Name Description

Patrice Caine Mr. Patrice Caine has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of THALES S.A. since December 23, 2014. He is Chairman of the Strategic Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he was Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Performance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from February 4, 2013. He is Director of DCNS and previously was Director of Ecole des Mines de Paris. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Mines de Paris and holds the rank of Chief engineer (Ingenieur en Chef) of the Corps des Mines. He began his career in 1992 with the pharmaceutical group Fournier before becoming an adviser on mergers, acquisitions and corporate strategy at Charterhouse Bank Limited in London. From 1995 to 1998, he was special adviser to the Prefect of the Franche-Comté region of France and head of the Industrial Development and Energy Division at DRIRE, the French agency responsible for industry, research and the environment. From 1998 to 2000, he joined the Conseil General des Mines, in charge of human resources for the Corps des Mines. At the same time, he was responsible for training engineering students at the Ecole des Mines de Paris for the Technical Grand Corps of the French State. From 2000 to 2002, he served as the technical advisor on energy at the cabinet office of the French Minister for the economy, finance and industry. In 2002, Mr. Caine joined the Thales Group's Strategy department before being appointed to manage the following operating units - Air & Naval, Communication, Navigation & Identification, Air Systems, Radio-communication Products, and Network & Infrastructure Systems and Protection Systems. He was awarded the Medaille de la Defense Nationale (National Defence Medal - Bronze) and in 2014, he was named Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the National Order of Merit).

Pascal Bouchiat Mr. Pascal Bouchiat has been Senior Executive Vice President, Finance and Information Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. He was appointed as Senior Vice President in charge of Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company on April 10, 2012. Previously, Mr. Bouchiat had been Chief Financial Officer at Rhodia, in charge of finance, information systems and Rhodia business services. In 1997, he was appointed Head of Management Control at Rhodia and then, between 1999 and 2001, Finance Director of the Consumer Specialties Division (in London). Consequently, he became Group Financial Controller before being appointed as Group Treasurer in 2004 and then CFO in 2005. He began his professional career at Rhone Poulenc as an Research and Development engineer, then as an industrial supervisor before joining the Finance Department where he held several positions in different entities of the Group. He holds a Master’s in chemical engineering and an MBA from EM Lyon (Cesma). He also holds an Executive MBA Trium from the NYU Stern School of Business, the London School of Economics and HEC Paris.

Pierre Pommellet Mr. Pierre Eric Pommellet has been Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Performance Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at Thales S.A. since 2017. He has previously been Executive Vice President, Defense Mission Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Defense Mission Systems and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from February 2010. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Aeronautique and holds a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He began his career at the French defense procurement agency, DGA, as Armaments Engineer and subsequently becoming Principal Private Secretary to Jean-Pierre Raffarin, France's Minister for small and medium enterprises, trades and craftspeople between 1995 and 1997. Mr. Pommellet then joined Thales SA. He was Technical Director of the Navigation Unit before being appointed in 2001 Director of the Bordeaux factory, and then in 2004, Director of the Aerospace Military Equipment Business Line. In 2008, he was appointed Head of the services and business transformation sector within the Aerospace Division of the Company and became, in June 2009, Senior Vice President in charge of Aerospace business and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales SA.

Philippe Keryer Mr. Philippe Keryer has been Executive Vice President, Strategy, Research and Technology and Member of the Executive Committee of THALES S.A. since January 27, 2016. A graduate of France’s Supelec engineering school and EDHEC business school, Mr. Keryer began his career in 1990 at Alcatel. After holding several management positions, he was appointed President of the Mobile Radio Division in 2005, and President of Evolium, a joint venture between Alcatel and Fujitsu. In 2007, he joined the board of Alcatel-Lucent Shanghai Bell and became President of Alcatel-Lucent’s Mobile Access division, where he was in charge of the GSM and UMTS radio access businesses. In 2009, Mr. Keryer was promoted to President of the Networks & Platforms business group and became a member of the Alcatel-Lucent Executive Committee. From 2013 to 2015, he was Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer where he played an important role in repositioning the Alcatel-Lucent group and in the merger of Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia. He was also involved in developing and growing innovation, notably through the company's research entity, Bell Labs. In August 2015, Mr. Keryer became directly involved in sustainable development and social innovation when he was appointed as the Chairman of the Alcatel-Lucent Foundation.

David Tournadre Mr. David Tournadre has been Senior Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee at Thales S.A. since June 24, 2013. He is a graduate of the Institut Superieur de Gestion de Paris. He began his career in 1991 at Schlumberger, where he held a number of human resources positions in France, Scotland, Angola and Russia. In 2003, he was appointed Executive VP, Human Resources for the Schlumberger group in New York. During his time at Schlumberger, he also gained wide-ranging operational experience, first as Operations Director at Wireline for Colombia, Peru and Ecuador (2001–2003), then as CEO of Schlumberger Indonesia (2006–2009). In 2009, he became Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Communication at FCI, a company specialized in electronic and electrical interconnect systems.

Millar Crawford Mr. Millar Crawford serves as Executive Vice President, Ground Transportation Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of THALES S.A. He is a graduate in mechanical & electronics engineering. He joined Thales in 1981. His experience with the Group includes management roles ranging from engineering and acquisitions to project management and operations, as well as several executive management positions. Mr. Crawford has worked in both military and civil markets and has international experience in France, Canada and the United Kingdom. Until August 2014, he was Chief Operating Officer of Thales Australia. In September 2014, he was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Thales's Ground Transportation Systems business.

Alex Cresswell Mr. Alex Cresswell has been Executive Vice President, Land Defense and Air Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. He previously served as Senior Vice President in charge of Land Defense and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from February 2010 until August 31, 2012. He began his career at BAE Systems, holding several different positions. In 1992, he joined Thomson-CSF, first occupying various positions in Business Development and Strategy, then as Director of UK Programs. In 2002, he was appointed Director Major Systems for Aerospace business within Thales UK. In 2005 and 2007, he went on to become VP of ISTAR and UAV systems within Thales's Aerospace Division. From 2007, he was in charge of Land & Joint Systems activities within Thales UK. Mr. Cresswell graduated from Southampton University with Honors degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Marc Darmon Mr. Marc Darmon has been Executive Vice President, Secure Communications and Information Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. He was appointed as Senior Vice President in charge of Defense and Security C4I Systems and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company on September 1, 2012. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom ParisTech. He started his career in 1988 with the Alcatel group, occupying various positions, including Military Networks Director from 1996 to 1998. In 1998, he joined Thomson-CSF as Director of Military Infrastructure Networks. In 2000, he became General Manager of the Strategic Business Line Networks. In 2002, he became Vice-President, Strategic and Advanced Systems of the Communications Systems Business Group. In 2004, he became Managing Director of the Joint Systems Business Line (Communication Infrastructures, Space Communications, Command & Control, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence and Security Systems) of Thales SA. From 2006, he was Chief Executive Officer of Thales Communications, within Thales's Land & Joint Systems Division. In 2009, he was appointed Thales Senior Vice President, Naval Division and Member of the Executive Committee and in 2010, he became Thales Senior Vice President, Audit & Internal Control, in charge of operational, financial and legal audit, internal control, risk management, ethics and corporate responsibility. Marc Darmon was elected in September 2014 President of the Conseil des Industries de la Confiance et de la Securite (CICS).

Philippe Duhamel Mr. Philippe Andre Duhamel has been Executive Vice President, Defense Mission Systems and Member of the Executive Committee at THALES S.A. since 2017. Philippe Duhamel is a graduate of the engineering school at the Institut National Polytechnique in Grenoble. He has been a reserve colonel of the French Air Force since 2013. Philippe Duhamel joined Thales in 1987 as part of the Group’s Air Operations business. From 2001 to 2003, he was Director of Bids and Proposals for Thales’s Air Traffic Control business. In 2003, he was appointed Director of Programs for Thales’s naval radars and ground-based air defense systems business in the Netherlands. In 2007, he became Vice President, Ground-Based Radars, for the Surface Radar business line. In 2010, he became Chief Executive Officer of ThalesRaytheonSystems France, the French entity specializing in air defense systems for armed forces worldwide. In 2013, he was named Chief Executive Officer of ThalesRaytheonSystems. From June 1, 2016, Philippe Duhamel has served as Senior Vice President, for Operations and functional departments for the Thales Group Operations and Performance Department.

Jean-Loic Galle Mr. Jean-Loic Galle has been Executive Vice President, Space and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. He previously served in the same capacity as Senior Vice President from September 1, 2012 and before that was Senior Vice President for Air Operations and a Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. from February 2010. Formerly, head of Software engineering department of SFENA, Mr. Galle, joined Sextant in 1991, first as Manager of Mergers and Acquisitions, then moving to managing positions, including of the Helicopter Avionics Business Unit. In 1999, he became the General Manager of the Military Avionics Business Line of Thales Avionics. In 2003, he was appointed CEO of Thales Raytheon Systems France. Since 2007, he was in charge of Surface Radars activities within the Air Systems Division of Thales. Mr. Galle graduated from Ecole Centrale in Paris and holds a MBA from INSEAD.

Gil Michielin Mr. Gil Auguste Michielin serves as Executive Vice President, Avionics and Member of the Executive Committee of THALES S.A. He is a graduate in electronics engineering. Since 1982, he has spent most of his career at Thales, working in commercial and military avionics. Through his various roles with the Group, he has been involved in most of the major European civil and military programmes. Mr. Michielin later moved to Thales's Avionics Division, where he was responsible for growing the Group's market share in the commercial aircraft segment, covering air transport, business jets and regional jets, and addressing all major commercial aircraft programs, such as the A380 and B787, and more recently the A350 XWB, SSJ100, ATR-600 and A320 NEO. He was elected President of EUROCAE in May 2007. From 2012, he was Director of Thales's Optronics business worldwide, covering operations in Canada, France and the United Kingdom and addressing airborne, land and naval markets.

Pascale Sourisse Mrs. Pascale Sourisse has been Senior Executive Vice President, International Development and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales S.A. since February 4, 2013. She previously served as Senior Vice President in charge of Area A and Member of the Executive Committee from September 1, 2012 and before that as Senior Vice President - Defense and Security C4l Systems and Member of the Executive Committee from February 2010. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President - Land and Joint Systems and Member of the Executive Committee from May 1, 2008 and in 2007, she was appointed as Senior Vice President - Space, President and CEO of Thales Alenia Space and Member of the Executive Committee of Thales SA. She began her career holding management positions with France Telecom, Jeumont-Schneider and Compagnie Generale des Eaux, as well as with the French Ministry of Industry. She joined Alcatel in 1995 as Vice President, Planning and Strategy of Alcatel Space and in 1997 was appointed Chairman and CEO of Alcatel venture SkyBridge. In 2001, she became COO of Alcatel Space, becoming President of Alcatel's space activities, and President and CEO of Alcatel Alenia Space. Ms. Sourisse is a Chevalier of France's Legion d'honneur and a Commandeur of the French Ordre du Merite. She is a Director of Renault and Vinci and Board Chairman of Telecom ParisTech. She is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications.

Isabelle Simon Ms. Isabelle Simon has served as Group Secretary, General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee at THALES S.A. since 2017. She has previously been Company Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee at THALES S.A. She is a graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po), HEC and Harvard Law School. She also holds a DEA postgraduate diploma in English and North American business law and a DESS postgraduate diploma in international taxation. She has been admitted to the Paris Bar and the New York Bar. Ms. Simon began her career in 1995 at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, where she practiced as a lawyer in Paris and New York until 2002. In 2003, she joined the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs as Executive Director for financial advisory services. From 2009 to the end of 2011, Isabelle Simon served as Senior Vice-President of Publicis Groupe, where she headed the Mergers & Acquisitions and Legal departments and managed the Group's external development strategy and minority holdings. Ms. Simon then joined Societe des Bains de Mer (SBM) as Senior Vice President with responsibility among others for development, legal affairs, real estate, marketing and sales, and communications.

Laurence Broseta Ms. Laurence Broseta has been Director of THALES S.A. since May 14, 2014. She has been recommended by the Public Sector. She is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications. She began her career at RATP where she oversaw operations at its bus, tram and underground departments and took part in new rail infrastructure projects in the UK and South Africa, starting up and managing a local subsidiary in the latter. In 2008, she became head of RATP Dev’s international business unit, with responsibility for operating transport services (bus, rail, underground and tram) in nine countries and leading business development. In March 2013, she became Senior Executive Vice President France of Veolia-Transdev. Since July 2016, she has been Chief Executive Officer of Transdev’s International Zone, in charge of Europe and Asia-Pacific. She is member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec and director of RATP Dev Transdev Asia, as well as director of Transdev group subsidiaries (in Spain, Portugal, South Korea, India and Germany). She previously was director of Transdev group subsidiaries, director of Thello, director and Vice Chairman of the Union des Transports Publics, and director of the RATP Foundation, as well as director of RATP Dev group subsidiaries.

Charles Edelstenne Mr. Charles Edelstenne has been Director of Thales S.A. since May 19, 2009. He has been recommended by the Industrial Partner. He is Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. He is a qualified chartered accountant. He spent his career at Dassault Aviation, where he started in 1960 as head of the financial studies department. He became Corporate Secretary in 1975, then Vice President for Economic and Financial Affairs in 1986. He was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2000. He was the founder, served as Managing Director and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and is now Chairman of the Board of Dassault Systemes. In January 2013, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault. He holds various other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dassault Systemes SA, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SAS, Honorary Chairman of Dassault Aviation SA, director at Dassault Aviation SA, Dassault Media SA, Groupe Figaro Benchmark SASU, Carrefour SA and Sogitec Industries SA, Honorary Chairman of Gifas and Manager of the non-trading companies Arie, Arie 2, Nili and Nili 2, as well as Director of SABCA, Dassault Falcon Jet Corp and Lepercq, de Neuflize & Co. He previously was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Aviation SA, Chairman of Gifas and Cidef, as well as Chairman of Dassault Falcon Jet (USA), Chairman of Dassault International Inc. (USA).

Delphine Geny-Stephann Ms. Delphine Geny-Stephann has been Director of THALES S.A. since November 29, 2016. She has been recommended by the Public Sector. She is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee. A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole des Ponts ParisTech and College des Ingenieurs, Delphine Geny-Stephann formerly held the rank of Chief Engineer (Ingenieur en chef) of the Corps of Bridges, Waters and Forests (Corps des ingenieurs des ponts, des eaux et des forets ). She began her career in 1994 at the French Treasury Department of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. From 1999 to 2005, she was a supervisor at the French Government Shareholdings Agency (Agence des Participations de l’Etat ). In 2005, she joined the Saint-Gobain group’s High-Performance Materials activity as Vice-President, Development, and went on to become Chief Financial Officer of the Ceramic Materials Division. In 2013, she was appointed as the Group’s Vice-President, External Venturing, and became responsible for M&A in the Innovative Materials Sector. In October 2014, she was named Vice-President, Corporate Planning & Strategy of Saint-Gobain. She became a member of Saint-Gobain’s Senior Management Committee on this same date. She is director of Saint-Gobain Isover and Saint-Gobain PAM.

Anne-Marie Hunot-Schmit Ms. Anne-Marie Hunot-Schmit has been Director, Employee Representative at THALES S.A. since December 9, 2016. She is Member of the Strategic Committee. She is a graduate of the IAE de Paris business school. After receiving a postgraduate degree in Applied Mathematics, she joined Dassault Electronique in 1987 as a software developer, where she filed the first patent for a ground collision avoidance system (GCAS). In 1998, Ms. Hunot-Schmit joined the first contract management team for the Mirage 2000 programs. In 2007, she began working at Thales’ registered office, where she was responsible for international business ethics standards and subsequently became head of the Price Control Department. Since autumn 2016, she has been in charge of Financial Controlling for bids and projects within the Ground Transportation Business Unit.

Philippe Lepinay Mr. Philippe Lepinay has been Director, Representative of Employee Shareholders at Thales S.A. since April 1, 2007. He is Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. He is a graduate engineer of the Institut de Marketing International, Universite Paris VII. Between 1977 and 1986, he held a variety of sales and marketing roles with the Appalette & Tourtellier Systemes, Radiall and Sopema groups. In 1986, he joined Thales Electron Devices as an export sales engineer, and in 2000 he became head of development at Thales Engineering & Consulting. He joined Thales International in 2003. Since 2010, he has been Vice President, International Relations at Thales. He is Chairman of the French Federation of Employee Shareholders’ Associations (FAS), Vice Chairman of the Federation of Employee Shareholders’ Association of Thales (FAST), Member of the Supervisory Committee of the Thales Employee Shareholding FCPE/investment fund and Member of the Steering Committee for Profit-sharing, Incentives, Savings and Employee Shareholding (COPIESAS).

Frederique Sainct Ms. Frederique Sainct has been Director, Employee Representative at THALES S.A. since December 9, 2016. She is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee and Member of the Governance and Remuneration Committee. She holds a degree in Engineering from the Ecole Centrale de Paris. In 1984, she began working for Aerospatiale Cannes, which became Alcatel in 1998, and in 2007, she joined Thales Alenia Space. Ms. Sainct has worked in various areas in the satellite business, including altitude control and mission analysis for telecommunications customers in Europe and abroad. Since 2006, she has been a technical expert for the “In-orbit operations” (Operations en orbite) division.

Loik Segalen Mr. Loik Segalen has been Director of Thales S.A. since May 19, 2009. He has been recommended by the Industrial Partner. He is also Member of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee. He is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Lyon and ESSEC. He started his career in 1986 in the Finance Department of Dassault International. Financial advisor to Dassault Aviation’s Vice President for Economic and Financial Affairs in 1990, he subsequently became Deputy Director (1998-1999), then Director. In January 2009, Mr. Segalen was appointed Vice President for Economic and Financial Affairs at Dassault Aviation. He has been Vice President for Economic and Social Affairs at Dassault Aviation since September 2011. In January 2013, he became Chief Operating Officer of Dassault Aviation. He is Member of the Dassault Aviation Management Committee. He is Knight of the French National Order of Merit and the French Legion of Honor. He is Director of Sogitec and Member of the Board of Gifas, as well as director of Dassault Falcon Jet (USA), Dassault International Inc. (USA), Midway (USA), SABCA, Sabca Limburg (Belgium) and Dassault Belgique Aviation. He previously was Chairman of Dassault Reassurance and Dassault Assurances Courtage, director of SIAE, Manager of Dassault Aeroservice and Permanent Representative of Dassault Aviation on the Board of Corse Composites Aeronautiques, as well as director of Dassault Procurement Services (USA).

Eric Trappier Mr. Eric Trappier has been Director of Thales S.A. since May 19, 2009. He has been recommended by the Industrial Partner. He is Member of the Company's Governance and Remuneration Committee. He is a graduate of the Institut National des Telecommunications. He started his career in 1984 in the technical department of Dassault Aviation (Head of Systems Development for the ATL2 and Mirage 2000). In 1991, he became director of sales in India, Asia, and then the United Arab Emirates in 1996. Head of Middle-East & Africa in 2000, head of military exports in 2001, he became deputy CEO (International) in 2002. In 2006, Mr. Trappier became the international Vice President of Dassault Aviation, and since January 2013, he has been the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He is Officer of the French Legion of Honor and Knight of the French National Order of Merit. He is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Aviation SA, First Vice Chairman of Gifas, Chairman of the Defense Committee of the ASD, Chairman of the Defense Committee of Cidef/Gifas and Director at Sogitec Industries, as well as Chairman of Dassault Falcon Jet (USA), director and Chairman at Dassault International Inc. (USA). Previously, he was Managing Director of Rafale International EIG and Dassault International Sarl, Permanent Representative of Dassault Aviation on the Boards of Sofresa, Odas, Sofema and Eurotradia.

Marie-Francoise Walbaum Ms. Marie-Francoise Walbaum has been Director at THALES S.A. since September 17, 2013. She has been recommended by the Industrial Partner. She is a graduate in economics and sociology from Paris X University. Ms. Walbaum began her career at BNP Paribas in 1973 and held various posts in retail banking and credit analysis until 1981. From 1981 to 1994, she served as Senior Auditor of BNP’s Inspectorate General, Chief Executive Officer for mutual funds and Chief Executive Officer of the brokerage firm Patrick Dubouzet SA. In 1994, she became Head of Listed and Unlisted Equity Investments and Private Equity Portfolio Manager at BNP Paribas, a firm she left in the summer of 2012 after a career spanning 39 years. She is independent director at Esso (and Chairman of the Audit Committee), FFP (and member of the Finance and Audit Committee and the Governance, Appointments and Remunerations Committee), Imerys (and member of the Audit Committee, the Appointments Committee and the Compensation Committee), as well as Isatis Capital.

Yannick d'Escatha Mr. Yannick d'Escatha has been Independent Director at Thales S.A. since May 19, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Company's Governance and Remuneration Committee. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and is an Engineer of the Corps des Mines. In 1972, he was a lecturer at the Ecole Polytechnique, at the Ecole des Mines de Paris and at ENSTA, the French engineering and research institute. In 1973, he took part in the drafting and subsequent implementation of the French technical regulations relating to nuclear-fired water boilers as a technical expert with the French Ministry of Industry. In 1978, he was appointed head of the control office for nuclear construction. In 1982, he was seconded to Technicatome, a subsidiary of CEA, whose main activity is industrial general contracting in the field of nuclear propulsion for French naval vessels. Having been director of the Cadarache and Aix en Provence sites, Mr. d'Escatha was appointed deputy CEO of Technicatome on January 1, 1987. On March 1, 1990, he was asked by the Executive Director of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to accept the post of director of the newly created advanced technologies division, and became Deputy Executive Director of the CEA on September 14, 1992. He was appointed Executive Director of the CEA on July 1, 1995 and Chairman of CEA-Industrie on June 28, 1999. On January 1, 2000, he was appointed Executive Vice President industry at EDF. In January 2002, he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EDF. In February 2003, he was appointed as Chairman of the National Space Research Center (CNES) and renewed his appointment in February 2010, until he reached the age limit of 65 in 2013. Since May 2013, he has been advisor to the Chairman of Sofinel and since January 2017, to the Chairman of EDF. He is also Member of the National Academy of Technologies of France. Previously, he was Chairman of the National Space Research Centre (CNES), Chairman of the Board of Directors of the University of Technology of Troyes, among others.

Anne-Claire Taittinger Ms. Anne-Claire Taittinger has been Independent Director at Thales S.A. since May 15, 2012. She is Chairman of the Company's Audit and Accounts Committee since June 28, 2012. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds an MBA from HEC as well as a Master’s degree in urban sociology and a post-graduate degree in town planning. She started her career in 1975 at Groupe Caisse des Depots et Consignations and was head of urban development operations for Vllepinte, Sevran, les Ulis and Lyon (1976-1979). She joined Groupe du Louvre in 1979 as Secretary General and was then appointed Chairwoman of the Board and Managing Director of Compagnie Financiere Deville. Subsequently, she was Chairwoman of the Board and Managing Director of Compagnie Financiere Leblanc and then of ELM Leblanc, Vice Chairwoman of the Board and Managing Director of Deville, and Chairwoman and Managing Director of Annick Goutal France USA perfumes and then of Baccarat. In 1997, she was appointed Managing Director and then Chairwoman of the Management Board of Societe du Louvre and then in 2002, she was Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe Taittinger as well as CEO of its subsidiary, Groupe du Louvre. She left these positions in July 2005 after leading the sale of Group Taittinger to an investment fund. In September 2006, she formed part of a pool of investors that bought Champagne Taittinger. Ms. Taittinger currently serves as Director at Carrefour SA and Chairman of SAS Le Riffray. Until October 2013, she was director of FinanCites, IFA and the PlaNet Finance Foundation; member of the Supervisory Board of PlaNet Finance. Until May 2014, she was director of Club Mediterranee.