Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

TEC2.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

110.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.30 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
$112.80
Open
$112.00
Day's High
$114.20
Day's Low
$110.00
Volume
149,667
Avg. Vol
140,037
52-wk High
$114.20
52-wk Low
$53.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mariano Marcelo Ibanez

2016 Chairman of the Board

German Vidal

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Carlos Alejandro Harrison

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ignacio Cruz Moran

2016 Chief Financial, Administrative and Control Officer

Roberto Nobile

Chief Operating Officer

Alejandro Miralles

Chief Human Resource Officer

Nestor Bergero

Chief Technology Officer

Alejandro Quiroga Lopez

2016 Director of Legal and Public Affairs

Maria Bonelli

Chief Strategy, Innovation and Business Development Officer

Hector Daniel Cazzasa

2016 Director of Internal Audit

Pedro Lopez Matheu

2016 Chief Government Relations, Communication and Media officer

Gerardo H. Maurer

2015 Chief Corporate Security Officer

Sebastian Palla

Head of Catering Department

Juan Pepe

Head of Personal Telecom-Paraguay

Baruki Luis Alberto Gonzalez

2017 Director

Pedro Chomnalez

2016 Director

Saturnino Jorge Funes

2017 Director

Alejo Maxit

2017 Director

Eduardo Javier Villegas Contte

2017 Director

Pedro Angel Costoya

2016 Independent Director

Martin Hector D'Ambrosio

2016 Independent Director

Dario Leandro Genua

2016 Independent Director

Alejandro MacFarlane

2016 Independent Director

Gabriel Andres Carretero

2017 Trustee

Pablo Andres Buey Fernandez

2017 Trustee

Diego Emilio Rangugni

2017 Trustee

Ernesto Juan Cassani

2017 Trustee

Maria Ximena Digon

2017 Trustee
