Name Description

Brian Levitt Mr. Brian Michael Levitt is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Toronto Dominion Bank. Mr. Levitt is the chairman of the board of directors of the bank. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Imasco Limited, a Canadian consumer goods and services company. Mr. Levitt also previously served in various executive and non-executive leadership positions at the law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. Mr. Levitt holds a law degree from the University of Toronto, where he also completed his Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering.

Bharat Masrani Mr. Bharat B. Masrani is Group President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. From July 2013 to October 2014, Mr. Masrani was the Chief Operating Officer of the bank. Prior to July 2013, he was Group Head, U.S. Personal and Commercial Banking of the bank and President and Chief Executive Officer, TD Bank US Holding Company and TD Bank, N.A. Mr. Masrani holds an undergraduate degree in administrative studies from York University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Schulich School of Business, York University.

Riaz Ahmed Mr. Riaz Ahmed is Group Head and Chief Financial Officer of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Mr. Ahmed is responsible for the overall financial strategy and management of TD, including financial analysis, planning, performance measurement and analysis and statutory reporting as well as for leading the tax and investor relations function. Mr. Ahmed is also responsible for Strategic Sourcing, Treasury and Balance Sheet Management, Corporate Development, Enterprise Real Estate, Economics and Enterprise Strategy.

Robert Dorrance Mr. Robert. E. Dorrance is a Group Head - Wholesale Banking of TD Bank Group and Chairman, CEO & President, TD Securities. He was named Group Head Wholesale Banking on November 1st, 2005. As Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of TD Securities, Bob leads the integrated investment dealer business of TD Bank Group. He is responsible for determining the strategic direction of the firm as well as the day-to-day management of the global wholesale investment dealer operations. Previously, Bob was co-head of the Dealer and managed TD Securities' Investment Banking, Institutional Equities' Sales, Equity Capital Markets and Proprietary Equity Trading, and the Trading and Research groups. Bob joined TD Securities in November 2000 when TD purchased Newcrest Capital, where he had been President and Chief Executive Officer since 1995. Prior to helping found Newcrest, he worked at Nesbitt Burns for 18 years. Bob holds an MBA from McGill University, an Honours Bachelor of Science from Queen's University, and has his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Frank McKenna The Hon. Frank J. McKenna, QC, is Deputy Chair, TD Bank Group subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for supporting the Bank in its customer acquisition strategy, particularly in the area of Wholesale and Commercial Banking. Prior to joining TDBFG, he was posted to Washington, D.C. and served as the Canadian Ambassador to the United States of America from 2005 to 2006. Previously he served as Counsel to the Atlantic Canada law firm of McInnes Cooper and Consulting Counsel to Osler Hoskin and Harcourt in Toronto. Frank served as Premier of New Brunswick from 1987-1997, winning three elections before honouring the promise he made when elected that he would not stay a day beyond 10 years. Mr. McKenna graduated from St. Francis Xavier University with a Bachelor of Arts, completed his post-graduate studies in political science at Queen's University and graduated from the University of New Brunswick Law School as a silver medalist. Mr. McKenna also holds eight honourary doctorates from Canadian universities. Frank's career has included participation as a member of the Saucier Committee on Corporate Governance and the Canadian Security Intelligence Review Committee. In a volunteer capacity, Frank was a past National Head of Career Edge, a member of the Fund Raising Committee for the National Ballet School and has been involved with a number of organizations including the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, National Adult Literacy Database, New Brunswick Foundation for the Arts and the C.D. Howe Institute, as well as the capital campaigns of two universities in New Brunswick. He is also the owner of Glenwood Kitchens, a manufacturer of kitchen cabinets for the Canadian, U.S. and Caribbean market.

Sue Cummings Ms. Sue Cummings is a Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the company. She joined TD Bank Group in 2005 and is Executive Vice President of Human Resources, TD Bank Group. Sue oversees a diverse portfolio of strategic global HR initiatives for TD, including Relationship Management, Talent Strategy, Diversity and Inclusion, Organization Effectiveness, Learning and Development, Global Compensation, Retirement and Benefits, Employment Advisory, HR Regulatory Risk and Governance and HR Shared Services. Before taking on her current role, Sue was the head of Human Resources and Corporate & Public Affairs, for TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®. She has also served as SVP Human Resources for TD’s Canadian retail segments including Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth and TD Insurance. Sue has spent most of her financial services career within HR. Before joining TD, Sue worked with Merrill Lynch and CIBC in Canada, and HSBC in the UK. She studied Law at the University of Essex, UK. Sue lives in Toronto.

Gregory Braca Mr. Gregory Braca is Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group and President and CEO, TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank of the Company. He is a Chief Operating Officer of TD Bank of the Company., effective on Nov. 1, 2016. Braca joined TD in 2002, and has played a key leadership role in the Bank's growth, particularly in the Metro New York region. Prior to his role as Head of Corporate and Specialty Banking, he served as the Head of Retail and Commercial Banking in New York, and was instrumental in building out the Bank's Consumer and Small Business, Government Banking and Middle Market Lending businesses in this key growth market.

Paul Douglas Mr. Paul C. Douglas is a Executive Vice President - Canadian Business Banking, TD Bank Group. His role is to lead the Business Bank in offering a variety of banking products, services and expertise to Business Banking customers across Canada. The business Bank includes Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and TD auto Finance across Canada. Paul’s career with TD has spanned over 35 years, during which he’s held positions of increasing responsibility in a number of areas including Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking and Risk Management. He has held his current position leading TD’s Business Bankers since May 2004. A proud supporter of TD’s commitment to diversity in both the workplace and our communities, Paul is the former Chair of TD’s Diversity Leadership Council subcommittee on promoting and enhancing a supportive environment for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender customers and employees. He also serves as Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of McMaster University, where he completed both his undergraduate and MBA Degrees.

Kenneth Lalonde Mr. Kenneth W. Lalonde is Executive Vice President, TD Bank Group and President and Chief Executive Officer - TD Insurance subsidiary of the Company. He was appointed to Executive Vice President, Insurance, TD Bank Group and President & CEO, TD Insurance. Kenn leads the Insurance business at TD Bank Group which includes creditor, health, life, travel medical, home and auto. Kenn became a member of the Senior Executive Team in January 2016. Kenn has two and a half decades of experience in the financial services (banking and insurance) sector in Canada and the United States. Prior to joining TD, Kenn was EVP, Asset Accumulation & Diversification at CUNA Mutual Group, President and CEO of The CUMIS Group and held various roles at CIBC, including leading their insurance business and serving as EVP of Branch & Small Business Banking and Direct to Consumer Banking. Kenn has a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. He has also completed the Director's Certification (ICD.D) from the Institute of Corporate Directors/Rotman School of Business, University of Toronto.

Leovigildo Salom Mr. Leovigildo Salom is a Executive Vice President - Wealth Management, TD Bank Group. He is responsible for TD’s Direct Investing, Advice, and Asset Management businesses in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Leo joined TD in 2011 and has more than 27 years of retail banking and investment management experience, having previously served as CEO of Barclays Western European Retail and Commercial Banking group based in London, England. Prior to joining Barclays in 2006, Leo worked for Citibank for nearly 19 years, ultimately managing their Retail Banking division across Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa. Leo currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors for The WoodGreen Foundation, one of the largest social service charities in Toronto and for the Toronto Region Board of Trade. He serves on the Parent Advisory Board at Wake Forest University and is the Co-Chair of the 2014 TD United Way Campaign. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Mark Chauvin Mr. Mark R. Chauvin is no longer serves as Group Head and Chief Risk Officer of Toronto-Dominion Bank with effective Jan. 31, 2018. In this role, Mark oversees the global management of credit, enterprise, market and operational risk for TD. Since joining TD as a commercial account management trainee more than 35 years ago, Mark has held a number of increasingly senior management positions in the commercial, wholesale, retail and corporate areas of the bank. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Mark received his Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees from the University of Windsor.

Norie Campbell Ms. Norie C. Campbell is a Group Head and General Counsel of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Prior to becoming a Group Head on April 15, 2013, Ms. Campbell was Executive Vice President and General Counsel, TD Bank Group from November 1, 2011 to April 15, 2013, and Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, TD Bank Financial Group prior to November 1, 2011.

Theresa Currie Ms. Theresa L. (Teri) Currie is Group Head - Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group of Toronto-Dominion Bank. Teri Currie is responsible for the leadership of Canadian banking, more commonly known as TD Canada Trust, which includes Canadian personal banking and credit cards. Teri joined the bank in 2004 as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, was promoted to Executive Vice President the following year, and then to Group Head Direct Channels, Technology, Marketing and People Strategies in 2009. Prior to joining TD, Teri held executive roles in Human Resources with CIBC World Markets and Wealth Management, and various senior management positions with Canada Trust. Teri is currently a member of the United Way Toronto and York Region Board of Trustees, where she serves on the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Communitech, a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the Waterloo technology cluster. Teri was named one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) in 2006, 2007 and 2008, and was inducted to its Hall of Fame in 2009. Teri has an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, and a B.Sc. in Mathematics from the University of Calgary. Teri and her husband have two children and reside in Toronto.

Edward Hopkinson Mr. Edward Ted Hopkinson serves as Head - U.S. Corporate and Specialty Banking of the Company. Hopkinson joined TD Bank Group in 1988 and has held a variety of positions throughout his career in commercial, corporate and investment banking. Most recently, Hopkinson served as Head of Corporate Banking, where he was instrumental in driving the growth strategy for the business. Hopkinson holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Toronto.

Colleen Johnston Ms. Colleen M. Johnston is Group Head - Direct Channels, Technology, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, TD Bank Group of the Company. For the period of November 1, 2015 through January 1, 2016, Ms. Johnston was Group Head, Finance, Sourcing and Corporate Communications, and Chief Financial Officer, TD Bank Group. Effective January 2, 2016, Ms. Johnston was appointed Group Head, Direct Channels, Technology, Marketing and Corporate & Public Affairs, TD Bank Group.

William Bennett Mr. William Edward Bennett is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Mr. Bennett is a Corporate Director. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Draper & Kramer, Inc., a Chicago-based financial services and real estate company. Mr. Bennett is the former Chief Credit Officer of First Chicago Corporation and its principal subsidiary First National Bank of Chicago. Mr. Bennett holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Kenyon College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

Amy Brinkley Ms. Amy Woods Brinkley is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Ms. Brinkley, Consultant, is owner and founder of AWB Consulting, LLC, an executive advising and risk management consulting firm. She is the former Global Risk Executive at Bank of America and was a director of the Institute of International Finance, Inc. Ms. Brinkley holds an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Carolina. She also serves as a commissioner for the Carolinas Healthcare System.

Brian Ferguson Mr. Brian C. Ferguson is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank., with effect from 26 March 2015. Mr. Ferguson is the President & Chief Executive Officer of Cenovus Energy Inc., a Canadian integrated oil company. Prior to leading Cenovus Energy Inc., Mr. Ferguson was the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Encana Corporation. Mr. Ferguson holds an undergraduate degree in commerce from the University of Alberta. Mr. Ferguson is a Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants Alberta.

Colleen Goggins Ms. Colleen A. Goggins is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Ms. Goggins is a Corporate Director. She was the Worldwide Chairman, Consumer Group at Johnson & Johnson and a member of its Executive Committee from 2001 to 2011. Ms. Goggins is a member of the advisory board of SIG Combibloc Group AG. Ms. Goggins holds an undergraduate degree in food chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Mary Haddad Ms. Mary Jo Haddad is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank., with effect from 4 December 2014. Ms. Haddad is a Corporate Director. She was the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto from November 2004 to December 2013. Ms. Haddad holds an undergraduate degree from the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Windsor; a master’s degree in health science from the University of Toronto, and honorary doctorates in law from Ryerson University, the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, and the University of Windsor.

Jean-Rene Halde Mr. Jean-Rene Halde is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Halde is a Corporate Director. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Development Bank of Canada from June 2005 to June 2015. Prior to June 2005, Mr. Halde held chief executive officer positions at several leading companies, including Metro-Richelieu Inc., Culinar Inc., and Livingston Group Inc. Mr. Halde holds an undergraduate degree from the Collège Saint-Marie, a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, and a master’s degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.

David Kepler Mr. David E. Kepler is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Mr. Kepler is a Corporate Director. He was an Executive Vice President of The Dow Chemical Company, a chemical, plastics and advanced materials manufacturer, from March 2008 to January 2015. As an Executive Vice President, Mr. Kepler had responsibility for Business Services, and was the Chief Sustainability Officer and Chief Information Officer of The Dow Chemical Company. Mr. Kepler holds an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and serves as a trustee for the Berkeley Foundation.

Alan MacGibbon Mr. Alan N. MacGibbon is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Mr. MacGibbon is a Corporate Director. He was Managing Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte LLP (Canada) prior to June 2012 and also served as Global Managing Director, Quality, Strategy and Communications of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited from June 2011 to September 2013 and Senior Counsel to Deloitte LLP (Canada) from June 2012 to December 2013. Mr. MacGibbon holds an undergraduate degree in business administration and an honorary doctorate degree from the University of New Brunswick. Mr. MacGibbon is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario.

Karen Maidment Ms. Karen E. Maidment is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Ms. Maidment was the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of BMO Financial Group from 2007 to 2009. Prior to that, she was the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BMO from 2003 to 2007. Ms. Maidment holds an undergraduate degree in commerce from McMaster University. Ms. Maidment is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants Ontario.

Irene Miller Ms. Irene Ruth Miller is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. Ms. Miller is the Chief Executive Officer of Akim, Inc., an investment management and consulting firm. Ms. Miller is the former Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Barnes & Noble, Inc. Ms. Miller previously held senior investment banking and corporate finance positions with Morgan Stanley & Co. and Rothschild Inc., respectively. Ms. Miller holds an undergraduate degree in science from the University of Toronto and a master’s of science degree in chemistry and chemical engineering from Cornell University.

Nadir Mohamed Mr. Nadir H. Mohamed is Independent Director of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers Communications Inc., a diversified Canadian communications and media company, from March 2009 to December 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Mohamed was the President and Chief Operating Officer, Communications Group of Rogers Communications Inc. Mr. Mohamed holds an undergraduate degree in commerce from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Mohamed is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants British Columbia.