships Limited and Cookson Group plc. Iain is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Charles Bligh Mr. Charles Bligh is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC, effective May 2017. Charles is the Managing Director of TalkTalk Business, Technology and Security having joined the Group in November 2011. During the year, Charles’ role was extended to include accountability for Technology and Security. Previously Charles worked at IBM for 22 years where he held a number of senior executive and board roles working in large product and service businesses. Charles has worked internationally in Australia, the US, the UK and emerging markets in Asia. Charles is also a Trustee of the National Children’s Orchestras of Great Britain.

Tim Morris Mr. Tim S. Morris is General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Tim is responsible for all legal matters including acquisitions, corporate governance and company secretarial matters at the Group. Previously he was a Partner at DLA Piper LLP.

Ian West Mr. Ian West is Senior Independent Non - Executive Director of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC. Mr. West joined the Board in February 2011 and is the Senior Independent Director. He has been involved in the TMT sector for over 25 years as a manager, director and investor. Ian held numerous roles at British Sky Broadcasting over eleven years, latterly as Managing Director of the Sky Digital subscription business. Ian is also currently an investor in a range of small and medium sized businesses and co-founded Top Up TV in 2003. Ian was a supervisory board member of Kabel Deutschland.

Howard Stringer Sir Howard Stringer is Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. Sir Howard joined the Board in July 2012. Until June 2013, he was Chairman of Sony Corporation, where previous appointments included President and CEO. Prior to Sony Corporation, Sir Howard had a distinguished 30 year career as a journalist, producer and executive at CBS Inc. as well as the Chairman and CEO of TELE-TV. In addition to his role at TalkTalk, Sir Howard is the Chairman of the American Film Institute, Said Business School, Oxford, and New York Presbyterian Ophthalmology Center, as well as being a board member of the BBC and Time Inc.

Roger Taylor Mr. Roger W. Taylor is Non-Executive Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. He joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in November 2015, having previously been TalkTalk’s Non-Executive Deputy Chairman between January 2010 and July 2012. From 1999, Roger served over 16 years as CEO, CFO and Deputy Chairman of The Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Carphone PLC. Roger is also a founding Partner in both Student Castle LLP and Freston Ventures Investments LLP, which invests directly in a number of private businesses, including Five Guys Europe, MOD Pizza UK and Housesimple, in addition to various indirect private equity and investment funds.

John Allwood Mr. John Allwood is Non-Executive Independent Director of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC. He joined the Board of TalkTalk in 2010 and is the Audit Committee Chairman. He has spent his entire career in media and telecoms holding a number of senior executive positions in these sectors, including Chief Executive of Orange UK between 2000 and 2004. Prior to that, John spent eight years at Mirror Group plc as Finance Director and Chief Executive. After leaving Orange he was Managing Director of Telegraph Media Group, and Chief Operating Officer and Finance Director of Mecom Group plc. In addition to his role at TalkTalk, he is Senior Non-Executive Director at IMI mobile plc, Chairman of Adgorithms plc and a Director of Creative Education Trust.

Catherine Keers Ms. Catherine Jane Keers is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Keers is currently a director of Home Retail Group PLC and Royal Mail PLC.