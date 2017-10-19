Name Description

Semahat Arsel Ms. Semahat Sevim Arsel has been Chairman of the Board of Tat Gida Sanayi AS since April 13, 2015. Until that time, she served as Vice Chairman of the Company's Board. She graduated from the Goethe Institute in Germany. She is fluent in German and English. She was the Vice Chairman of Koc Holding A.S., Chairman of the Vehbi Koc Foundation, Chairman of SETUR and SANERC (Semahat Arsel Nursing Education and Research Center). She is the Second Chairman of Florance Nightingale Foundation and the founder of Koc University Health Collegiate.

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc has been Vice Chairman of the Board of Tat Gida Sanayi AS since April 13, 2015. until then, he was Member of the Company' Board. He is also the Honorary Chairman and Board Member of Koc Holding A.S. He received a BA degree in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. After completing his military service, in 1958, he started to work in Otokoc Company in Ankara. In 1960 he was transferred to Koc Ticaret, the company representing the Koc Group in Ankara. In 1964, he moved to Istanbul and became Koc Holding General Coordinator. He then became Chairman of the Executive Committee in 1970, Vice President of the Board in 1975, and Chairman of the Managing Committee, in 1980. He was elected Chairman in March 1984 and retired from this post in 2003 and has remained a Board Member and assumed the title of Honorary Chairman. He is Honorary Fellow of Foreign Policy Association, Honorary Trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, former President of the International Chamber of Commerce, former Co-Chairman of the Business Advisory Council for South East Europe (BAC SEE), Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Koc University and the Chairman of the Board of the Rahmi M. Koc Museum and Cultural Foundation. He has been awarded Honorary Doctorate degrees by Johns Hopkins University Baltimore, Maryland; Anadolu University, Eskisehir; Ege University, Izmir; Bilkent University, Ankara; Ovidius University of Constanza, and Adnan Menderes University, Aydin. He was the President of the Rotary Club in Turkey from 1976 to 1977. Mr. Koc is a member of both the Istanbul Ocean Racing Club and the New York Yacht Club.

Hakan Turan Mr. Hakan Turan is Vice General Manager of Production at Tat Gida Sanayi AS. He is also Consumer Services Director at Arcelik AS.

Arif Bulut Mr. Arif Nuri Bulut is Board Member of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. He is also General Manager and Board Member of Tat Konserve Sanayii AS. On April 13, 2015, he was appointed Member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee, as well as Chairman of the Company's Early Identification of Risk Committee.

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu is Board Member of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. He graduated from University of Illinois with a Masters degree and from Ankara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in Management. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Koc Holding AS since April 2015. Mr. Cakiroglu has served in various positions within Koc Group companies. He was President of Durable Consumer Goods from 2010 to 2015, and General Manager of Migros Turk TAS from 2007 to 2008.

Ibrahim Hasimoglu Mr. Ibrahim Tamer Hasimoglu serves as Board Member of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Degree in International Business Administration. He started his career at Koc Holding A.S. in 1989 as a Management Trainee. He then served as Strategic Planning Manager, Strategic Planning Coordinator, Vice Manager of Strategic Planning and Director of Strategic Planning. Since May 2011, he is the Head of Tourism, Food and Retail Group of Koc Holding A.S.

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc serves as Member of the Board of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. On April 13, 2015, he was appointed Member of the Company's Early Identification of Risk Committee. He graduated from Harvard University with an MBA Degree, from Rice University with a BA Degree in Business Administration, and from Harrow School with Maths, Economics and Geography high Degrees. He is Member of the Management Board of Koc Holding A.S. and Chairman of the Corporate Communication and Information Group. He served as Chairman of the Information Group of Koc Holding from 2002 to 2006; as Coordinator for the New Business Development of Koc Holding from 1997 to 2000; as Analyst in the Securities Financial Analyst Training Program of Morgan Stanley & Group in New York and as New York Coordinator (finance and organization) of Ramerica International Inc. from 1991 to 1992. He attended the Manager Training Program of American Express Bank between 1990 and 1991.

Omer Koc Mr. Omer Mehmet Koc is performing as Board Member of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. on April 13, 2015, he was appointed Member of the Company's Corporate Governance Committee. He graduated from Robert College, Istanbul and Columbia University with BA in Ancient Greek and MBA. He is fluent in French and English. He was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Koc Holding A.S. in May 2008 and was previously acting as Board Member of the same company. He performed as Koc Holding A.S. Energy Group Chairman from 2000 to 2004; as Energy Group Vice Chairman from 1996 to 2000 and as Koc Holding A.S. Financing Coordinator from 1992 to 1996. From 1991 to 1992, he was Gazal A.S. Manager. He served as Sales Officer in Ramerica Int. Inc New York from 1989 to 1990 and as Sales Officer of Kofisa Trading Company (Switzerland) from 1985 to 1986.

Mansur Ozgun Mr. Mansur Ozgun is Board Member of Tat Gida Sanayi AS. He graduated from Ankara Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi department of Finance. He served as Financial Affairs Coordinator of Koc Holding AS from 2000 to 2004. He was Vice General Manager of Ormak AS from 1974 to 1983. Mr. Ozgun acted as Deputy Financial Affairs Manager of Koc Holding from 1971 to 1973. He is Chairman of Audit and Governance Committees of the Company.