Name Description

Susim Datta Mr. Susim Mukul Datta is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Transport Corporation of India Limited. He has more than 53 years of experience in the engineering and technology sector. Previously, he has served as the Chairman of Hindustan Lever and all Unilever group companies in India and Nepal between 1990-1996. Mr. Datta holds the following positions namely: Director on the Boards of Castrol India, Philips Electronics India, IL&FS Investment Manager, Zodiac Clothing Company amongst others. A Chartered Engineer, Mr. Datta is also associated with various management & research institutes, both in India and abroad.

Dharampal Agarwal Mr. Dharampal P. Agarwal is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. Mr. D. P. Agarwal is the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of TCI. He has been associated with the industry for more than 48 years. He has been contributing in developing the unorganized logistics sector into an organized one. Mr. Agarwal holds the Directorships of Bhoruka Power Corporation and Jai Bharat Maruti Ltd. amongst others. Mr. Agarwal is also associated with various Chambers of Commerce including CII, FICCI & PHDCCI. He also takes active participation in many social and philanthropic activities for the common good.

Ashish Tiwari Mr. Ashish Tiwari is a Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been Group Head- A/c & Taxation.

Vineet Agarwal Mr. Vineet Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. Mr. Vineet Agarwal is the Joint Managing Director of TCI. He joined the Company in January 1996 and has held various finance and management roles within the Company. In addition to these responsibilities, Mr. Agarwal is Director with Transcorp International & Chairman in Transystem Logistics International and has led the Company into high growth segments like Third Party Logistics besides implementing high initiatives in information technology across pan India branch networks.

Chander Agarwal Mr. Chander Agarwal is Non-Executive Promoter Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company July 25, 2013. Mr. Agarwal has held various finance and management roles in other group companies / divisions like TCI Seaways, XPS etc. His hands-on experience with Transfreight USA, a 3PL specializing in 'lean logistics' for Toyota Motor vehicles, USA, has given him unmatched knowledge of the Supply Chain Management. Currently, he is spearheading Group TCI's international expansion.

Satyanaryan Agarwal Mr. S. N. Agarwal is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. Mr. Agarwal has 43 years of experience in various industries including logistics. Mr.Agarwal also serves as the Chairman of Bhoruka Gases Ltd and Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd besides being on the Boards of Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd and Iruppa Power Pvt Ltd. He is also a member of the governing body of IIM Bangalore. A magna cum laude graduate in management from Davenport College of Business, US, Mr. Agarwal also holds an Advance Management Program (AMP) certificate from Harvard Business School, USA.

M. Sarawagi Mr. M. P. Sarawagi is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. He has been associated with the Company for the past 48 years. He possesses rich experience in the legal and commercial aspects of the transport industry. Mr. Sarawagi has also served/presently serves on the Boards of Calcutta Goods Transport Association, All India Motor Union Congress and several other cultural associations. He is a Graduate in Law from the Calcutta University.

K. Mehta Mr. K. S. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant in practice. He has approximately 41years of experience in corporate finance & restructuring, project financing, business valuations and tax planning. Mr. Mehta is the board member of Kothari Industrial Mgmt Company, Blue Coast Hotels & Resorts and Radico Khaitan Ltd amongst others.

Ashish Ram Mr. Ashish Bharat Ram is Non-Executive Independent Director of Transport Corporation of India Limited. He is the Managing Director of the SRF Group based out of India. He did his schooling from the Doon School following which he completed his Bachelor of Economics from University of Delhi. He subsequently worked for Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan as well as American Express Bank in India before completing his MBA from Cornell University in USA. On his return, he joined the SRF Group and worked in various functions and locations before taking over in his present assignment. Mr. Bharat Ram is a member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) Delhi Chapter. He has been appointed as the member of Remuneration Committee of the Company effective November 01, 2012.