Vinod Kumar Mr. Vinod Kumar is Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Tata Communications Limited. Mr. Vinod Kumar is a Managing Director of Tata Communications Limited and CEO of Tata Communications Group, part of the USD $96.79 billion Tata group of companies. Mr. Vinod Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004, just when the company was embarking on its international growth. He was closely associated with the acquisitions of TGN and Teleglobe and assumed responsibility as Managing Director of the company’s international operations. Subsequently, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, whilst managing the Global Data Business Unit as well as the Engineering and Operations functions. Mr. Vinod Kumar was also appointed as a non-executive director on the Board of Tata Communications Limited in February 2007. In February 2011, Mr. Vinod Kumar was appointed as the Managing Director and Group CEO of Tata Communications Limited. Mr. Vinod Kumar has been at the forefront of Tata Communications’ transformation from a traditional connectivity services provider, largely in India, to a truly global services provider – offering a broad range of managed communication and collaboration services as well as IT infrastructure services, successfully transforming Tata Communications into a truly global organisation that delivers a new world of communications to its customers. With over 20 years of experience in the global telecom industry, Mr. Vinod Kumar has an impressive track record in developing business strategies and creating fast growth organisations across the world. Prior to Tata Communications, he was Senior Vice President of Asia Netcom, responsible for generating top-line growth including strategy formulation, product marketing and sales. Mr. Vinod Kumar was born in 1965 and graduated with honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India.

Satish Ranade Mr. Satish G. Ranade is Chief Legal Officer of Tata Communications Limited., with effect from October 01, 2015. He is no longer Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He joined the Company in May 1987 Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Ranade was Deputy Secretary of Maharashtra Elektrosmelt Limited, Mumbai. He is a law graduate and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Narasimhan Srinath Mr. Narasimhan Srinath is Non-Executive Independent Director - Panatone Nominee of Tata Communications Limited. Mr. Srinath Narasimhan is Managing Director of Tata Teleservices Limited and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) limited. With over 25 years of experience within the Tata Group, Mr. Srinath has held various leadership positions across Tata companies in high-technology areas such as Process Automation and Control, Information Technology and Telecommunications. Prior to joining Tata Teleservices, Mr. Srinath was the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Communications (erstwhile VSNL). Under his leadership, Tata Communications has transformed from a monopoly, public sector undertaking into a global communications services provider offering advanced network, managed and cloud services to customers worldwide. Mr. Srinath has received several recognitions in the telecom industry. For a period of two consecutive years (2008 and 2009),he was named as the world’s eighth most influential telecom personality by the Global Telecoms Business magazine as well as the ‘Telecom Person of the Year’ by the India-based Voice and Data magazine in 2008. Srinath was named the ‘Telecom CEO of the Year’ in Asia by the leading publishing group Telecom Asia in 2006. In the same year he was also conferred the Udyog Rattan Award by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES). Mr. Srinath holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, specializing in marketing and systems.

Uday Desai Dr. Professor Uday B. Desai is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Tata Communications Limited. Dr. Uday B. Desai received the B. Tech. degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, India, in 1974, the M.S. degree from the State University of New York, Buffalo, in 1976, and the Ph.D. degree from The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, U.S.A., in 1979, all in Electrical Engineering. Since June 2009 he is the Director of IIT Hyderabad. From 1979 to 1984 he was an Assistant Professor in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department at Washington State University, Pullman, WA, U.S.A., and an Associate Professor at the same place from 1984 to 1987. From 1987 to May 2009 he was a Professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at the Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay. He was Dean of Students at IIT-Bombay from August 2000 to July 2002. He has held Visiting Associate Professor’s position at Arizona State University, Purdue University, and Stanford University. He was a visiting Professor at EPFL, Lausanne during the summer of 2002. From July 2002 to June 2004 he was the Director of HP-IITM R and D Lab. at IIT-Madras. Dr. Desai’s research interest is in wireless communication, cyber physical systems, IoT, and statistical signal processing. He is also interested in multimedia, image and video processing, artificial neural networks, computer vision, and wavelet analysis.

Gopichand Katragadda Dr. Gopichand Katragadda is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Gopichand Katragadda is the Group Chief Technology Officer for Tata Sons. In this role, Dr. Katragadda drives technology and innovation for the Tata conglomerate leveraging cross-company synergies. He is a director on the boards of select Tata Companies. Dr. Katragadda holds MS and PhD degrees in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa. Previously, as the Chairman and Managing Director of GE India Technology Centre, Dr. Katragadda facilitated funding of cross-business innovation, championed the commissioning of new research labs, developed research teams, and helped build GE’s largest R&D Centre – the John F. Welch Technology Centre (JFWTC). Under his leadership, the JFWTC team was contributing to over 300 US patents a year. Dr. Katragadda also served as the chairman for GE-BEL. Before joining GE, Dr. Katragadda worked with Karta Technologies, San Antonio, Texas, as Vice President of Research and Development. At Karta, Dr. Katragadda led the development of advanced sensor technology for US government agencies and research consortiums. He also was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas and served on the Board of Directors for Texas Public Radio.

Renuka Ramnath Ms. Renuka Ramnath is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Renuka Ramnath is one of the most experienced private equity fund managers in India with a full cycle track record of investing capital raised from Institutions of global repute. She played pivotal role in shaping the Indian private equity market both in terms of leading pioneering investments as well as opening new pockets of capital for investment into India. Ms. Ramnath holds a Bachelor of Engineering from VJTI, University of Mumbai and an MBA from the University of Mumbai. She has also completed the Advance Management Programme from the Harvard Business School. For close to three decades in financial services, Ms. Ramnath successfully built several businesses in the ICICI Group including Investment Banking, e-commerce and private equity. As the MD & CEO of ICICI Venture for close to a decade, she led that firm to become one of the largest private equity funds in India. Ms. Ramnath turned an entrepreneur to set-up Multiples in 2009. Multiples is a $ 800 million Independent private equity fund that has the rare distinction of been backed by 15 Indian and global institutions. Ms. Ramnath draws immense satisfaction from the fact that she has over several years guided and supported entrepreneurs to build successful businesses and create valuable enterprises.

Saurabh Tiwari Mr. Saurabh Kumar Tiwari is Non-Executive Independent Director - Government Nominee of Tata Communications Limited. Mr. Saurabh K Tiwari, born in 1967, holds a Master’s degree in Political Science with a Certificate of Merit from the University of Allahabad. He completed his MBA with specialisation in Finance from National Institute of Financial Management, an autonomous body under Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. He has recently completed LLB from the Delhi University. Besides being a Fellow of the University Grants Commission, he has taught Political Philosophy in the Post Graduate Classes of the University of Allahabad for two years. After clearing the Civil Services Examination in 1993, he joined the Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service. He has wide ranging work experience in the Government of India and PSUs. He was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) of Central Area of MTNL, Delhi which provides service to the elite of India including the President, Prime Minister, Union Council of Ministers, Embassies, High Commissions and the Central Business District. He has also served as the Financial Advisor to various units of the Indian Air Force including the Central Air Command, Bamrauli. He has attended various trainings and seminars in India and abroad. Besides, he has been a regular faculty in various Training Institutes. Mr. Tiwari has exemplary leadership qualities. He was the General Secretary of the Indian P&T Accounts and Finance Service Officers’ Association for almost a decade. An avid sportsperson, he has won various awards in games like Athletics, Volleyball, Football, Badminton, Cricket and Tennis.