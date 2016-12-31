Name Description

Ronny Verhelst Mr. Ronny Verhelst resigned as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Tele Columbus AG with effect from February 1, 2018, a position he has held since September 15, 2014. He was Chief Executive Officer at the Company from April 1, 2011.

Frank Posnanski Mr. Frank Posnanski has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since September 15, 2014. He has been Chief Financial Officer at the Company since September 1, 2011.

Ludwig Modra Mr. Ludwig Modra has been Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since November 1, 2015. He is responsible for the central technology of the Company, the construction and infrastructure projects, the development and operation of IP services, network operation and technical service and IT.

Tobias Schmidt Mr. Tobias Schmidt has been Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since February 2017. He is responsible for market analysis, the product development of TV, Internet, telephone, mobile and other other services, marketing communication for the mass market, among others.

Timm Degenhardt Mr. Timm Degenhardt has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of Tele Columbus AG with effect from February 1, 2018. He has been Member of the Management Board at the Company since September 1, 2017.

Richard Fahringer Mr. Richard Fahringer has been Managing Director of HL Komm and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since January 1, 2016. At HL Komm he is responsible for Sales, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources and Legal.

Diana-Camilla Matz Ms. Diana-Camilla Matz has been Chief Customer Sales Officer and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since November 1, 2015. She is responsible for end customer distribution and customer service at the Company.

Jean-Pascal Roux Mr. Jean-Pascal Roux has been Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry and Infrastructure and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since March 1, 2016. He has been Chief Sales Officer Housing Industry and Infrastructure at the Company since November 2015.

Roland Schleicher Mr. Roland Schleicher has been Chief Business Transformation Officer and Member of the Management Board at Tele Columbus AG since October 2016. He is responsible for central project management, quality assurance and further development of core processes of the Company.

Frank Donck Mr. Frank Donck serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG. He is also Managing Director at 3D NV, Chairman of Atenor Group and Director at KBC Group, Elia and Greenyard Foods. He was Chairman at Telenet and Zenitel NV. He holds Master of Laws from Universiteit Ghent and Master in Finance from Vlerick Management School.

Carsten Boekhorst Mr. Carsten Boekhorst serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG. He is Partner of Pamplona Capital Management. He holds Masters of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, Master in Dutch Law and Business Sciences from Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen und Bachelor of Laws from Rene Descartes University.

Susan Hennersdorf Dr. Susan Hennersdorf has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Tele Columbus AG since 2017. She is Managing Partner of cresc. GmbH. In the past, she served at EnBW AG, Vodafone Deutschland GmbH, Staples Inc., The Monitor Group, Tengelmann, and The Boston Consulting Group. She holds a doctorate degree from Freie Universitaet Berlin.

Andre Krause Mr. Andre Krause serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG. He is Chief Financial Officer at Sunrise Communications AG. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Strategy and Consulting at O2 Germany, McKinsey & Company, Arthur Andersen. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Bielefeld University.

Frank Krause Mr. Frank Krause has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG since June 21, 2017. He is Chief Financial Officer of United Internet AG, Managing Director and Management Board Member at United Internet Corporate Services GmbH, 1&1 Telecom Service Holding Montabaur GmbH, United Internet Investments Holding GmbH and United Internet Service SE. He has served on the Supervisory Board of 1&1 Internet TopCo SE, 1&1 Internet Holding SE, STRATO AG, 1&1 Internet SE. In the past, he served at Vodafone Germany, Vodafone Turkey, Vodafone Hungary.

Yves Leterme Mr. Yves Leterme serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG. He is Belgian Minister of State; Secretary General of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. In the past, he was Belgian Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister of the Flemish Government, Vice President of the OECD, among others. He graduated from University of Ghent.

Catherine Muehlemann Ms. Catherine Muehlemann serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Tele Columbus AG. She is Partner of Andmann Media Holding GmbH. In the past, she served at Viacom/MTV Networks Central and VIVA Media Group, TV3 and SF DRS. She graduated from Universitaet Bern and Universitaet St. Gallen.